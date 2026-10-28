Electric Weed Control Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $1.38 Billion At 20.7% CAGR As Autonomous Systems And Herbicide Limits Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grants, energy-efficient hybrid systems, machinery partnerships, and expansion into orchards, desiccation, and rights-of-way strengthen ROI

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Weed Control Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric weed control market is estimated at USD 210 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 20.7% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines market growth factors, technology and equipment design, pricing compared with herbicide programs, regulation, equipment funding, value chains, buyer selection criteria, use cases, and the competitive landscape.

Market growth is being driven by herbicide-resistant weeds, tighter pesticide regulations, demand for non-chemical weed management, and the increasing commercial availability of tractor-mounted and hybrid equipment. The International Herbicide-Resistant Weed Database recorded 548 unique resistance cases across 275 species, 102 crops, and 76 countries by 2026. These cases covered 21 of the 31 known herbicide sites of action.

Regulatory developments are also supporting adoption. The European Commission reported a 56% reduction in the use and risk of chemical pesticides during 2018-2024 compared with the 2015-2017 baseline. Glyphosate was renewed in November 2023 until December 15, 2033, subject to conditions that include a prohibition on pre-harvest desiccation. In the U.S., more than 30 states and hundreds of local governments maintain pesticide restrictions near schools, parks, and water supplies.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth and waterhemp are creating substantial challenges for row-crop producers. USDA research identified glyphosate-resistant Palmer amaranth in Mississippi with 14 to 17 times the tolerance of susceptible plants. Cornell University has reported that unchecked Palmer amaranth can reduce soybean yields by up to 79% and corn yields by up to 91%. Electric weed control is consequently gaining attention as part of integrated weed management programs.

Adoption remains constrained by high equipment costs, slower operating speeds compared with spraying, limited selectivity, and variable performance across different weed sizes, moisture levels, soil conditions, and field layouts. Electric systems must also compete with established chemical programs, particularly because glyphosate remains approved in major agricultural markets.

Non-crop, amenity, railway, utility, and right-of-way vegetation management represents a significant opportunity. Public authorities and infrastructure operators are facing tighter restrictions on glyphosate use, increasing demand for alternative treatment methods. Financial support is also improving accessibility. Under the U.K. government's Farming Equipment and Technology Fund, qualifying tractor-powered electric desiccators received grants covering 60% of costs, capped at £50,000, in 2024 and remained eligible in 2025. In Germany, the federal agriculture ministry and Rentenbank awarded crop.zone €800,000 to support alternatives to glyphosate and diquat programs.

Technology and Platform Outlook

The report evaluates direct-contact electrical systems, spark-discharge systems, electrolyte-assisted electrical systems, and other electric weed control technologies. Direct-contact systems are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by established use in North American row crops and desiccation. Electrolyte-assisted systems are forecast to record the highest CAGR, supported by lower energy requirements, faster treatment speeds, and reduced power unit needs. High-frequency equipment is gaining traction in orchards, vineyards, and amenity applications.

Tractor-mounted & trailed systems are projected to lead the platform segment in 2026 because they integrate with existing farm equipment, support wider working widths, and address row-crop, orchard, and vineyard applications. Robotic & autonomous platforms are expected to grow at the fastest rate as manufacturers combine electric treatment with camera guidance and operator-independent field operations.

Crop and Application Trends

Row crops are expected to represent the largest crop segment in 2026, reflecting extensive soybean, corn, and cotton acreage and severe resistant weed pressure in North America. Orchards & vineyards are projected to post the highest CAGR, driven by demand for under-vine and in-row treatments in European perennial crops. Potatoes & sugar beet also present strong potential, with field trials cited by Zasso indicating that electric inter-row weeding can reduce herbicide use in sugar beet by up to 75%.

Inter-row weeding is forecast to remain the largest application, supported by tractor-mounted equipment in row crops and perennial plantings. Crop & haulm desiccation is expected to grow fastest as European restrictions on pre-harvest glyphosate use and chemical desiccants encourage potato and specialty crop producers to consider alternative systems. Amenity & right-of-way vegetation control will also benefit from pesticide restrictions in public and environmentally sensitive areas.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe is expected to hold a leading share of the electric weed control market in 2026. The region benefits from the presence of Zasso, RootWave, and crop.zone, alongside policy support under the European Commission's Farm to Fork Strategy. France, Spain, Germany, and Italy form a major addressable market due to their agricultural scale and pesticide use.

North America is another major market, led by U.S. row-crop and organic farmers adopting equipment from Old School Manufacturing and Lasco. Growth is supported by the spread of Palmer amaranth and waterhemp, state-level pesticide restrictions, and established machinery distribution channels.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR through 2036 as governments promote sustainable agriculture and pesticide reduction programs. Latin America remains an emerging market, with initial commercial activity in Argentina and distribution opportunities through CNH Industrial. The Middle East & Africa market is primarily at the pilot stage.

Competitive Landscape

Competition includes electro-physical weeding specialists, agricultural equipment manufacturers, robotics developers, and crop protection companies. Leading participants are prioritizing product innovation, machinery partnerships, international distribution, and autonomous capabilities. Notable developments include CNH Industrial's distribution of Zasso's XPower range, RootWave's Top Fruit tractor-powered model, the 24-meter Dual.Volt.24M developed by crop.zone and John Deere, and a CE-certified Weed Zapper from Old School Manufacturing for European tractors rated from 50 to 190 kW.

Companies profiled in the report include Zasso Group AG, RootWave Ltd, crop.zone GmbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Old School Manufacturing, LLC, Lasco, Inc., Garford Farm Machinery Ltd., Nufarm Limited, BHF Robotics GmbH, Ubiqutek Ltd., Small Robot Company Ltd., NaturaVolt Ltd., Kersten UK Ltd., Electric Weeding Solutions B.V., Weeding Technologies Ltd., and MATABI.

The report supports product planning, market entry, channel development, partnership evaluation, and investment decisions by identifying high-growth opportunities across technologies, platforms, crops, applications, end users, and regions. It also compares equipment economics with herbicide programs and assesses how grants, regulation, resistant weeds, product launches, and strategic alliances are shaping the global electric weed control market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Currency & Limitations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Herbicide Resistance Across Major Row Crops

4.2.1.2. Tightening Regulation and Restriction of Chemical Herbicides

4.2.1.3. Commercial Maturation of Tractor-Mounted and Hybrid Platforms

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Upfront Equipment Cost and Limited Working Speed

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Expansion into Non-Crop, Amenity, and Right-of-Way Applications

4.2.3.2. Grower Transition Support Through Equipment Funding Programs

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Non-Selectivity and Variable Field Performance Expected to Remain a Major Challenge

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Convergence of Direct-Contact and Hybrid Electrolyte-Assisted Technologies

4.3.2. Growing Integration with Established Agricultural Equipment Channels

4.4. Vendor Selection Criteria/Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.5. Use Cases

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate to High

4.6.3. Threat of Substitutes: High

4.6.4. Threat of New Entrants: Moderate

4.6.5. Degree of Competition: Moderate to High

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Pricing Analysis (Electric Weeding Equipment Cost vs. Herbicide Input Cost per Hectare)

4.9. Technology Analysis (Direct-Contact Electrode Systems vs. High-Frequency and Hybrid Electrolyte-Assisted Systems)

4.10. Electrode, Boom, and Power System Design Analysis

4.11. Regulatory Landscape (EU Sustainable Use Regulation and Glyphosate Renewal, US State-Level Herbicide Restrictions, EU Farm to Fork Pesticide Reduction Target)

4.12. Government and Institutional Equipment Funding Landscape

4.13. Pestel Analysis

5. Electric Weed Control Market Assessment-By Technology Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Direct-Contact Electrical Systems

5.3. Spark-Discharge Systems

5.4. Electrolyte-Assisted Electrical Systems

5.5. Other Electrical Weed Control Systems

6. Electric Weed Control Market Assessment-By Platform Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Tractor-Mounted & Trailed

6.3. Self-Propelled

6.4. Handheld & Backpack

6.5. Robotic & Autonomous

7. Electric Weed Control Market Assessment-By Crop Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Row Crops

7.3. Vegetables

7.4. Orchards & Vineyards

7.5. Potatoes & Sugar Beet

7.6. Non-Crop & Amenity Areas

8. Electric Weed Control Market Assessment-By Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Inter-Row Weeding

8.3. Pre-Plant Broadcast Burndown

8.4. Crop & Haulm Desiccation

8.5. Amenity & Right-of-Way Vegetation Control

9. Electric Weed Control Market Assessment-By End User

9.1. Overview

9.2. Row Crop & Organic Farmers

9.3. Specialty & Horticultural Growers

9.4. Municipal & Railway/Utility Right-of-Way Operators

9.5. Custom & Contract Service Providers

10. Electric Weed Control Market Assessment, By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. United States

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. United Kingdom

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Spain

10.3.5. Italy

10.3.6. Netherlands

10.3.7. Nordic Countries

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. India

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Australia & New Zealand

10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Argentina

10.5.3. Mexico

10.5.4. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2. United Arab Emirates

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking (Crop Coverage, Platform Type, Power Output, Distribution Reach)

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Position Analysis

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Zasso Group AG (Switzerland)

12.2. RootWave Ltd (United Kingdom)

12.3. crop.zone GmbH (Germany)

12.4. CNH Industrial N.V. (United Kingdom/United States)

12.5. Old School Manufacturing, LLC (United States)

12.6. Lasco, Inc. (United States)

12.7. Garford Farm Machinery Ltd. (United Kingdom)

12.8. Nufarm Limited (Australia)

12.9. BHF Robotics GmbH

12.10. Ubiqutek Ltd.

12.11. Small Robot Company Ltd.

12.12. NaturaVolt Ltd.

12.13. Kersten UK Ltd.

12.14. Electric Weeding Solutions B.V.

12.15. Weeding Technologies Ltd. (WeedingTech)

12.16. MATABI

13. Appendix

13.1. Available Customization

13.2. Related Reports

List of Tables [228]



List of Figures [49]

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