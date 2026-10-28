Navy Veteran Ron Sholes Continues Support Of Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, FL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JACKSONVILLE, FL - October 28, 2026 -

The free downtown parade returns November 11 at 11:01 a.m. to honor veterans, with The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. continuing its presenting sponsorship and a relationship with the parade that began in 2013.







The Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Jacksonville on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:01 a.m. The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A., a veteran-founded law firm, is the presenting sponsor of the free event organized by the City of Jacksonville's Office of Sports & Entertainment.

The City describes the parade as the largest Veterans Day observance in Florida, with more than 2,500 participants each year. Its official event page is . Veterans groups, JROTC units, marching bands, military vehicles and floats join the procession. The start time falls one minute after the 11 a.m. armistice hour associated with the end of fighting in World War I.

The firm's involvement with the parade began in 2013, when the costs associated with staging a large downtown event, including traffic control, security and logistics, had placed pressure on the event's future. That support later grew into a long-term presenting sponsorship.

"I served in the Navy, my father served in the Army, and veterans have worked alongside us at the firm," said Ron Sholes, U.S. Navy veteran and founder of The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. "A downtown parade takes resources, from traffic control to security. We wanted to help keep it going so veterans and their families could gather here each year."

Sholes served in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War. The firm's connection to the military community has also included veterans serving among its attorneys and staff, and the practice was formerly known as "A Law Firm of Military Veterans."

Attorneys and staff walk the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade route each year and distribute commemorative shirts. The firm reports handing out approximately 10,000 shirts along the roughly 2.5-mile route in 2023.

"Come downtown on November 11, bring your family and help us recognize the veterans marching past," said Sholes. "If you or your organization want to walk or support a future parade, get in touch. There's room for more people in this tradition."

Spectators attending Veterans Day Parade 2026 do not need to register. The parade begins on Water Street outside the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. The City of Jacksonville lists public viewing areas along Bay Street between Hogan Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Allow extra travel time and check the City's event page for road closures, parking and updates before traveling.

Applications to march in this year's parade have closed. Individuals and organizations interested in walking in or supporting future parades can contact .... The November 11 invitation is to attend as a spectator.

About The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A.

Founded in 2003, The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. is a personal injury law firm serving Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. The firm lists offices in Jacksonville, Orange Park, Starke and Palatka and handles vehicle accidents, premises liability and wrongful death matters.

More information about the firm is available at .

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For more information about The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A., contact the company here:

The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A.

Nina Perkins, Operations Director

(904) 805-1500

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4811 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207

CONTACT: Nina Perkins, Operations Director