MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Free Webinar from The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us on November 10, 2026, at 2pm ET for a free webinar,“ Predicting Suicidal Ideation Outcomes: How Personality, Cognition, and Brain Function Shape Treatment Response.” This talk will highlight new findings from studies examining how personality disorder assessments, measures of cognitive functioning, and neuroimaging can characterize and predict suicidal ideation outcomes in high-risk psychiatric populations, including individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD). The presenter, Jenna Traynor, Ph.D., will also discuss emerging brain-based treatments for suicidal ideation that target functioning in major neural networks implicated in cognitive control and emotion regulation.

Dr. Traynor is the director of Dimensional Exploration of Self, Emotion, Risk and Treatment (DESERT) Lab, Clinician-Scientist and Staff Psychologist at McLean Hospital and an instructor of psychology at Harvard Medical School. She is also a recipient of a 2022 Young Investigator grant. The moderator, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

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About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $487 million to fund more than 5,900 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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CONTACT: Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255...