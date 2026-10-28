Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capture $21.9 Billion Revenue By 2032

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market was valued at an estimated US$16.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$21.9 billion by 2032. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2025 and 2032, supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient, high-performance semiconductor solutions across telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and data-intensive applications.

Global ASIC Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for ASIC technology continues to rise as industries prioritize processing speed, power efficiency, low latency, and optimized system performance. Adoption is particularly strong in artificial intelligence accelerators, cryptocurrency mining systems, 5G infrastructure, advanced driver-assistance systems, autonomous vehicles, smartphones, wearables, and specialized storage platforms.

The expansion of 5G networks is creating significant opportunities for ASIC manufacturers. Telecommunications providers require chips capable of supporting higher data throughput, reduced latency, and increasingly complex network workloads. Automotive applications are also contributing to market growth as real-time processing requirements intensify across vehicle safety, connectivity, electrification, and autonomous driving systems.

Semiconductor fabrication advances are further strengthening ASIC performance. Migration toward 5-nanometer and smaller process nodes enables higher transistor density, improved computing capabilities, and lower power consumption. At the same time, advances in chip design software, prototyping platforms, and field-programmable gate array technologies are helping companies validate custom designs more efficiently and shorten development cycles.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning represent another important source of demand. Specialized ASIC designs can accelerate complex workloads while improving energy efficiency in data centers, edge computing systems, connected devices, and enterprise infrastructure. Continued miniaturization and component integration in consumer electronics are also encouraging manufacturers to adopt customized semiconductor architectures.

Market Challenges and Regulatory Considerations

High upfront development costs, extended design cycles, manufacturing complexity, and long lead times remain key barriers to ASIC adoption. Regulatory compliance is particularly important in automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, and security-sensitive applications. Chips used in these markets must satisfy stringent requirements covering safety, reliability, cybersecurity, quality, and operational performance.

Intellectual property protection and semiconductor security are becoming increasingly important as ASICs are deployed in encryption, financial transactions, communications networks, and critical infrastructure. Nevertheless, continuing improvements in electronic design automation, semiconductor manufacturing, and verification technologies are making custom chip development accessible to a broader range of organizations.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global Application-Specific Integrated Circuit market by value in U.S. dollars, covering major product categories, applications, end-use industries, and geographic markets.



By type: Full-custom, semi-custom, and programmable ASICs.

By application: Wireless communications, acceleration and storage, and video and broadcast.

By end use: IT and telecom, media and entertainment, automotive, healthcare, and other industries. By geography: The United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with analysis of major national and regional markets.

Key Market Insights



The full-custom ASIC segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% and reach US$10.0 billion by 2032.

The semi-custom ASIC segment is expected to record a CAGR of 2.6% during the analysis period.

The U.S. ASIC market was valued at approximately US$5.2 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.3%, reaching US$5.2 billion by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader Asia-Pacific market, and other strategically important economies.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed evaluation of ASIC market trends, growth drivers, constraints, and emerging opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering major companies and their geographic presence.

Segment-level analysis designed to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and revenue growth strategies.

Regional insights into evolving demand across established and emerging semiconductor markets. Complimentary updates for one year, providing access to the latest market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global ASIC market evolve through 2032?

Which technology, application, and end-use trends will have the greatest influence on market growth?

Which segments and regions are expected to deliver the strongest expansion?

How will competitive positions and regional market shares change during the forecast period? What opportunities and challenges should semiconductor companies, investors, and technology providers consider?

Selected Companies Featured



Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Advanced Silicon S.A.

ams-OSRAM AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Beijing Dwin Technology Co., Ltd.

Broadcom, Inc.

Comport Data Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG Intel Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of this research, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 22,305 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the study, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes

