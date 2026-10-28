Turbineone Appoints Rear Admiral Tony Carullo (Ret.) As Board Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Navy strategy leader brings four decades of operational command, force design, and defense modernization experience to accelerate frontline AI adoption

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurbineOne, the frontline AI company, today announced that retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Tony Carullo has joined the company as a board advisor.

Carullo brings 40 years of military leadership spanning naval operations, strategic planning, defense investment, and modernization. Most recently, he served as the Navy's senior Strategy Director, leading enterprise-wide investment strategy and long-term force design. In 2025, his team delivered the Navy's first Warfighting Concept in decades, translating strategic priorities into operational approaches for future maritime warfare.

“Tony brings a unique combination of operational command experience and an understanding of how the Navy designs, invests in, and modernizes its future force,” said Ian Kalin, CEO of TurbineOne.“We see tremendous opportunity for frontline perception technology to support the Navy's evolving operational needs, particularly in contested maritime environments. Tony's perspective will be invaluable as we work to bring our technology to sailors and accelerate its adoption across the fleet.”

Throughout his career, Carullo commanded submarines, submarine groups, and task forces, including USS Greeneville, and served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet. He also held senior leadership positions at U.S. Strategic Command, where he helped develop national-level strategy and operational plans spanning strategic deterrence, global strike, and emerging threats.

“To stay ahead of our adversaries, warfighters need to make decisions at machine speed at the tactical edge,” said Carullo.“That means AI and ML have to work in disconnected environments, without relying on programmers back in the lab. TurbineOne is focused on making AI operationally relevant, adaptable and effective where our forces actually fight, and I'm excited to help advance that mission.”

As a board advisor, Carullo will help TurbineOne align its frontline AI capabilities with the Navy's evolving operational requirements and modernization priorities, identify opportunities for broader adoption, and support the company's expansion across naval and joint missions.

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne is the frontline AI company. Built for defense and national security, its software is deployed globally to help operators find what matters, make decisions with confidence, and coordinate action - even where cloud-dependent AI cannot operate. Learn more at TurbineOne.com.

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