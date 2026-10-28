MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partners with HyperLight to integrate thin-film molecular qubits onto advanced photonic integrated circuits, paving the way for a new architecture that delivers quantum computing at scale

NVision Unveils First Manufacturable Molecular Qubit, Breakthrough Validated in Peer-Reviewed Nature Paper

Partners with HyperLight to integrate thin-film molecular qubits onto advanced photonic integrated circuits, paving the way for a new architecture that delivers

quantum computing at scale

Summary:



Announces publication of landmark peer-reviewed research in Nature validating the first individually addressable organic molecular qubit with photonic interface.

Advances a quantum computing architecture that combines compatibility with standard silicon foundry manufacturing with photonic connectivity to enable quantum computing at scale. Establishes a strategic partnership with HyperLight to integrate thin-film molecular qubits directly onto advanced photonic integrated circuits.



Ulm, Germany, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - NVision, a quantum technology company, announced the publication of landmark peer-reviewed research in Nature and a strategic partnership with HyperLight Corporation (“HyperLight”), an industry leader in thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonics. The companies will integrate NVision's thin-film molecular qubits directly onto advanced photonic integrated circuits (PICs). Together, these milestones establish a practical path to quantum computing at scale, using photonic connectivity to link quantum resources within and across processors. This opens a path toward millions of qubits on chips compatible with standard foundry manufacturing.

The Nature publication, A Single-Molecule Spin-Photon Interface, confirms the first ever individually addressable organic molecular spin-photon interface, which is the key ingredient for connecting stationary qubits with photons. Until now, molecular spins could not be individually and coherently controlled, preventing them from serving as true qubits. That barrier has now been broken: the core building block can be controlled at the single-molecule level. This opens a new path to scale, where molecular qubits can be deposited as thin films, much like OLED materials, directly on top of PICs, turning established photonic chip technology into a platform for scaling quantum computers.

“This proves what we've long believed: that organic chemistry offers a fundamentally better building block for quantum,” said Dr. Sella Brosh, CEO of NVision.“For years, the industry has been locked in a hardware race using modalities that would require decades and multi-billion-dollar proprietary fabrication facilities to achieve scale. With the creation of the world's first manufacturable organic qubit, we now enter quantum's molecular era, establishing a new architecture based on photonic connectivity from the get-go, with a clear path to scale through existing foundry infrastructure.”

Alongside the Nature publication, NVision announced a strategic partnership with HyperLight, a global leader in TFLN electro-optic PICs for high-bandwidth environments such as AI data centers, telecom and metro networks. The collaboration will integrate NVision's molecular qubits as a thin film that can be deposited directly onto photonic chips, extending HyperLight's TFLN ChipletTM technology further into quantum applications.

"Integrating NVision's breakthrough molecular qubits onto our PICs unlocks a compelling path for scalable quantum hardware while showcasing the capabilities and versatility of HyperLight's TFLN technology," said Kevin Luke, co-founder and Head of Custom Development at HyperLight. "Photonic interconnectivity is essential for scaling quantum processors, and combining our optical chip infrastructure with manufacturable molecular thin films allows us to deliver high-density, chip-scale quantum connectivity that leverages decades of investment in semiconductor fabrication.”

The milestone directly advances NVision's Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuits (PIQC) platform from foundational physics into commercial hardware development. Following initial chip deliveries from foundry partners, NVision is targeting a live demonstration of on-chip performance on PICs by the end of 2026. The company's long-term commercial roadmap targets scaling to 1,000 physical qubits, progressing toward 1,000 logical, fault-tolerant qubits on chip by 2030 housed within a deployable data-center form factor.

Unlike monolithic quantum architectures that force qubits into tight physical proximity, which creates severe crosstalk, control complexity and thermal bottlenecks, NVision's Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuit (PIQC) architecture uses optical links to decouple qubits from local spatial constraints. The engineered carbene molecules function at accessible cryogenic temperatures (2K - 4K) and emit photons natively at precise optical frequencies, enabling direct intra-chip and inter-chip quantum entanglement.

"Chemistry gives us a design freedom that semiconductor-based qubits, such as in silicon, simply do not have. By addressing quantum design at the molecular level, we can tune the performance that matters most, including quantum memory, gate speed and photon emission, within a single molecule," said Dr. Ilai Schwartz, CTO of NVision. "Because our qubits interact directly with light from the start, we achieve connectivity without proximity, making photonic networking a foundational capability of our platform rather than something we have to add later.”

To achieve this milestone, NVision combined large-scale computational screening with targeted synthesis, evaluating more than 150 candidate molecules, out of which 40 were synthesized in the laboratory. The resulting carbene system is engineered to interface directly with photons, making photonic connectivity a practical building block for scalable architectures. Crucially, the platform tolerates up to 70% photon loss, enabling reliable operation with standard silicon photonics rather than requiring ultra-low-loss, specialized optical infrastructure.

First prototype integrated chips resulting from the collaboration are expected in Q4 2026. For detailed technical specifications, architectural white papers, and access to the peer-reviewed Nature study (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-11147-6), read Designed, not Discovered: A Molecule Built to Be a Qubit.

Prineha Narang, Partner, DCVC:

“At DCVC, we're excited to back NVision because we believe its molecular qubit platform has the potential to accelerate the roadmap for quantum computing as a whole. Using molecules as the building blocks of quantum hardware is a visionary approach, one that could make qubits easier to manufacture, scale, and industrialize. This is the kind of innovation that could bring us closer to realizing quantum computing's promise, including the discovery of new materials and molecules.”

Peter Barrett, Co-Founder and General Partner, Playground Global:

“The ability to read and write spin states with light is a breakthrough in our ability to control the quantum nature of nature. NVision brings manufacturability and the design freedom of chemistry to quantum computing, with molecular qubits that could be integrated directly onto photonic chips. It opens a remarkable possibility: designing molecules to build computers that can, in turn, help us design entirely new forms of matter.”

Avi Eyal, Managing Partner, Entrée Capital:

"From the start, the NVision team chose to solve quantum's scaling problem at the molecular level rather than brute-force it with ever-larger fabrication plants. The announcement today puts NVision among the few companies with a credible, manufacturable path to quantum computing at scale. Few teams anywhere combine this depth in quantum physics, organic chemistry and photonics, and we're proud to support them as they move from foundational science to commercial hardware."

Christian Reitberger, Founding Partner, Matterwave Ventures:

“It is exciting to see NVision's quantum metabolic imaging work being complemented by a computing modality that will benefit rational drug design, thus enabling a fast design to metabolic testing loop. That the carbene-photon interface can be realized on existing commercial PIC technology is crucial for a capital efficient path towards a useful computing system."

Marco Allegretti, Senior Partner of AI Fund at CDP Venture Capital:

“This important milestone reflects both the strength of NVision's vision and the outstanding execution demonstrated by its team. The publication in Nature and the partnership with HyperLight mark a significant validation of the company's technological journey and further strengthen the investment thesis that convinced us to support NVision from its earliest stages.”

Dr. Itamar Sivan, Co-Founder and CEO, Quantum Machines:

“NVision's achievement introduces an exciting new building block for quantum computing, bringing together molecular qubits and photonic connectivity with a vision for scale. Quantum Machines' control platform brings these elements together, helping turn pioneering science into working quantum systems. We're delighted to contribute to this milestone and to work alongside NVision as they build toward scalable quantum computers.”

About NVision Quantum Technologies

NVision is a full stack quantum technology company focused on healthcare, with deep expertise in engineering and controlling the quantum properties of organic molecules. This approach underpins both its POLARIS platform, which enables real-time measurement of metabolism on standard MRI systems, and its quantum computing platform, Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuits (PIQC, pronounced“Pixie”). Together, these capabilities are helping bridge the gap between understanding disease and delivering effective therapies. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ulm, Germany, NVision is backed by Playground Global, DCVC, Entrée Capital, Matterwave/b2venture, Lauder Partners, Pathena Investments, The European Investment Bank and others. Learn more at nvision-quantum.co.

About HyperLight

HyperLight delivers high-performance integrated photonics solutions based on thin-film lithium niobate technology. The company combines the electro-optic advantages of TFLN with scalable manufacturing, test, and integration to enable next-generation optical engines for AI data centers, telecom and metro networks, and emerging photonics markets.

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Individual photonic chip lifted from a wafer.