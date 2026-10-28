Synology And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Enterprise-Grade Data Protection To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Storage, Backup and Surveillance Infrastructure Now Available to SLED Organizations Through Carahsoft

BELLEVUE, Wash. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synology America Corp., a global leader in enterprise data storage, backup and surveillance infrastructure, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Synology's Master Government Aggregator®, making Synology's data protection hardware and software available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Synology has spent more than two decades focused on simplifying data storage and protection with more than 14 million systems deployed and more than 500 exabytes of customer storage under management. This scalability and reliability is purpose-built for Public Sector requirements, including centralized multi-site data management and flexible long-term retention policies that meet strict compliance standards.

Procurement friction in the SLED space rarely comes from the technology. Agencies typically know what they need; the challenge is reaching a compliant purchase order without taking months to process. Carahsoft brings decades of experience solving exactly that problem across the Public Sector, including its work as a trusted aggregator to Federal agencies. This experience paired with Synology's storage, data protection and surveillance infrastructure is designed to create a solution to close the SLED procurement gap and deliver a faster path to purchase the right solution.

“These solutions already exist in the Public Sector today,” said Will Davis, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Synology America.“We're already running full surveillance infrastructure for the Washington State Department of Transportation. In addition, we've led a campus-wide data protection overhaul with ActiveProtect at West Texas A&M University and we're supporting research data infrastructure at the University of Houston's Cullen College of Engineering. Carahsoft's reach spans the full Public Sector, and this partnership puts Synology's solutions directly in front of the agencies inside that ecosystem.”

Through the partnership, Government organizations gain a storage and data protection platform built for the day-to-day realities of Public Sector IT:



Secure, long-term retention of State and city records

Protection of sensitive student data, including financial aid and health records

Surveillance infrastructure and storage for State and Local facilities Scalable expansion of existing storage environments without a rip-and-replace

“We are pleased to partner with Synology to expand access to its enterprise-grade data protection solutions across the Public Sector,” said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“Synology's scalable, reliable technologies help Government agencies address critical data management, protection, retention and surveillance requirements while maximizing their existing IT investments. By combining Synology's solutions with the expertise and reach of our reseller partners, we can help agencies more efficiently access the technology they need to protect sensitive information, support mission-critical operations and modernize their data infrastructure.”

Synology's solutions are available through Carahsoft's TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or .... Learn more about Synology solutions here.

Synology and Carahsoft will host "The Public Sector Data Experience: Store. Protect. Recover." on Monday, December 7, 2026, at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center (CCCC) in Reston, Virginia. The event will feature hands-on demonstrations of Synology's storage, data protection and surveillance solutions, along with real-world use cases and procurement resources for agencies and reseller partners. Register here.

About Synology

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...