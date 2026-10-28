Prism Specialty Restoration Of Greater Las Vegas Opens To Serve Southern Nevada Homeowners, Businesses, And Restoration Contractors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new, locally owned franchise business is helping Southern Nevada families and businesses recover the contents that matter most after fires, floods, and other disasters

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prism Specialty Restoration, the national leader in specialty contents restoration, has opened a new Southern Nevada franchise location, delivering specialized contents restoration services to homeowners, businesses, property managers, restoration contractors, and insurance professionals across the region.

Locally owned and operated, Prism Specialty Restoration of Greater Las Vegas cleans and restores textiles, appliances, electronics, art and collectibles, documents, and other specialized contents. Unlike traditional restoration contractors who mainly repair buildings, Prism specializes in restoring the contents inside, helping contractors provide a more complete recovery solution for their customers.

“When a Southern Nevada home or business suffers a fire, flood, or other property loss, the damage often extends far beyond the building,” said Alex Outwater, General Manager of Prism Specialty Restoration of Greater Las Vegas.“People need help recovering the items that transform a house into a home, keep a business operational, or carry irreplaceable personal significance. We are proud to bring specialized contents restoration support to Southern Nevada residents and businesses when they need it most.”

From residential fires and water damage to commercial property losses, Southern Nevada homeowners and businesses face an increasing number of unexpected events that damage belongings and equipment. While much of the restoration process focuses on repairing buildings, recovering the contents inside often requires specialized expertise to help determine what can be restored, reduce unnecessary replacement costs, and improve the recovery experience after a loss.

“Southern Nevada has a strong network of restoration professionals, insurance partners, and property managers who work every day to help people recover after a loss,” said Outwater.“Our goal is to serve as a trusted local partner to that community and provide a specialized resource that helps restore more, replace when necessary, and return customers to normal faster with insurance contents coverage that can often be more effectively utilized.”

About Prism Specialty Restoration of Greater Las Vegas

Prism Specialty Restoration of Greater Las Vegas provides specialty contents restoration services for homeowners, businesses, property managers, restoration contractors, and insurance partners across Southern Nevada. The company helps restore textiles, electronics, artwork, documents, and other valuable items impacted by fire, smoke, water, mold, odor, and other property damage events.

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CONTACT: Media Contact: Sheri Smith Prism Specialty Restoration of Greater Las Vegas 702-978-8352...