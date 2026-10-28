Cobalt® Boats Redefines Outboard Runabouts With The All-New 2027 265 Coastal Edition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A complete redesign, shaped by extensive customer research, debuts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

NEODESHA, Kan., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats today announced the launch of the all-new 2027 Cobalt 265 Coastal Edition, a ground-up redesign of its coastal outboard luxury runabout lineup. The 265 Coastal Edition will make its public debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at booth 2034.

Built for boaters who want premium craftsmanship, offshore confidence, and all-day comfort, the 265 Coastal Edition reflects extensive customer research into what matters most to coastal enthusiasts. The result is a boat with completely refreshed styling that nods to classic coastal boats, and key features that matter in big water and salt environments.

“We spent a significant amount of time listening to what matters to coastal boaters and reacting to their feedback,” said Jason Vance, president of Cobalt Boats.“The 265 Coastal Edition delivers luxury, capability, and confidence in one package. It's built for adventure, built for comfort, and is unmistakably Cobalt.”

Confidence in Every Condition

A higher-freeboard bow creates a more secure feel and a drier ride when conditions get rough, while the self-bailing cockpit gives you confidence in any condition. A 21-degree deadrise hull delivers confident handling, a smoother ride, and reduced bow rise. Available with Yamaha or Mercury power in dual or single engine configurations.

Wood-Free Construction

The 265 Coastal Edition features entirely wood-free construction, with solid molded fiberglass bulkheads that add structural rigidity. The result is a stronger, quieter boat with a premium feel throughout.

Designed Around the Boater



Helm: Ergonomics designed for today's boater, whether seated or standing, featuring dual 9-inch displays and digital switching. Optional dual 12-inch displays are available.

Towers and shade: All new Coastal 4-point tower or existing Prisma 2.0, Luxe, and E3 tower configurations. New optional hardtops on the Coastal 4-point and Prisma 2.0 towers. Optional shade sails add coverage for long days on the water.

Docking and anchoring: An optional bow thruster makes docking and maneuvering easier. A power windlass sets the anchor at the touch of a button, and Power Poles along with a bow ladder are available for sandbar days.

Fit and finish: Refined and durable hardware, finished gelcoat interior for easy cleaning, custom stainless accents, updated textures, and premium upholstery.

Audio and lighting: A revised Harman Kardon Platinum audio system with updated acoustic tuning and a 12-inch subwoofer, new RGB LED lighting, and updated docking lights for improved visibility after sunset. An optional companion display keeps guests connected and informed.

Cockpit: The larger layout adds generous seating and onboard comfort. Storage: Increased storage throughout, along with a custom Cobalt cooler for easy access.



Availability

The 2027 Cobalt 265 Coastal Edition will be on display throughout the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 28th through November 1st and will be available immediately through Cobalt's dealer network. For more information, visit cobaltboats.com

About Cobalt Boats

Cobalt Boats, a brand of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU), has built premium cruisers, runabouts, and outboard boats since 1968. Recognized for craftsmanship, comfort, and attention to detail, Cobalt combines uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation. Cobalt has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Christin Wam, Director of Marketing... 630-234-0401