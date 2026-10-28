Introducing Jackery Explorer 100D: The Long-Term Mobile Productivity Partner Redefining Portable Power Stations On The Ground, Over The Road And In The Air

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jackery's most compact offering supports modern on-the-go lifestyles via easy-carry shoulder strap and handle design, a flight-friendly high capacity, and a significantly lower weight and smaller footprint than its predecessor, for unrivaled power station portability







TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in essential home backup and pioneer in outdoor battery power, today announced Jackery Explorer 100D, an ultra-versatile portable power station that meets the growing energy needs of active professionals and power users on the go. With a 96Wh (30,000mAh) capacity suitable for domestic and international flights, a lightweight and compact build, up to 158W output and long-term LiFePO4 durability far exceeding common portable chargers, it's ideal for everyday carry during work trips, leisure travel, camping adventures and off-grid productivity.

Jackery's most compact new energy solution arrives at a pivotal moment as modern workers are more mobile than ever, but professional standards demand near-constant availability. It's not enough to carry around a credit-card-sized battery, but complete freedom during work and play requires a level of portability home-scale portable power stations don't always offer.

Jackery Explorer 100D fills that gap between pocket-size batteries and home-scale backup, starting from the first day of use and continuing for years. With smart, connected devices playing more integrated roles than ever in communications, team leadership, time management and collaboration, real productivity requires extended portable power that meets performance needs the first time and lasts a long time.









Palm-sized portability that meets changing everyday needs

Constructed to liberate users from bulky, restrictive equipment while on the move, Jackery Explorer 100D's housing boasts rugged materials engineered into a compact body. Measuring only 11.9 by 8.3 by 8.7 cm (4.7 by 3.3 by 3.4 in.), its convenient form factor and 855 g (1.9 lb.) weight make it easy to carry in one hand or a backpack, purse or carry-on bag. Complementing its easy deployment due to size and shape, flexible carrying options including an integrated soft-touch handle and optional shoulder strap enable reliable use while actively moving through crowded workspaces and other difficult environments, without worry of drops or cable disconnects.









A long life of high performance, no compromises on safety

Engineered for up to 8 years of regular use, the 96Wh (30,000mAh) Jackery Explorer 100D pushes beyond the longtime portable power station standard of typical lithium-ion cells. Far more than a run-of-the-mill power bank, it leverages long-lasting LiFePO4 cells to serve as a full-time power companion for at least 3,000 full charge-discharge cycles while retaining over 80% capacity. That's a 50% longer lifespan than competing portable power stations as well as its predecessor, the Explorer 100 Plus. Until now, this kind of long-term performance was unheard of in such a compact, refined, user-friendly package.

Beyond sustained high capacity, extended reliability also demands undeniable safety. By adopting modern battery technology, Jackery Explorer 100D can handle constant use in varying environments as easily as periodic phone top-ups when an outlet isn't available. In addition to class-leading high-temperature reliability and effectiveness, it's safeguarded by a multi-layered configuration of internal protections to keep users and their gear safe at all times.

"Even as Jackery makes waves in essential home backup, electric RV self-reliance and groundbreaking grid supplementation, it's important to remember our roots: Power support is often most effective when it's highly portable and backed by comprehensive compatibility and a long lifespan," said Steven Wang, CEO of Jackery Americas. "Developed for peak productivity, the Explorer 100D represents years of honed design and feature implementation, while maintaining focus on the top-quality engineering and unmatched consistency that make Jackery portable power stations must-haves for work and travel. Thanks to that collection of refined expertise, it's among the longest-lasting ultra-portable batteries ever."









Sophisticated power protocols tailored for modern device ecosystems

To support demanding digital workflows, Jackery Explorer 100D delivers up to a massive 158W. Through two USB-C ports each capable of 140W output, plus an additional 18W output for lower-draw devices, it can power nearly the entire range of today's portable digital electronics.

Support for a slate of advanced protocols including AVS, PD and PPS make it ideal for the wide variety of modern advanced devices. Whether driving a high-powered laptop or ultra-efficient smartphone, the Explorer 100D converts energy efficiently and delivers the exact charging specifications required. In about 20 minutes or less, it delivers 50% charge to popular mobile devices including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro, and to a DJI Pocket 3 in as little as 10 minutes. Its high capacity provides three full charges or more to leading flagship smartphones, or over 100% charge to a high-powered 14” MacBook Pro. This seamless compatibility with high-performance notebooks and iOS devices enables powerful productivity on the go.









Unrestricted recharging to accommodate modern mobile lifestyles

True digital mobility demands versatility in how and where battery power is replenished. Jackery Explorer 100D's multi-source charging support adapts to fluid schedules, off-grid movement and limited outlets in bustling coffee shops, overcrowded airports and remote wilderness areas.

Via 100W USB PD charging, it reaches an 80% charge in as little as 1.6 hours and 100% in just over 2, but that's only the beginning: Support for up to 100W of direct solar input charges it just as quickly in clear skies and direct sunlight. Jackery Explorer 100D's versatility extends to active time on the road, with 12V passenger vehicle charging delivering an 80% charge in slightly more than 3 hours and a full charge in just over 4. In RVs, commercial vehicles, boats and other vehicles with 24V DC configurations, the time required for a full charge drops to little more than 2 hours, enabling always-ready power even in truly off-grid settings. Wherever life takes it, Jackery Explorer 100D's diversely equipped power delivery and charging abilities keep it recharged and ready to power devices the moment the need arises.

Product Availability

The Jackery Explorer 100D will be available on Amazon and direct from Jackery Canada and Amazon Canada beginning on Oct. 28, 2026 with a standard MSRP of $179 CAD. For a limited time to mark the release, it will be offered at a 11% discount for a special launch price of $159 CAD.

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal - and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on the foundational belief that no matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort and safety - and you should always feel at home.

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