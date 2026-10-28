On National First Responders Day, ADT Honors Those Who Answer The Call And Unveils Renovated North Texas Monitoring Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebration recognizes first responders and the people behind ADT's 24/7 professional monitoring, highlights ADT's investment in its Irving facility

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On National First Responders Day, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the trusted leader in smart home security solutions, recognized the monitoring professionals and local first responders who help protect customers and communities and unveiled its newly renovated monitoring center in Irving, Texas. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a recognition event where the company announced $30,000 in donations to support first responders.

The monitoring center renovation is part of a more than $2 million investment in ADT's Irving facility, which handles a significant portion of the company's professional monitoring activity. The updated monitoring center features upgraded equipment, enhanced workspaces and collaborative areas for ADT's monitoring professionals. The project also created dedicated space for product, technology and monitoring teams to work together on enhancements to the customer experience.

As part of the celebration, ADT leadership honored nine monitoring professionals for quickly responding to fire and medical alarms, helping coordinate emergency response and assisting customers during critical situations. The company also recognized local first responders for their service and presented $30,000 in donations through Safe Places, ADT's corporate giving program. The donations included $15,000 to the Irving Police Athletic League and $15,000 to Grey Matters to Firefighters, an Irving organization dedicated to raising awareness of the cancer risks firefighters face.

“Today is about recognizing the people who are there when our customers and communities need them most,” said Fawad Ahmad, Chief Operating and Customer Officer at ADT.“Thank you to our monitoring professionals who work around the clock to provide peace of mind for our customers and the first responders who answer the call and serve their communities. We're also proud of the investment we've made in Irving, which supports our teams and the important work they do.”

The Irving monitoring center is one of ADT's six company-owned and operated monitoring centers across the United States. Together, they make up the largest network of company-operated monitoring centers in the industry.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, interactive and smart home solutions serving residential and small business customers in the U.S. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.

Media Contact: ...