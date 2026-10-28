SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) - Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2026. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: HONA) securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/honeywell-aerospace-inc-hona-class_action_lawsuit.

Honeywell Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

that a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales;that those suppliers were suffering supply constraints;that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability;that the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; andthat, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for Honeywell Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/honeywell-aerospace-inc-hona-class_action_lawsuit or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Honeywell you have until November 23, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Honeywell Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Honeywell Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.