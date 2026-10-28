Presidio Wins Enterprise Partner Of The Year And Software And Services Partner Of The Year For The Americas At Cisco Partner Summit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISCO PARTNER SUMMIT 2026– Presidio has been named Enterprise Partner of the Year and Software and Services Partner of the Year for the Americas at Cisco Partner Summit 2026. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help our customers succeed.

“I'm excited to congratulate Presidio for being named Cisco's 2026 Americas Enterprise Partner of the Year and Americas Software and Services Partner of the Year,” said Rhonda Henley, VP of Americas Partner Sales, Cisco.“Presidio demonstrates a commitment to delivering customer value, driving growth, and to our partnership in the Americas that is well deserving of this recognition.”



Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About Presidio

Presidio works with organizations to turn ambition into progress, bringing together AI, security, networking, and lifecycle with services as the thread that ties them into one integrated customer outcome. We believe the most powerful technology starts with people, which is why we help customers use AI to enhance human potential, streamline work, and create better experiences for employees and customers alike. From strategy through execution, one Presidio team works alongside customers to build solutions today for tomorrow's opportunities. With 20+ years of experience, 7,000+ engagements, and 4,200+ team members worldwide, Presidio helps companies clarify, realize, and scale technology the right way. Learn more at presidio.com.

Press Contact:

Presidio Media Relations

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