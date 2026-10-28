Upgames Shortlisted for Best Casino Provider 2026 at SiGMA World Awards

Upgames, an independent mini-game provider, has been shortlisted in the Best Casino Provider 2026 category at the upcoming SiGMA World Awards in Rome, Italy.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Upgames being shortlisted for Best Casino Provider 2026 represents another significant achievement in the brand's development and adds to its growing record of industry recognition. With a dedicated focus on mini-games, the company continues to strengthen its position in the iGaming market through creative game concepts and engaging gameplay experiences.While traditional casino content continues to occupy a major part of the iGaming market, mini-games have developed into a distinct and increasingly recognizable category. Their straightforward mechanics, short playing sessions, and interactive formats offer operators additional ways to diversify their gaming portfolios.Upgames has built its product strategy around this segment, developing games that are easy to understand but still offer enough variety to keep the experience entertaining. Its portfolio covers crash games, risk-and-reward mechanics, and other interactive formats, with titles including Aero, Dino, Icefield, Plinko, Popcorn, and Pandastic.The brand's connection with the SiGMA Awards dates back to 2023, when its crash game Aero received the Best Crash Game award at SiGMA Europe. Released only two months before receiving the title, Aero became an early example of the studio's ability to introduce competitive products to the market.The 2026 shortlist adds another achievement to the brand's history of industry recognition. While Aero's award highlighted the success of an individual title, the Best Casino Provider nomination acknowledges Upgames at the company level, reflecting the broader scope of its game development activities and expanding portfolio.As the company continues expanding its mini games collection, its focus remains on introducing original ideas, experimenting with familiar gaming formats, and creating content that appeals to both operators and players.The winner of Best Casino Provider 2026 will be announced during the SiGMA World Awards ceremony in Rome.About UpgamesUpgames is a mini game studio specializing in crash games that put players at the center of the action. It creates an engaging, narrative-driven and diverse gaming portfolio, helping operators to diversify in the global iGaming market.

Nick Bailey

Upgames

+41 815510000

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Upgames Shortlisted for Best Casino Provider 2026 at SiGMA World Awards News Provided By Clickthrough360 October 28, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology...



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