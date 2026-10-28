Mostly Medicaid Brings Together Medicaid Leaders And Influencers For Annual Ideas Workshop Dinner During NAMD Conference

Audience members are invited on stage to ask questions and debate Andy Allison following his talk.

Guests find a quiet corner to discuss Medicaid with MM Founding Partner Clay Farris

The party settles down after dinner to listen to featured speaker Cindy Beane

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mostly Medicaid Brings Together 88 Medicaid Leaders and Influencers for Annual Ideas Workshop Dinner During NAMD ConferenceAn invitation-only evening of informed debate, influential voices, and meaningful dialogue on the future of Medicaid.OXON HILL, MD - October 22, 2026 - Mostly Medicaid brought together 88 Medicaid leaders and industry influencers for its annual, invitation-only Ideas Workshop Dinner during the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) conference. Known for its elevated atmosphere and thoughtfully curated experience, the event provides a distinctive setting for Medicaid leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and engage in meaningful industry discussions.This year's discussion centered on Medicaid fraud, an important issue for state agencies, health plans, providers, and other stakeholders across the industry. Guest speakers Cindy Beane, former Medicaid Director of West Virginia, and Andy Allison, former Medicaid Director of Kansas and Arkansas and former Director for Strategic Planning & Analytics in Illinois, shared their perspectives on key issues shaping the Medicaid landscape.Beane spoke passionately about Behavioral Health in Medicaid. Allison discussed the future of Medicaid managed care and offered advice for legislators and future Medicaid directors. His remarks sparked a lively, good-natured back-and-forth with attendees, encouraging an engaging exchange of perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the program.The evening also featured a new addition to the Ideas Workshop: a custom-designed Medicaid-themed game that encouraged attendees to interact with colleagues across the industry while exploring the distinct roles and perspectives of Medicaid stakeholders.“In a time of unprecedented change in the Medicaid program, it's so important that all stakeholders are brought together. Nobody does it better than we do,” said Clay Farris, Founding Partner of Mostly Medicaid.Attendees also praised the event's engaging discussions and collaborative atmosphere. Jim Stringham, Vice President and CEO of Banner Health Plans, shared,“Great event as always - nice turnout and stimulating conversations. Appreciate the invite and partnership.”Nicholas Bailey, Deputy Director of Quality Management at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, echoed that sentiment, commenting,“Great discussions.”Hosted at Tom's Watch Bar in Oxon Hill, Maryland, the Ideas Workshop Dinner reflects Mostly Medicaid's ongoing commitment to bringing together leaders from across the Medicaid ecosystem. By creating opportunities for open conversation and knowledge-sharing, the event fosters connections among stakeholders working to navigate the evolving Medicaid landscape.- - -About Mostly MedicaidMostly Medicaid is the only advisory firm that serves all parts of the Medicaid space, providing thought leadership to more than 10,000 Medicaid professionals along with consulting, training, and market intelligence - all from a data-driven,“reform-from-the-inside” perspective. Its family of brands includes Medicaid Plan Solutions (MPS)TM, HHS Go2MarketTM, Government Health Solutions (GHS)TM, and HHS RX. Learn more at mostlymedicaid.Media ContactSarai McDowellDirector of Marketing, Mostly Medicaid...mostlymedicaid

William C. Farris

Mostly Medicaid

+1 919-727-9231

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Mostly Medicaid Brings Together Medicaid Leaders and Influencers for Annual Ideas Workshop Dinner During NAMD Conference News Provided By Mostly Medicaid October 28, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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