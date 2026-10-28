United By Nature To Carry Forward Environmental Media Association's Decades-Long Legacy

EMA's established programs and annual awards show celebrating environmental leadership in Hollywood will transition to the growing conservation movement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- United by Nature today announced that it will carry forward the legacy of the Environmental Media Association (EMA), building on nearly four decades of work bringing environmental issues to the forefront of Hollywood. With EMA's longstanding influence across media and popular culture, United by Nature will continue its signature programming and host the inaugural annual awards show in Los Angeles in April 2027.For nearly 40 years, EMA has helped shape the conversation around sustainability in Hollywood, working with some of the entertainment industry's most influential voices to inspire environmental awareness and meaningful action. Through educational initiatives, industry partnerships, and events like the IMPACT Summit, the organization has demonstrated the power of storytelling to bring environmental issues into mainstream culture.United by Nature is honored to build on EMA's longstanding programs and relationships, connecting the decades of experience in entertainment and environmental storytelling with their growing conservation movement. United by Nature will create new opportunities to engage broader audiences and translate cultural influence into environmental impact.“Environmental progress requires a bigger coalition that's more reflective of communities across America,” said Benji Backer, founder and CEO of United by Nature. "EMA proved how powerful storytelling can shape culture, unite people, and drive meaningful outcomes for nature. Together, we're building upon that impact by reaching new audiences and inviting people of all backgrounds to protect the outdoors they love."“EMA has always believed in the extraordinary power of entertainment and storytelling to inspire environmental action,” said Debbie Levin, former CEO of EMA and now chief visionary officer of United by Nature.“For more than three decades, we've worked alongside the entertainment community to make sustainability part of the cultural conversation. We're proud of the legacy we've built, and we're excited to work with United by Nature to reach new audiences and continue making sustainability more accessible and engaging."As part of this next chapter, the United by Nature Awards will take place in April 2027, coinciding with Earth Month. This awards show will continue to celebrate the entertainment industry's environmental leadership while expanding to recognize the individuals and organizations across music, sports, podcasts, and universities that inspire positive change. Past EMA honorees include Billie Eilish, Michael Bloomberg, Jane Fonda, Ted Turner, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, and Laura Dern.The United by Nature Green Seal recognizes industries that take meaningful steps to reduce their environmental footprint. The program honoring sustainable film and television production is the established sustainability standard for the entertainment industry.Wildwood, an animated fantasy film from LAIKA Studios, is the first movie to be awarded the United by Nature Green Seal, earning the Gold tier and making LAIKA Studios the first studio to earn the distinction. The film joins nearly 3,000 other productions recognized for their sustainability efforts.Together, these programs will connect entertainment industry leaders, artists, brands, and communities with new opportunities for storytelling to inspire meaningful actions to protect the places we call home.United by Nature aims to build the most nature-connected generation in history as it makes conservation a unifying part of American culture.About United by NatureUnited by Nature is a nonprofit building the next generation of America's conservation movement. Through original content, engaging campaigns, and actionable programs, they increase people's connection to nature and build stronger, healthier communities. Grounded in the country's shared love of nature, they give the public meaningful ways to protect the outdoors and partner with leaders across industries to drive environmental progress. Learn more at unitedbynature.

Brendan Creamer

United by Nature

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United by Nature to Carry Forward Environmental Media Association's Decades-Long Legacy News Provided By United by Nature October 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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