Antillus Stone Explores The Fine Line Between Justice And Vengeance In A Modern Mafia Thriller

When love meets Mafia

Eric Jones introduces Jake Stone, an ambitious finance grad whose pursuit of success draws him into a dangerous world of organized crime and divided loyalties.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Eric Jones is preparing Bellicus Stone, the second installment of his crime fiction series, while turning attention to the novel that introduced its central character, Antillus Stone. The forthcoming continuation offers readers an opportunity to discover the origins of Jake Stone, an ambitious young finance professional whose pursuit of success unexpectedly places him at the center of a dangerous conflict between organized crime families and federal investigators.Set against the financial institutions, fashionable neighborhoods, and criminal underworld of New York City, Antillus Stone begins with a young man determined to create his own future. Raised in rural upstate New York and educated in California, Jake arrives in Manhattan with an MBA, a disciplined work ethic, and aspirations of building a successful career in finance.His plans take an unexpected turn when an altercation at a Manhattan bar brings him into contact with members of two competing Mafia organizations. What initially appears to be an isolated confrontation gradually draws Jake into a world governed by competing loyalties, carefully guarded secrets, and the constant threat of violence.At the center of this conflict is Vincent Capoli, a powerful Mafia patriarch whose devotion to family and personal code of honor exist alongside the ruthless demands of organized crime. His rival, Roberto Rossi, commands an organization built on intimidation, exploitation, and the pursuit of power without moral restraint.For Jake, the distinction between good and evil becomes increasingly difficult to reconcile. His relationships with the Capoli family challenge his understanding of justice, while his connection with Isabella Franco, the woman he loves, raises the emotional stakes of every decision."Antillus Stone is my tribute to the classic mob genre, reimagined for a modern audience," Jones writes in his introductory note to readers.Beyond its criminal rivalries, the novel examines the psychological transformation of an individual confronted with extraordinary circumstances. Jake's martial arts discipline, financial intelligence, and deeply rooted family values become increasingly important as he navigates threats that cannot always be resolved through conventional means.Rather than portraying the criminal underworld solely through violence and power struggles, Jones uses the contrasting philosophies of his characters to explore a larger question: Can a person preserve a moral identity while forming alliances with individuals who operate outside the law?The upcoming Bellicus Stone, currently listed as coming soon through the official County Road 12 bookstore, continues the saga and its examination of power, personal responsibility, and the consequences of loyalty.Antillus Stone is available in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin, with print, ebook, and audiobook editions providing multiple ways to experience the opening chapter of the series.Readers can explore the novel through Eric Jones Books: Antillus Stone:The official book trailer is available at:About Eric JonesEric Jones is an American author whose literary work crosses the boundaries of philosophical nonfiction and contemporary crime fiction. His earlier books, Navigating Through Time and Navigating Through Space, explore human consciousness, personal growth, and the philosophical dimensions of the human experience.Through the Stone crime series, Jones applies his interest in human behavior to fictional worlds shaped by ambition, violence, family allegiance, and moral uncertainty. His writing combines character development with suspense and action, inviting readers to examine the choices that define individuals when confronted with extraordinary circumstances. His works are published through County Road 12 and made accessible to readers across languages and cultures.Media ContactEric JonesCounty Road 12Phone: +1 951-363-3534Email:...Official Website:

Eric Jones

County Road 12

+1 951-363-3534

Antillus Stone Book Trailer

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Antillus Stone Explores the Fine Line Between Justice and Vengeance in a Modern Mafia Thriller News Provided By County Road 12 October 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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