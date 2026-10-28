LONG ISLAND POWER SOLUTIONS NOMINATED FOR BEST SOLAR BUSINESS IN 2027 BEST OF LONG ISLAND AWARDS

Four Leaf Best of Long Island

THREE-TIME BEST OF LONG ISLAND WINNER INVITES CUSTOMERS TO VOTE AGAIN IN BEST SOLAR BUSINESS CATEGORY

- Joe MililloRONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Long Island Power Solutions, an award-winning solar installer serving Long Island across Nassau and Suffolk Counties, announced today that it has been nominated for Best Solar Business in the 2027 FourLeaf Best of Long Island Awards.A three-time winner, taking top spots in 2023, 2024, and 2025, Long Island Power Solutions hopes to reclaim its title and is asking customers for their support. Voting is open now at .“The FourLeaf Best of Long Island Awards reflect the diversity and passion in every business community, and Long Island Power Solutions is proud to be nominated again,” said owner Joe Milillo.“If our team installed solar panels or a battery backup system at your home or business, we'd love your support for the 2027 awards. Every vote means a lot to us, and we're grateful to Long Island for supporting our team.”When talking about what the Best of Long Island Award means to the company, Milillo said,“It's all about the pride in our work and what that brings to the community. Our underlying mission is simple. We think families and businesses on Long Island pay too much for grid electricity. We continually push to design solar solutions that save money and give people more financial freedom and energy independence. Winning a title like Best Solar Business is confirmation that our approach works, and that it's making a difference.”HOW TO VOTE FOR LONG ISLAND POWER SOLUTIONS IN THE BEST OF LONG ISLAND AWARDSVoting is free and takes only a moment. Supporters can vote once every day until voting closes on December 15, 2026..Visit the Best of Long Island voting page or scan the QR code on Power Solutions' promotional materials..Choose Power Solutions under the Home & Garden / Solar Business category..Vote again on subsequent days up to the closing date.Long Island Power Solutions also encourages its customers to browse and vote for nominees in every category. There is an expansive list of local businesses nominated in areas ranging from Arts and Entertainment to Sports and Weddings.LONG ISLAND POWER SOLUTIONS HAS MADE SOLAR PANELS MORE ACCESSIBLE AND AFFORDABLEWhen reflecting on previous Best of Long Island awards and how the company continually adapts to serve its customers, Joe Milillo highlighted a recent partnership with the Participate Energy Program for prepaid solar leases on Long Island.The Participate Energy Program is commercially operated, but solar panels are installed on residential rooftops and used exclusively by the homeowner. The commercial ownership means eligibility for a federal tax credit. That credit is passed directly to homeowners as a discount on the lease.Power Solutions also installs systems through traditional financing, with zero-down terms available in many cases.Detailed cost/benefit analysis reports are provided, along with honest advice, helping homeowners evaluate the benefits of leasing or owning solar in their unique situations.Of the company's success, Milillo was proud to note that“more options and better affordability helped us complete our 7,500th solar installation in early 2026.”ABOUT LONG ISLAND POWER SOLUTIONSFounded in 2009, Long Island Power Solutions is one of Long Island's top-rated solar contractors, a multi-award winner, and one of the longest-serving local solar businesses. Its service area covers all of Nassau and Suffolk Counties. It is a proud member of the Solar Energy Industries Association and is led by a NABCEP Certified PV Installation Professional. They offer free solar installation quotes using satellite imagery and consistently receive outstanding Google Reviews.

Joe Milillo

Long Island Power Solutions

+1 631-348-0001

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LONG ISLAND POWER SOLUTIONS NOMINATED FOR BEST SOLAR BUSINESS IN 2027 BEST OF LONG ISLAND AWARDS News Provided By Long Island Power Solutions October 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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