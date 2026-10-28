Harbour Air And Aeroplan Expand Partnership To Include Point Redemption For Eligible Harbour Air Seaplane Flights

Aeroplan Members can now redeem points on scheduled eligible seaplane service connecting 13 coastal communities across British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harbour Air today announced it has become the first regional air transportation provider in B.C. to offer Aeroplan point redemptions, giving members of Canada's leading travel loyalty program a new way to experience the Pacific Northwest coast. Beginning Oct. 28, 2026, Aeroplan Members can redeem points for seats on eligible scheduled routes operated by Harbour Air, including service between Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo and other coastal communities throughout British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest, subject to availability and applicable booking terms.The launch builds on Harbour Air's participation in the Aeroplan program, which began offering point accrual on eligible fares in December 2025. Members can earn Aeroplan points on eligible paid Harbour Air flights and redeem points on eligible Harbour Air flights, completing the full loyalty cycle on North America's largest seaplane airline."Since launching our partnership in December 2025, we have been focused on growing the program and creating more value for our guests," said Chris Fordyce, Chief Commercial Officer, Harbour Air. "Our guests have already been earning Aeroplan points, and now they can redeem them for Harbour Air flights as well. It also opens the door for Aeroplan Members to explore more of the Pacific Northwest, using points to access Harbour Air's unique network of coastal destinations.”“We've seen a great response from Aeroplan since launching our partnership with Harbour Air, and we're excited to now offer the ability to redeem for Harbour Air flight rewards,” said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product, Air Canada.“Whether it's a weekend getaway or a chance to explore B.C.'s beautiful coast, members now have another great way to put their Aeroplan points to use.”Harbour Air connects the West Coast with up to 200 scheduled flights daily to 13 destinations, including downtown waterfronts and island communities. For many travellers, journeys that take hours by road or ferry take minutes by seaplane – making Harbour Air an efficient and scenic option for both business and leisure travel.Aeroplan redemptions are available on eligible scheduled Harbour Air flights and are subject to seat availability and applicable booking terms, including Aeroplan flight reward booking terms. Applicable taxes, fees and charges are payable in addition to points. Scenic tours and charter services are not eligible for redemption. Aeroplan flight reward bookings can be made through aircanada or the Air Canada mobile app and cannot be combined with flights operated by other airlines on the same reward itinerary.The addition of Aeroplan redemptions strengthens Harbour Air's loyalty offering for regional travellers. Through Harbour Air Club, members continue to earn Aeroplan points on eligible paid flights and access Harbour Air Club tier benefits in accordance with the applicable program terms.For information on Harbour Air Club membership, visit harbourair/ha-club/.For information on Aeroplan flight reward booking terms, visit #/.About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 13 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver and Victoria, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.About AeroplanAir Canada's Aeroplan is Canada's leading travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Aeroplan Members can earn or redeem points on more than 50 airlines to 1,300+ destinations globally, without blackouts or surcharges. Redeem for one-way short-haul flights starting at 6,000 points, access 9,000+ hotel partner properties through Aeroplan HotelSavers, or shop brands like Amazon, Apple and Dyson via the Aeroplan eStore, with redemptions starting at 3,500 points. To join Aeroplan and start turning daily purchases into points for flights, hotel stays, gifts and more, visit aircanada/aeroplan.About Air CanadaAir Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long- term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).For media inquiries, contact:

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Harbour Air and Aeroplan Expand Partnership to Include Point Redemption for Eligible Harbour Air Seaplane Flights News Provided By Harbour Air October 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



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