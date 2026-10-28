The Carry Partners With Sports Scientist Roma Van Der Walt To Launch The Carry Method For Women's Longevity

The Carry introduces The Carry Method, a new approach to weighted vest longevity training developed with sports scientist Roma van der Walt.

Sports scientist Roma van der Walt, MSc, joins The Carry as founding fitness advisor and architect of The Carry Method.

The Carry Weighted Vest is designed to support progressive strength and cardiovascular training for women.

A new approach to weighted vest training begins with“Hi, Muscles,” a 12-week body composition program, with“Strong Bones,” a bone health program, to follow.

- Roma van der Walt, MSc, Sports ScientistSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Carry, the Seattle brand behind the patent-pending weighted vest for women, today announced The Carry Method, its weighted vest training methodology, and the appointment of sports scientist Roma van der Walt, MSc, as advisor and architect of the method. Weighted vests have become one of the fastest-growing categories in women's fitness equipment–yet they come without a training plan, and most of the guidance online is generic. The Carry Method gives women a structured plan: weighted interval walking and strength sessions that progress gradually and are built specifically for their physiology.The first program,“Hi, Muscles,” is designed to help women increase lean muscle and reduce fat, in a way that fits a real schedule. It runs as two six-week phases. Phase one builds a base of strength and loaded walking. Phase two adds combined movements, shorter rest periods, and power work. Members train up to 5 days a week in short sessions, using The Carry Weighted Vest, dumbbells and a bench. Every week ends with a BAM Check-In that tracks balance, aerobic capacity and mobility. "At our community events, we saw women light up the moment we added strength programming," said Esther Sedgwick, co-founder and CEO of The Carry. "Unless you have a personal trainer, are an athlete with a conditioning coach or in the military, nobody teaches you how to use a weighted vest to get results. The Carry Method changes that."Van der Walt is a sports scientist, a former professional athlete and the founder and CEO of Vitelle, a health intelligence platform built around female physiology and performance data. As founding advisor and program architect, she leads the science and programming behind The Carry Method and advises The Carry across the business. "Most midlife women don't need more intensity. They need consistency, load that progresses, enough recovery, and a plan that fits into a real week," said Van der Walt. "That's what we built. Every session is designed so women can keep training for decades."The method rests on six principles, including "We don't overexert, we overload progressively" and "We prioritize a healthy nervous system." Sessions alternate heavier and lighter training days, include rest between rounds, and can be completed in under 40 minutes. A second program,“Strong Bones,” is in development with Van der Walt. It adds jump training and focuses on evidence-based loading for bone health.The launch marks The Carry's expansion from equipment into training. The research behind weighted vests indicates results come down to two things: how much weight you carry relative to your bodyweight, and what you do while wearing it. The new training protocols teach women to use weighted vests for maximum benefits, regardless of the brand they own. The Carry Method allows members to train at home, outdoors or at the gym. Early access sign-up opens today at thecarry/method. The program is expected to launch in January 2027.ABOUT THE CARRYThe Carry is a Seattle-based strength and longevity brand helping women age powerfully. Its first product, The Carry Weighted Vest, is a patent-pending premium modular 20lb weighted vest designed for women's bodies. The Carry was founded by Esther Sedgwick, and Cortney Bigelow. The Carry is a registered trademark of The Cores CompanyABOUT ROMA VAN DER WALTRoma van der Walt, MSc is a sports scientist, founder and CEO of Vitelle, and a thought leader in the emerging field of female physiology and performance optimization. As founding fitness advisor and architect to The Carry, Roma is helping build the methodology and programming behind The Carry Method-bringing a systems-based approach to strength, cardiovascular fitness, recovery and longevity for women.

Esther Sedgwick

The Carry

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Carry Partners With Sports Scientist Roma van der Walt to Launch The Carry Method for Women's Longevity News Provided By The Carry October 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.