Leading Vancouver Blinds Store Fresh Design Offering Hunter Douglas Powerview® Tap Ahead Of The Holiday Season

The PowerView Tap is perfect for rooms with just one window where you want simple control.

Fresh Design, the best Vancouver blinds store for Hunter Douglas and the city's only Hunter Douglas showroom, now offers one-touch blind control.

- Vanessa ZawadskyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Design, Vancouver's leading motorized blinds and drapery store and the city's only Hunter Douglas showroom, announces that the new Hunter Douglas PowerView Tap is now available through its Kitsilano store.Homeowners across the Lower Mainland, Squamish and Whistler can learn about Tap through a free in-home or online consultation.Hunter Douglas introduced PowerView Tap in mid-2026 to meet the needs of homeowners who want control of their window coverings with one quick, simple control. Tap is a small, battery-operated control with three buttons: Up, Stop and Down.Homeowners can mount it on the wall beside a light switch, or set it on its stand on a counter or nightstand.Made for rooms where people want simple control without a remote, PowerView Tap controls a single motorized blind or a small group of blinds and requires no hardwiring. It's perfect for guest rooms, bathrooms and media rooms.Tap is also ideal for Airbnb and rental suites, where guests can open and close the blinds on their first night without instructions. It's built for small jobs, not for controlling a whole house."PowerView Tap gives people quick control, like a light switch," said Vanessa Zawadsky, founder and owner of Vancouver-based blinds store Fresh Design. "It's perfect for rooms with just one window where you want simple control. If you have one window above the tub, you can put a Tap right beside it and just open or close."The release comes as homeowners from Vancouver to Whistler get guest rooms and rental suites ready for the winter and holiday season. PowerView Tap pairs well with room-darkening blinds, which Zawadsky says most guest rooms and Airbnbs use."When you put your controls beside the light switches, it's like you have a control centre in each room for your lights and your blinds," said Zawadsky.Fresh Design is British Columbia's first Certified Motorization Specialist and the only authorized Hunter Douglas showroom in Vancouver. When Fresh Design installs motorized blinds, its installers set up the PowerView app and show clients how it works. Every client also receives after-care, including warranty support.To book a free in-home or online consultation, visit the Fresh Design website or stop by the showroom at 1703 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver.About Fresh DesignFresh Design is a locally-owned Vancouver blinds and drapery store and the city's only authorized Hunter Douglas showroom. Founded by Vanessa Zawadsky, the company has offered the full line of custom Hunter Douglas blinds and shades, plus motorized blinds and custom curtains and drapery for over 25 years. Fresh Design serves homeowners, designers and businesses across the Lower Mainland and the Sea-to-Sky corridor. Clients can book an online or in-home consultation or visit the Kitsilano showroom to view the full range of window treatments and motorization options.

Colette Nichol

Story Envelope Media Inc.

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Leading Vancouver Blinds Store Fresh Design Offering Hunter Douglas PowerView® Tap Ahead of the Holiday Season News Provided By Story Envelope Media Inc. October 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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