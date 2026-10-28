Global Travel Bags Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company

Travel Bags Market

Travel Bags Market research

Travel Bags Market trends

The Business Research Company's Travel Bags Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The travel bags industry is witnessing dynamic growth fueled by evolving travel habits and innovations in materials and design. As global tourism expands and consumer preferences shift towards lightweight, durable, and smart luggage, the market is adapting rapidly to meet these demands. Let's explore the current market landscape, key players, growth drivers, and emerging trends shaping the future of travel bags.

Anticipated Market Size and Expansion in Asia-Pacific Travel Bags Market

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the leading region for the travel bags market by 2030, reaching a valuation of $8.6 billion. This marks a substantial increase from $5.7 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The market's expansion is supported by increased tourism activities and the proliferation of low-cost airline networks throughout the region. Manufacturers are competing by focusing on lightweight materials, durable construction, smart storage solutions, enhanced security features, and innovative product options. Key factors such as durability, evolving travel behaviors, sustainability, and integration of smart technologies are central to market positioning.

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Brand Influence and Competitive Landscape in the Travel Bags Market

The travel bags market is characterized by moderate fragmentation, with the top 10 companies accounting for 27% of the total revenue in 2025. This structure indicates moderate barriers to entry, driven by the importance of brand reputation, material quality, design innovation, manufacturing expertise, and product reliability. Leading players maintain strong market shares through diverse product portfolios, established branding, wide retail and distribution networks, and continuous innovation. The rising demand for lightweight luggage, premium accessories, sustainable materials, and smart travel functionalities is expected to intensify competition, encouraging collaborations, product development, and regional growth.

Market Leaders and Their Respective Shares

The following companies held significant market shares in 2025:

. Samsonite International S.A. with 10%

. Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy at 6%

. Patagonia Inc. at 3%

. Hermès International at 3%

. Longchamp SAS holding 2%

. Safari Industries India Ltd. with 1%

. Thule Group at 0.4%

. Away Travel Inc. at 0.2%

. Peak Design Inc. and Bellroy Pty Ltd. each with 0.1%

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Competitive Strategies Influencing Market Positioning

To strengthen their foothold, companies are focusing on innovative designs that enhance luggage durability and user convenience. The adoption of smart travel technologies aims to boost security and overall user experience. There is also an emphasis on incorporating sustainable materials to promote eco-friendly product lines. Furthermore, advances in manufacturing technologies are being leveraged to enhance product quality and production efficiency.

Samsonite's Leading Position in the Travel Bags Market

Samsonite International S.A. emerged as the market leader in 2025, commanding a 10% share of global sales. Its travel bags division offers a range of products including luggage, backpacks, business cases, and accessories catering to leisure travelers, business professionals, and everyday commuters.

Additional Key Competitors in the Travel Bags Segment

Besides Samsonite and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, other notable competitors include Patagonia Inc., Hermès International, Longchamp SAS, Safari Industries India Ltd., Thule Group, Away Travel Inc., Peak Design Inc., Bellroy Pty Ltd., GORUCK LLC, Cotopaxi LLC, Nomatic LLC, Victorinox AG, Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine S.p.A., July Pty Ltd., Herschel Supply Company, Pacsafe Ltd., CabinZero Ltd., and Db Equipment AS.

Travel Bags Market's Share Within the Broader Leather Luggage and Handbag Industry

The travel bags segment is expected to surpass $29 billion by 2030. Its wider category, Leather Luggage, Hand Bags, and Other Goods, is projected to reach nearly $158 billion in the same year, with travel bags comprising roughly 19% of this total. Within the larger Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile industry, which is forecasted at $10,159 billion by 2030, travel bags will account for nearly 0.3% of overall value. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% through 2030.

Trolley Bags Expected to Dominate Travel Bags Market by 2030

Among product types, trolley bags will hold the largest share by 2030, representing 43% of the market or $13 billion. This segment's growth is driven by preferences among leisure and business travelers for wheeled luggage that offers spacious, well-organized storage. Features such as lighter shells, sturdier wheels, expandable compartments, security enhancements, premium designs, and customizable options contribute to strong demand. Convenience, mobility, and durability remain key factors influencing consumer choices.

Additional Segmentation of the Travel Bags Market

The market is further divided by material types, including polyester, fabric, leather, and other materials. Pricing categories range from premium to medium and low price points. Distribution channels encompass both online and offline platforms.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Lead the Travel Bags Market Regionally

Forecasts anticipate Asia-Pacific to be the largest regional market for travel bags in 2030, valued at $8.6 billion, up from $5.7 billion in 2025, growing at a 9% CAGR. This expansion is driven by domestic and international tourism growth, widespread low-cost airlines facilitating frequent travel, increasing demand for lightweight multifunctional luggage, rapid retail sector development, strong export manufacturing hubs, and evolving consumer tastes favoring stylish, durable, and premium products across countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

The United States as a Major Travel Bags Market Player

The USA is projected to be the largest country-level market in 2030, valued at $7.4 billion, rising from $6.0 billion in 2025 at a 4% CAGR. This steady growth stems from robust travel and leisure spending, a preference for premium branded products, business traveler demand, broad omnichannel and specialty store availability, replacement driven by fashion and functionality, and product innovations focused on ergonomics, sustainability, and convenience.

Tourism Growth Driving Travel Bags Market Expansion

One of the primary growth drivers is the expanding global travel and tourism sector. Increasing numbers of leisure and business travelers create continuous demand for durable, functional luggage suitable for diverse trip types. Frequent travelers often upgrade their gear for enhanced comfort and utility. Improved airline connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and the popularity of short breaks, adventure travel, and work trips further stimulate sales of specialized bags, contributing roughly 1.5% annual market growth.

Innovative Product Designs and Advanced Materials Fuel Market Growth

Manufacturers are incorporating lightweight, water-resistant fabrics and impact-resistant structures alongside smart compartments, anti-theft features, and ergonomic designs tailored to the needs of modern travelers. Longer-lasting materials and customizable, stylish designs encourage consumers to invest in higher-quality products, helping brands distinguish themselves. This factor is expected to add about 1.4% annually to market growth.

Sustainability Trends Encouraging Eco-Friendly Travel Bags

Consumers are increasingly opting for luggage made from recycled plastics, organic fabrics, and responsibly sourced components, pushing brands to offer greener product lines. Companies with sustainable practices often gain stronger customer loyalty, and government initiatives supporting eco-friendly consumption provide additional momentum. This trend is estimated to contribute around 0.9% annual growth to the market.

Innovations Targeting Photographers and Travel Enthusiasts

The travel bags industry is evolving to meet the specific needs of photographers and frequent travelers by enhancing convenience, organization, durability, and functionality. For example, in February 2024, WANDRD introduced a transit travel series designed with versatile compartments, weather-resistant materials, and reinforced zippers, offering improved protection and usability tailored to this niche.

Growth Prospects in Duffle, Trolley, and Backpack Segments

Duffle, trolley, and backpack categories are expected to generate over $8 billion collectively by 2030, with duffle and trolley each contributing $3 billion, and backpacks adding $2 billion between 2025 and 2030. Expansion is driven by rising adventure tourism, increased demand for multifunctional and hybrid bags, use of sustainable fabrics, inclusion of anti-theft and ergonomic features, customization options, and broadening premium collections from both established and emerging brands. These trends reflect consumer priorities on comfort, durability, and changing mobility lifestyles.

Structure of the Travel Bags Market Supply Chain

Key raw material suppliers in the travel bags market include major chemical and textile companies such as Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Covestro AG, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Solvay S.A., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd., YKK Corporation, Coats Group plc, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., and Avery Dennison Corporation.

Major wholesalers and distributors operating in the sector include Walmart Global Wholesale, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Business, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Metro AG, Sysco Corporation, Target Business Services, Uline Inc., Grainger Inc., Fastenal Company, Global Industrial Company, MSC Industrial Supply Co., Bunzl plc, Ferguson Enterprises Inc., HD Supply Holdings Inc., Wesco International Inc., Sonepar Group, Rexel S.A., Anixter International Inc., Avnet Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Redington Limited, TD SYNNEX Corporation, and Bechtle AG.

End Users of Travel Bags in the Market

Prominent end users encompass companies such as Samsonite International S.A., Tumi Holdings Inc., VIP Industries Limited, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, Inc., Delsey Paris, Rimowa GmbH, Travelpro Products Inc., Away Travel Inc., Antler Limited, American Tourister, Inc., SwissGear, Hartmann Luggage, Inc., Eagle Creek Travel Gear, Osprey Packs Inc., Patagonia Inc., The North Face Inc., JanSport, Inc., Herschel Supply Company, Inc., Timbuk2 Products LLC, Moncler S.p.A., Louis Vuitton Malletier SAS, Gucci S.p.A., Prada S.p.A., and Coach IP Holdings LLC.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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