Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Market Value Expected To Grow At 6.1% CAGR, Reaching $2.1 Billion By 2030

Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Market Report

Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Share

Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Market Report size

The Business Research Company's Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The pharmaceutical excipients sector is seeing increasing attention on high-purity cellulose powders due to their essential role in drug formulation and manufacturing. With evolving demands for consistent quality, regulatory adherence, and sustainable production, this niche within the pharmaceutical supply chain is gaining strategic importance. Below is an overview of market positioning, key players, growth factors, and regional developments shaping the pharma grade cellulose powder industry.

Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Market Overview and Its Share in Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients

The pharma grade cellulose powder segment is forecasted to surpass $2 billion by 2030. It forms a significant part of the broader Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients market, which is expected to reach roughly $19 billion by that year. Pharma grade cellulose powder alone will make up about 11% of this category. Within the expansive Pharmaceuticals industry, projected to be worth $2,496 billion by 2030, this market represents close to 0.1% of the total. Analysts anticipate a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% throughout this timeframe.

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Dominant Cellulose Types Within the Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Market

This market includes several cellulose types such as microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), and hydroxypropyl cellulose (HPC). Among these, MCC is set to remain the largest segment by 2030, accounting for 42% of the market or around $0.9 billion in revenue. Its dominance is linked to its excellent compressibility and flow properties, which make it ideal for direct compression tablet manufacturing. Additionally, MCC's versatility in orally disintegrating and chewable tablets, alongside its growing use in nutraceuticals, supports its market leadership. Advances in the refinement of high-purity cellulose and increasing demand for excipients that enhance tablet stability and manufacturing efficiency also bolster MCC's position.

Segments Based on Functionality, Application, and End-User

The pharma grade cellulose powder market is further categorized by functionality into binding agents, thickening agents, stabilizers, disintegrants, and coating agents. On the application front, it spans pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other specialized uses. Regarding end users, the market serves contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, dietary supplement manufacturers, and the food and beverage industry.

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Drivers Boosting Demand for Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder in Personal Care

The expanding personal care industry is a major catalyst for growth in this market. Cellulose powder functions as a thickener, stabilizer, absorber, and texture enhancer in cosmetics and personal care products. Rising consumer interest in skincare, haircare, oral care, and beauty products is pushing the demand for high-purity cellulose grades favored for their safety and compatibility with sensitive skin. This trend is strengthened by a broader consumer preference for clean-label and plant-derived ingredients. Such factors are anticipated to contribute roughly 2.0% per year to the market's expansion.

Pharmaceutical Applications also Fueling Market Growth

Cellulose powder's role as an excipient-acting as a binder, filler, disintegrant, and stabilizer-in tablets, capsules, and other drug formulations is crucial. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the corresponding rise in healthcare spending have elevated pharmaceutical production volumes. Manufacturers value cellulose powder for its ability to enhance tablet strength, stability, and controlled drug release. Additionally, growth in generic and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines further supports demand. This area is expected to drive about 1.7% annual growth in the pharma grade cellulose powder market.

The Impact of Growing Health Awareness on Market Expansion

Heightened consumer focus on health and product transparency is influencing industry trends. With a preference for reliable, plant-based ingredients, cellulose powder's inert and safe chemical profile makes it well-suited for dietary supplements and medicines. This surge in interest towards preventive healthcare, wellness, and naturally sourced formulations is encouraging manufacturers to adopt premium excipients. Such consumer-driven demand is forecast to add about 1.3% yearly growth to the market.

North America's Leading Role in Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Demand

North America is projected to be the largest regional market by 2030, reaching a value of $0.71 billion, up from $0.55 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5%. This growth is supported by increasing production of solid oral dosage forms, widespread adoption of multifunctional excipients, a mature pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, and strong pharmaceutical regulations. The region's focus on generic and specialty drug formulation developments, coupled with close partnerships between excipient producers and drug manufacturers, sustains North America's market dominance.

The United States as Market Leader Within North America

The U.S. pharma grade cellulose powder market is expected to grow from $0.50 billion in 2025 to $0.65 billion in 2030, also at a 5% CAGR. This rise is fueled by enhanced domestic production of prescription and OTC medicines, more extensive use of cellulose-based binders and fillers in tablet manufacturing, investments in continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing, and a strong emphasis on formulation quality and consistency. Capacity expansions by excipient and ingredient manufacturers across the country also contribute to this upward trend.

Top Suppliers of Microcrystalline Cellulose in the Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Market

Leading the global market in 2025, JRS Pharma held a 2% share according to The Business Research Company. Their pharmaceutical excipients division offers a range of microcrystalline cellulose powders and functional excipients that support processes such as tablet manufacture, capsule formulation, and granulation, serving critical pharmaceutical applications.

Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape Among Top Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Providers

The pharma grade cellulose powder market is relatively fragmented, with the ten largest companies collectively accounting for about 20% of total revenue in 2025. Moderate barriers to entry stem from stringent pharmaceutical quality standards, global pharmacopeial requirements, sophisticated manufacturing methods, and the need for uniform performance in drug formulations. Leading players differentiate themselves through comprehensive product portfolios, collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, extensive global manufacturing and distribution networks, and ongoing innovation. As demand grows for high-purity excipients, advanced drug formulations, and compliant ingredients, these firms are expected to strengthen their market positions through partnerships, product enhancements, and regional expansion.

List of Major Companies Holding Significant Shares in 2025

- JRS Pharma (2%)

- FMC Corporation (2%)

- Asahi Kasei Corporation (2%)

- DFE Pharma (2%)

- Roquette Frères (2%)

- Sigachi Industries Ltd. (2%)

- Rayonier Advanced Materials (2%)

- Dow Chemical Company (2%)

- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (2%)

- Colorcon (2%)

Approaches Companies Are Taking to Advance Their Positions

These leading firms focus on enhancing pharmaceutical excipient technologies to improve drug formulation performance and stability. They emphasize utilizing high-purity cellulose materials to meet quality and compliance standards, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities to support production growth, and integrating innovative excipient solutions that enable better drug delivery and consistent dosage forms.

The Rise of Continuous Manufacturing in Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Production

Continuous manufacturing is gaining traction within this market, offering improved efficiency in formulation development and excipient processing. For example, in February 2026, DFE Pharma partnered with Gericke to introduce a continuous manufacturing platform designed for pharmaceutical formulation and process development. This system facilitates continuous feeding and blending, rapid process evaluation, and data-driven decision-making, enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to optimize excipient usage and streamline production workflows.

Projected Growth Across Major Cellulose Types Adding Over Half a Billion Dollars

The combined market value of the four key cellulose types-MCC, CMC, HPMC, and HPC-is expected to grow by more than $0.54 billion between 2025 and 2030. MCC alone is projected to increase by $0.2 billion, matched by HPMC's growth, while CMC and HPC are expected to add $0.1 billion and $0.04 billion respectively. This expansion reflects rising demand for modified-release and patient-focused formulations, preference for plant-derived excipients, broader use in liquid, topical, and ophthalmic products, and ongoing advances in multifunctional excipient design. Enhanced drug delivery, formulation optimization, and increased production of complex generics and specialty medicines are key drivers supporting this growth within the pharmaceutical excipients industry.

Key Players Involved in Production, Distribution, and Consumption

Raw material providers in this market include major names such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Roquette Frères, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sigachi Industries Limited, and Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd., among others. The distribution network features wholesalers and distributors like Brenntag SE, Univar Solutions Inc., IMCD N.V., Azelis Group N.V., and Barentz International B.V. On the end-user side, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies consuming pharma grade cellulose powders include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, and several others globally recognized in drug manufacturing and research.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Pharma Grade Cellulose Powder Market Value Expected To Grow At 6.1% CAGR, Reaching $2.1 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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