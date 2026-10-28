MTPEAK To Make Its World Debut At EICMA 2026

UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New premium three-wheeled vehicle brand MTPEAK presents its inaugural model, the One All (Tentative) - a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive machine built for the pure sensation of driving.Race to feel. Return to be. This is MTPEAK's core philosophy. In an industry obsessed with acceleration figures and intelligent features, the brand chooses a quieter conviction: that the most valuable part of driving is not where you arrive, but the sensation of being fully present along the way.Conceived outside the conventions of both two-wheel and four-wheel categories, MTPEAK introduces a fundamentally different approach to mobility. The One All is built around a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive architecture with two front wheels and one rear wheel, delivering 370 horsepower per tonne through a 2.0-litre turbocharged power unit paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission (9AT) - a configuration unique to the three-wheeled vehicle segment.The One All's two-front-wheel layout, race-tuned to balance dynamic stance and extreme handling capability, is complemented by a chromoly steel spaceframe and carbon-fibre body panels. Carbon-ceramic vented brakes, 50:50 weight distribution and 305 mm rear tyres complete a chassis built for driving pleasure.Every One All is built to full automotive standards - developed, calibrated and assembled with the same rigour expected of premium passenger vehicles. Behind the brand stands Guangyu Industrial - three decades of precision manufacturing expertise spanning CNC machining, stamping, welding and in-house carbon-fibre fabrication.MTPEAK invites media, industry partners and enthusiasts to discover the brand and the One All at Hall 24, Stand O54E, throughout EICMA 2026. More than a vehicle.ABOUT MTPEAKMTPEAK is a new automotive brand built around one simple idea - that a vehicle is not a destination, but a switch. A key that turns one state of being into another, one way of life into another. Its name evokes the summit: the quiet clarity that comes from reaching a place few arrive at. The brand's philosophy, Race to feel. Return to be., reflects the belief that the point of driving is not to get somewhere faster, but to feel more fully along the way. The MTPEAK One All enter limited production in 2027.Company Website:

Anson Hu

MTPEAK

+86 183 0600 1998

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MTPEAK to Make Its World Debut at EICMA 2026 News Provided By mtpeak October 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Manufacturing, Social Media



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