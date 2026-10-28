Haryana CM Meets Bhupendra Patel, Invites Gujarat Counterpart To Business Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and invited him to attend a business summit scheduled to be held in Haryana in April 2027.

Saini, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat with a delegation, arrived in Gandhinagar from Surat on Wednesday afternoon and paid a courtesy visit to Patel.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present at the meeting.

The visit is part of Haryana's investment outreach initiative, 'Happening Haryana 2.0 – Invest in Haryana, Invest in the Future', under which Saini and his delegation are holding meetings with business leaders in Surat and the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar region to explore investment opportunities in the state.

The invitation to Patel comes as Haryana seeks to attract fresh investments and strengthen industrial cooperation with Gujarat ahead of the proposed Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit in April 2027.

During his visit, Saini has held meetings with industrialists and investors to encourage them to expand their businesses in Haryana.

The state has highlighted its industrial infrastructure, connectivity, investment-friendly policies and opportunities across sectors including manufacturing, textiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals and logistics.

The Haryana government has also announced investment proposals worth more than Rs 50,000 crore during the Gujarat visit, covering sectors such as defence, real estate, oil and gas, semiconductors, agriculture and food processing.

The proposed April 2027 summit is expected to provide a platform for investors to explore business opportunities in Haryana and establish partnerships with industries in the state.