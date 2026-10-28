Chhattisgarh Foundation Day: IAF's Sarang Helicopter Team To Stage Air Show In Raipur

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Oct 28 (IANS) The Indian Air Force's prestigious Sarang Helicopter Display Team will perform a spectacular air show at Sendh Lake in Nava Raipur on November 2 as part of Chhattisgarh's State Foundation Day celebrations.

The display, featuring five helicopters, will begin at 11 AM and showcase precision flying, daring manoeuvres and perfect coordination.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday warmly received members of the Sarang team at his official residence in Raipur. The team presented a memento to the Chief Minister.

Sai said the participation of the world-renowned helicopter display team on the occasion of the state formation day was a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh.

He expressed confidence that the air show would leave an unforgettable impression on the people of the state, especially the youth and students.

The Chief Minister noted that the Indian Armed Forces are a source of pride and inspiration for every citizen.

The courage, accuracy and teamwork displayed by the Sarang pilots, he said, would motivate young people to dream big, face challenges and pursue their goals with determination.

He also highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is steadily advancing towards self-reliance in defence and aviation. The use of indigenous 'Dhruv' helicopters in the display would showcase India's growing technical capabilities.

The Sarang team will be led by Group Captain Abhijeet Kumar. Two women pilots, Squadron Leader Ankita and Squadron Leader Akshaya, are part of the five-helicopter formation.

Chief Minister Sai specially appreciated the presence of the women pilots, saying their participation would inspire daughters of Chhattisgarh to aim high and achieve their dreams in challenging fields such as aviation and defence.

Group Captain Abhijeet Kumar said it was an honour for the team to be part of the Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day celebrations.

He noted that the Sarang team is one of only three helicopter aerobatic teams in the world and aims not only to entertain audiences but also to inspire youth towards courage, discipline and national service.

The air show is expected to be one of the major attractions of the statehood day festivities.