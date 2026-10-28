Telangana CM Directs Use Of Treated Water For Non Potable Requirements

Telangana Mandates Treated Water Use for Non-Potable Needs

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials of the Civic Bodies in the Greater Hyderabad limits to make all arrangements for the supply of treated water for non-potable requirements. Specific instructions were issued to supply treated water for landscaping at all offices, including the State Secretariat, CMO camp office, road cleaning along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), public parks, data centres, etc. A mandate requiring the use of treated water should be incorporated into the building permit approval process.

At a review of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and the use of treated water today, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to enforce the supply of treated water from November one. Stating that AI technology should be utilised in the functioning of the STPs, the CM said that a special officer must be appointed to monitor water quality from the STPs. The officials were also instructed to integrate all STPs with the command and control centre.

Strategic Implementation and Monitoring

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy enquired about the requirement of water for Railways and the Metro Rail. The authorities concerned were ordered to start utilising treated water for non-drinking needs as mandatory. The Chief Minister emphasised that widespread awareness campaigns should be conducted on the utilisation of treated water and a toll-free number should be established for inquiries and requests related to treated water. The HYDRAA was given powers to monitor the STPs.

Sustainability and Future Water Security

In view of increasing power demand, the CM instructed the officials to explore the feasibility of using solar power for STPs and rope in private agencies to set up the STPs. The Water Board officials briefed the CM on the availability of drinking water. CM Revanth Reddy said that measures should be aligned with future requirements. Proactive steps should also be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water. Continuous monitoring of the fresh water supply is essential, the Chief Minister stressed.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, CMO Secretary Manik Raj; Director of School Education Naveen Nicholas; Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner Srujana; Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy; Managing Director of the Water Board Ashok Reddy; TGSPDCL Managing Director Jitesh V Patil; Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board Ravi; and Special Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department Mukunda Reddy were present. (ANI)

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