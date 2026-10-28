Anoushka Shankar Warns Fans As Promoter Abandons Cancelled Concert

Anoushka Shankar Warns Fans Following Show Cancellation

Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar shared an update warning fans that promoter Shiraz Projects has allegedly gone "silent" and failed to honour payment commitments or issue refunds for her cancelled show in Kuala Lumpur on October 4. The sitar virtuoso was slated to perform on October 4 in Malaysia after a 14-year hiatus from returning to the nation. However, Shankar announced the cancellation of her scheduled performances a day before, citing circumstances beyond her control.

On Wednesday, Anoushka stated that the show's promoter, 'Shiraz Projects', has allegedly failed to fulfil contractual and financial obligations for the show and has completely stopped answering calls, emails, and messages following the cancellation of the show. Penning a note for her fans in Malaysia and across the region on her Instagram handle, Anousha Shankar wrote, "Following our initial cancellation announcement regarding the 4 October performance at Plenary Hall, I feel it is necessary to give you a transparent update on where things stand."

Promoter Fails to Meet Obligations

She added, "Since the cancellation, my team and I have been relentlessly trying to follow up with the promoter, Shiraz Projects. Unfortunately, he has completely gone silent and is refusing to answer any of our calls, emails, or messages. Before disappearing, he committed to fully paying for the show and completing his contractual obligations. Not only has he failed to honour those commitments, but we have also learned that he owes significant unpaid funds to the ticketing company itself."

Steps for Ticket Holders

Anoushka advised the ticket holders to contact Ticket2U directly and alert their respective banks to initiate a chargeback or refund immediately. Anoushka said, "To make matters worse, the ticketing platform, Ticket2U, has been painfully slow to respond to our inquiries. This lack of urgency is baffling given that they are supposedly owed significant funds by the promoter as well. It is profoundly infuriating that promoters like this are allowed to operate, organise shows, and take advantage of artists, crews, and, most importantly, you, the audience, who spend your hard-earned money and time to support live music."

She added, "Because the promoter is completely unreachable, we strongly urge all ticket holders to contact Ticket2U directly and alert your bank to demand your refunds immediately. I am deeply sorry that you have been put through this frustrating situation. Thank you for your continued patience, support, and understanding as we navigate this mess. With love, Anoushka"

The Grammy-nominated musician, daughter of legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, has built a global following with her fusion of classical Indian traditions and contemporary sounds. Her last Malaysian performance was more than a decade ago, making the cancellation especially disappointing for local fans. Despite the setback, Shankar left the door open for a future return writing,“I sincerely hope to have the opportunity to return to Kuala Lumpur and perform for you all in the near future,” on her Instagram handle. (ANI)

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