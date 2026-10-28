WPL 2027 Auction: New Signings Give Us More Options, Says GG Head Coach Klinger

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) Gujarat Giants (GG) head coach Michael Klinger said that picking G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast and Samaira Raghav at the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction had given the franchise more options, as it completed its 18-member squad for the new season.

The franchise went into the auction with 15 retained players, having spent Rs 13.75 crore on retentions, and Rs 1.25 crore left in their purse to fill three slots, one of them for an overseas player.

GG bought Tamil Nadu's left-handed top-order wicketkeeper-batter Kamalini, a member of India's 2025 ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup winning team, for Rs 40 lakh. Ireland's seam-bowling all-rounder Orla was signed for Rs 30 lakh. Samaira, a 16-year-old all-rounder, came in at her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

“The players did well last season and gave us a strong foundation to build on. Our preseason camp in Bengaluru helped us assess the squad and identify the areas we needed to strengthen.

“Kamalini gives us an aggressive option throughout the batting order, Orla brings real all-round quality as a wicket-taking medium pacer, and Samaira adds explosive power in the middle order.

“The new signings complement our retained players and give us more options. We are pleased with how the squad has come together and look forward to the season ahead,” Klinger said in a statement by the franchise at the conclusion of the auction.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline, which owns the franchise, said the signings reflected GG's commitment to finding and developing young talent.“We entered the auction with a strong retained core and a clear idea of what the squad needed. We are pleased with the players we have brought in.

“G. Kamalini, Orla Prendergast and Samaira Raghav each add something specific, whether it is aggression at the top, all-round quality or fearless hitting in the middle order. Our belief is in unearthing young talents and nurturing them.

“Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma and Happy Kumari reflect the strength of our scouting programme, and we are hopeful that 16-year-old like Samaira is the next in line. The aim is to build a team that plays fearless cricket and contributes to the growth of the game for women in Gujarat and across the country,” he said.

GG finished second in the group stage of WPL 2026, winning five of their eight matches, before going out in the Eliminator after losing to Delhi Capitals. The 2027 WPL season will be played from January 14 to February 7.

Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwer, G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav.