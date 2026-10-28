Screw Compressors - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture The US$11.6 Billion Oil-Free Segment By 2032 As ABAC, Aerzener, Air Squared And AIRPRESS Intensify Competition

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Screw Compressors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global screw compressors market was valued at US$12.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$16.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient compressed air systems, expanding industrial automation, stricter environmental regulations, and increased investment in advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

Key Screw Compressors Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Screw compressors remain essential across manufacturing, food and beverage, oil and gas, automotive, chemicals and petrochemicals, metals and mining, medical, pharmaceutical, HVAC, and infrastructure applications. Demand is particularly strong in facilities requiring reliable compressed air for continuous and heavy-duty operations.

Energy efficiency is a major purchasing priority as industrial operators seek to reduce electricity consumption, operating costs, and carbon emissions. Variable Speed Drive (VSD) technology is gaining adoption because it enables compressor output and power consumption to respond more closely to changing demand. Government initiatives promoting energy conservation and industrial sustainability are further accelerating investment in advanced screw compressor systems.

Oil-free screw compressors are recording strong demand in pharmaceuticals, electronics, food processing, and other applications requiring high air purity. The oil-free type segment is forecast to reach US$11.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. The oil-injected type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% over the same period.

Digital controls, Internet of Things connectivity, real-time performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote operation are also reshaping the global screw compressors market. These capabilities can help operators improve equipment reliability, optimize maintenance schedules, reduce unplanned downtime, and support connected production environments.

Regional Screw Compressors Market Outlook

The United States screw compressors market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, reaching approximately US$3.8 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Growth across Asia-Pacific is being supported by manufacturing expansion, infrastructure investment, urbanization, and industrial modernization. In established markets, replacement demand, energy-efficiency mandates, and the modernization of compressed air systems are expected to create additional opportunities.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global screw compressors market by value in U.S. dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes:



Type: Oil-free and oil-injected screw compressors.

Technology: Stationary and portable systems.

Power source: Electric, diesel, and gas.

Capacity: 50 HP and below, 51-250 HP, and above 250 HP.

End use: Chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, metals and mining, oil and gas, automotive, medical and pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic Market Insights



Assessment of the principal technologies, applications, and end-use industries influencing screw compressor demand.

Analysis of market drivers, constraints, competitive conditions, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Annual sales data and market forecasts in US$ million for the 2025-2032 period.

Regional analysis designed to identify differences in adoption, investment, and competitive structure.

Evaluation of oil-free compressors, VSD-equipped systems, connected controls, and predictive maintenance capabilities. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Competitive Landscape

The screw compressors market report examines the strategies, geographic presence, product positioning, and growth prospects of participating companies. Featured organizations include:



ABAC Air Compressors

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Air Center International GmbH (ACI)

Air Squared, Inc.

Aircomp Enterprise (Gujarat)

Airpack Netherlands BV

Airpol Sp. z o.o.

AIRPRESS Group

Airsol Engineering Alup Kompressoren GmbH

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global screw compressors market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies, product types, capacities, and end-use sectors offer the strongest growth potential?

What factors are driving or restraining market expansion?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive environment, and what are their prospects?

Domain Expert Insights



Expert-informed analysis: The study incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging from expert discussions, company activity, investment patterns, and market-relevant events before they are fully reflected in established datasets.

Validated intelligence base: Findings draw on conference sessions, executive presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

Strategic direction: The analysis connects emerging signals with market drivers to identify developments likely to influence investment, operations, product strategy, and competitive positioning.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond industry-level forecasts to examine organizations participating in and shaping the screw compressors market. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive structures are assessed across major regions where market share analysis provides meaningful strategic insight.

Designed for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, executives, consultants, and strategic planners, the report delivers actionable intelligence on the global screw compressors market, including technology adoption, competitive developments, regional opportunities, and long-term growth prospects through 2032.

Key Attributes:

