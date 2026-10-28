Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Warehouse Automation Drive 8.5% CAGR Toward USD 11.58 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$11.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Information Procurement
1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. AGV Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Opportunities
3.3.4. Industry Challenges
3.4. AGV Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (Units)
4.4. Tow Vehicle
4.4.1. Tow Vehicle Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Unit Load Carrier
4.5.1. Unit Load Carrier Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Pallet Truck
4.6.1. Pallet Truck Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Forklift Truck
4.7.1. Forklift Truck Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Hybrid Vehicles
4.8.1. Hybrid Vehicles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.9. Others
4.9.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. AGV Market: Navigation Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. AGV Market: Navigation Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Laser Guidance
5.3.1. Laser Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Magnetic Guidance
5.4.1. Magnetic Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Vision Guidance
5.5.1. Vision Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Inductive Guidance
5.6.1. Inductive Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Natural Navigation
5.7.1. Natural Navigation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Others
5.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. AGV Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. AGV Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Logistics and Warehousing
6.3.1. Logistics and Warehousing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Assembly
6.4.1. Assembly Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Packaging
6.5.1. Packaging Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Trailer Loading and Unloading
6.6.1. Trailer Loading and Unloading Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Raw Material Handling
6.7.1. Raw Material Handling Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Others
6.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. AGV Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. AGV Market: Industry Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Manufacturing Sector
7.3.1. Manufacturing Sector Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Wholesale and Distribution Sector
7.4.1. Wholesale and Distribution Sector Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. AGV Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. AGV Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.3. Hardware
8.3.1. Hardware Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Software
8.4.1. Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Services
8.5.1. Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. AGV Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. AGV Market: Battery Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
9.3. Lead Battery
9.3.1. Lead Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4. Lithium-Ion Battery
9.4.1. Lithium-Ion Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5. Nickel-based Battery
9.5.1. Nickel-based Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6. Others
9.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. AGV Market: Mode of Operation Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Segment Dashboard
10.2. AGV Market: Mode of Operation Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
10.3. Indoor
10.3.1. Indoor Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
10.4. Outdoor
10.4.1. Outdoor Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 11. AGV Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
11.1. AGV Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million
11.2. North America
11.2.1. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.2. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.3. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.4. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.5. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.6. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.7. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.8. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.9. U.S.
11.2.10. Canada
11.2.11. Mexico
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.2. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.3. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.4. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.5. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.6. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.7. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.8. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.9. UK
11.3.10. Germany
11.3.11. France
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.4.1. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.2. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.3. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.4. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.5. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.6. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.7. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.8. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.9. China
11.4.10. Japan
11.4.11. India
11.4.12. South Korea
11.4.13. Australia
11.5. Latin America
11.5.1. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.2. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.3. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.4. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.5. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.6. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.7. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.8. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.9. Brazil
11.6. Middle East and Africa
11.6.1. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.2. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.3. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.4. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.5. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.6. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.7. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.8. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.9. KSA
11.6.10. UAE
11.6.11. South Africa
Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
12.2. Company Categorization
12.3. Company Market Positioning
12.4. Company Market Share Analysis
12.5. Company Heat Map Analysis
12.6. Strategy Mapping
12.7. Company Profiles
12.7.1. Swisslog Holding AG
12.7.2. KION GROUP AG
12.7.3. Bastian Solutions, LLC
12.7.4. Daifuku Co., Ltd.
12.7.5. Dematic
12.7.6. JBT
12.7.7. Seegrid Corporation
12.7.8. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
12.7.9. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
12.7.10. BALYO
12.7.11. E&K Automation GmbH
12.7.12. Kollmorgen
12.7.13. KMH Fleet Solutions
12.7.14. ELETTRIC80 S.P.A.
12.7.15. inVia Robotics, Inc.
12.7.16. Locus Robotics
12.7.17. Schaefer Systems International, Inc.
12.7.18. System Logistics Spa
12.7.19. Transbotics
12.7.20. Zebra Technologies Corp.
List of Tables [223]
List of Figures [106]
Companies Featured
- Swisslog Holding AG KION GROUP AG Bastian Solutions, LLC Daifuku Co., Ltd. Dematic JBT Seegrid Corporation TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. BALYO E&K Automation GmbH Kollmorgen KMH Fleet Solutions ELETTRIC80 S.P.A. inVia Robotics, Inc. Locus Robotics Schaefer Systems International, Inc. System Logistics Spa Transbotics (A division of Scott Systems International Incorporated) Zebra Technologies Corp.
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