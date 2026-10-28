Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Warehouse Automation Drive 8.5% CAGR Toward USD 11.58 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AGV-as-a-Service, AI-based navigation, predictive maintenance, and real-time fleet optimization to lower upfront and labor costs while improving efficiency. Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type, Navigation Technology, Application, Industry, Component, Battery Type, Mode of Operation, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automated guided vehicle market was valued at an estimated USD 5.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, rising investment in warehouse automation, rapid e-commerce expansion, and growing demand for efficient material handling solutions. Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming automated guided vehicle operations through smarter navigation, predictive maintenance, and real-time fleet optimization. These technologies allow organizations to improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and manage robotic fleets more effectively across manufacturing, logistics, distribution, and warehousing environments. Labor shortages, cost reduction priorities, and the need for higher throughput are accelerating automated guided vehicle adoption throughout modern supply chains. Hybrid systems combining AGVs with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are also improving flexibility, scalability, and interoperability in complex facilities. Cloud-based fleet management and centralized control platforms further support real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, coordinated vehicle movement, and rapid robotic fleet deployment. Advances in LiDAR, machine vision, and AI-based navigation are enabling AGVs to complete increasingly complex assignments with greater precision and adaptability. AGV-as-a-Service (AGVaaS) models are also lowering market entry barriers for small and medium enterprises by reducing the need for significant upfront capital investment. These developments are expanding the use of automated guided vehicles in warehouse automation, production line optimization, inventory movement, transportation, assembly, packaging, and loading operations. Battery innovation is another important automated guided vehicle market trend. Lithium-ion systems are improving runtime, charging efficiency, and overall vehicle availability in industrial environments. Integration with warehouse management systems (WMS), enterprise software, and IoT platforms is extending AGV functionality by supporting real-time inventory management, workflow coordination, operational analytics, and predictive maintenance. Automated guided vehicles are gaining traction in specialized applications, including cold storage and hazardous-material handling. Demand for customized AGV solutions is encouraging manufacturers and technology providers to develop products suited to specific facility layouts, payload requirements, operating conditions, and industry standards. As businesses prioritize resilient and flexible supply chains, AGVs are becoming integral to long-term industrial automation strategies. Report Scope and Market Segmentation The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, along with assessments of key automated guided vehicle market trends and opportunities from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers vehicle type, navigation technology, application, industry, component, battery type, mode of operation, and region.

Vehicle type: Tow vehicle, unit load carrier, pallet truck, forklift truck, hybrid vehicles, and others.

Navigation technology: Laser guidance, magnetic guidance, vision guidance, inductive guidance, natural navigation, and others.

Application: Logistics and warehousing, transportation, cold storage, wholesale & distribution, cross-docking, assembly, packaging, trailer loading and unloading, raw material handling, and others.

Industry: Manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, electronics, chemical, pharmaceuticals, plastics, defense, FMCG, tissue, wholesale and distribution, e-commerce, retail chains/conveyance stores, grocery stores, hotels and restaurants, and other sectors.

Component: Hardware, software, and services.

Battery type: Lead battery, lithium-ion battery, nickel-based battery, and others.

Mode of operation: Indoor and outdoor. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, UAE, South Africa, and KSA. This geographic analysis helps organizations compare regional demand patterns, evaluate expansion opportunities, and identify markets with strong automation potential. Strategic Value of the Report

Comprehensive market analysis across major segments, regions, and countries.

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and business planning.

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and future market opportunities.

Competitive landscape analysis covering the market presence and strategies of key participants.

Market share insights and competition strategies for informed decision-making.

Analysis of product innovation and technology developments affecting AGV adoption. Actionable recommendations to support investment planning, market entry, and new revenue opportunities. The report equips manufacturers, logistics providers, warehouse operators, technology companies, investors, and other stakeholders with market intelligence for strategic planning. Its analysis of automated guided vehicle market size, industry trends, regional performance, competitive positioning, and technology innovation supports informed decisions in a rapidly evolving industrial automation landscape. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $11.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. AGV Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Opportunities

3.3.4. Industry Challenges

3.4. AGV Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (Units)

4.4. Tow Vehicle

4.4.1. Tow Vehicle Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Unit Load Carrier

4.5.1. Unit Load Carrier Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Pallet Truck

4.6.1. Pallet Truck Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Forklift Truck

4.7.1. Forklift Truck Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.8. Hybrid Vehicles

4.8.1. Hybrid Vehicles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. AGV Market: Navigation Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. AGV Market: Navigation Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Laser Guidance

5.3.1. Laser Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Magnetic Guidance

5.4.1. Magnetic Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Vision Guidance

5.5.1. Vision Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Inductive Guidance

5.6.1. Inductive Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Natural Navigation

5.7.1. Natural Navigation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. AGV Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. AGV Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Logistics and Warehousing

6.3.1. Logistics and Warehousing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Assembly

6.4.1. Assembly Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Packaging

6.5.1. Packaging Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Trailer Loading and Unloading

6.6.1. Trailer Loading and Unloading Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Raw Material Handling

6.7.1. Raw Material Handling Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. AGV Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. AGV Market: Industry Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Manufacturing Sector

7.3.1. Manufacturing Sector Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Wholesale and Distribution Sector

7.4.1. Wholesale and Distribution Sector Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. AGV Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. AGV Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Hardware

8.3.1. Hardware Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Software

8.4.1. Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Services

8.5.1. Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. AGV Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. AGV Market: Battery Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

9.3. Lead Battery

9.3.1. Lead Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Lithium-Ion Battery

9.4.1. Lithium-Ion Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Nickel-based Battery

9.5.1. Nickel-based Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Others

9.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. AGV Market: Mode of Operation Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Segment Dashboard

10.2. AGV Market: Mode of Operation Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

10.3. Indoor

10.3.1. Indoor Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

10.4. Outdoor

10.4.1. Outdoor Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. AGV Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. AGV Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million

11.2. North America

11.2.1. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.2.2. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.2.3. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.2.4. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.2.5. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.2.6. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.2.7. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.2.8. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.2.9. U.S.

11.2.10. Canada

11.2.11. Mexico

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.2. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.3. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.4. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.5. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.6. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.7. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.8. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.3.9. UK

11.3.10. Germany

11.3.11. France

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.2. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.3. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.4. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.5. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.6. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.7. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.8. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.4.9. China

11.4.10. Japan

11.4.11. India

11.4.12. South Korea

11.4.13. Australia

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.2. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.3. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.4. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.5. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.6. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.7. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.8. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.5.9. Brazil

11.6. Middle East and Africa

11.6.1. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.2. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.3. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.4. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.5. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.6. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.7. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.8. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

11.6.9. KSA

11.6.10. UAE

11.6.11. South Africa

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

12.2. Company Categorization

12.3. Company Market Positioning

12.4. Company Market Share Analysis

12.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

12.6. Strategy Mapping

12.7. Company Profiles

12.7.1. Swisslog Holding AG

12.7.2. KION GROUP AG

12.7.3. Bastian Solutions, LLC

12.7.4. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

12.7.5. Dematic

12.7.6. JBT

12.7.7. Seegrid Corporation

12.7.8. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

12.7.9. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

12.7.10. BALYO

12.7.11. E&K Automation GmbH

12.7.12. Kollmorgen

12.7.13. KMH Fleet Solutions

12.7.14. ELETTRIC80 S.P.A.

12.7.15. inVia Robotics, Inc.

12.7.16. Locus Robotics

12.7.17. Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

12.7.18. System Logistics Spa

12.7.19. Transbotics

12.7.20. Zebra Technologies Corp.

List of Tables [223]

List of Figures [106]

Companies Featured



Swisslog Holding AG

KION GROUP AG

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

JBT

Seegrid Corporation

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

BALYO

E&K Automation GmbH

Kollmorgen

KMH Fleet Solutions

ELETTRIC80 S.P.A.

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

System Logistics Spa

Transbotics (A division of Scott Systems International Incorporated) Zebra Technologies Corp.

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