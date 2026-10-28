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Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Warehouse Automation Drive 8.5% CAGR Toward USD 11.58 Billion


Date: 2026-10-28 11:46:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AGV-as-a-Service, AI-based navigation, predictive maintenance, and real-time fleet optimization to lower upfront and labor costs while improving efficiency.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type, Navigation Technology, Application, Industry, Component, Battery Type, Mode of Operation, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated guided vehicle market was valued at an estimated USD 5.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, rising investment in warehouse automation, rapid e-commerce expansion, and growing demand for efficient material handling solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming automated guided vehicle operations through smarter navigation, predictive maintenance, and real-time fleet optimization. These technologies allow organizations to improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and manage robotic fleets more effectively across manufacturing, logistics, distribution, and warehousing environments.

Labor shortages, cost reduction priorities, and the need for higher throughput are accelerating automated guided vehicle adoption throughout modern supply chains. Hybrid systems combining AGVs with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are also improving flexibility, scalability, and interoperability in complex facilities. Cloud-based fleet management and centralized control platforms further support real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, coordinated vehicle movement, and rapid robotic fleet deployment.

Advances in LiDAR, machine vision, and AI-based navigation are enabling AGVs to complete increasingly complex assignments with greater precision and adaptability. AGV-as-a-Service (AGVaaS) models are also lowering market entry barriers for small and medium enterprises by reducing the need for significant upfront capital investment. These developments are expanding the use of automated guided vehicles in warehouse automation, production line optimization, inventory movement, transportation, assembly, packaging, and loading operations.

Battery innovation is another important automated guided vehicle market trend. Lithium-ion systems are improving runtime, charging efficiency, and overall vehicle availability in industrial environments. Integration with warehouse management systems (WMS), enterprise software, and IoT platforms is extending AGV functionality by supporting real-time inventory management, workflow coordination, operational analytics, and predictive maintenance.

Automated guided vehicles are gaining traction in specialized applications, including cold storage and hazardous-material handling. Demand for customized AGV solutions is encouraging manufacturers and technology providers to develop products suited to specific facility layouts, payload requirements, operating conditions, and industry standards. As businesses prioritize resilient and flexible supply chains, AGVs are becoming integral to long-term industrial automation strategies.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, along with assessments of key automated guided vehicle market trends and opportunities from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers vehicle type, navigation technology, application, industry, component, battery type, mode of operation, and region.

  • Vehicle type: Tow vehicle, unit load carrier, pallet truck, forklift truck, hybrid vehicles, and others.
  • Navigation technology: Laser guidance, magnetic guidance, vision guidance, inductive guidance, natural navigation, and others.
  • Application: Logistics and warehousing, transportation, cold storage, wholesale & distribution, cross-docking, assembly, packaging, trailer loading and unloading, raw material handling, and others.
  • Industry: Manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, electronics, chemical, pharmaceuticals, plastics, defense, FMCG, tissue, wholesale and distribution, e-commerce, retail chains/conveyance stores, grocery stores, hotels and restaurants, and other sectors.
  • Component: Hardware, software, and services.
  • Battery type: Lead battery, lithium-ion battery, nickel-based battery, and others.
  • Mode of operation: Indoor and outdoor.
  • Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, UAE, South Africa, and KSA. This geographic analysis helps organizations compare regional demand patterns, evaluate expansion opportunities, and identify markets with strong automation potential.

Strategic Value of the Report

  • Comprehensive market analysis across major segments, regions, and countries.
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and business planning.
  • Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and future market opportunities.
  • Competitive landscape analysis covering the market presence and strategies of key participants.
  • Market share insights and competition strategies for informed decision-making.
  • Analysis of product innovation and technology developments affecting AGV adoption.
  • Actionable recommendations to support investment planning, market entry, and new revenue opportunities.

The report equips manufacturers, logistics providers, warehouse operators, technology companies, investors, and other stakeholders with market intelligence for strategic planning. Its analysis of automated guided vehicle market size, industry trends, regional performance, competitive positioning, and technology innovation supports informed decisions in a rapidly evolving industrial automation landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 100
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.93 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $11.58 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Information Procurement
1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. AGV Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Opportunities
3.3.4. Industry Challenges
3.4. AGV Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. AGV Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (Units)
4.4. Tow Vehicle
4.4.1. Tow Vehicle Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Unit Load Carrier
4.5.1. Unit Load Carrier Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Pallet Truck
4.6.1. Pallet Truck Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Forklift Truck
4.7.1. Forklift Truck Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Hybrid Vehicles
4.8.1. Hybrid Vehicles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.9. Others
4.9.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. AGV Market: Navigation Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. AGV Market: Navigation Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Laser Guidance
5.3.1. Laser Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Magnetic Guidance
5.4.1. Magnetic Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Vision Guidance
5.5.1. Vision Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Inductive Guidance
5.6.1. Inductive Guidance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Natural Navigation
5.7.1. Natural Navigation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Others
5.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. AGV Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. AGV Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Logistics and Warehousing
6.3.1. Logistics and Warehousing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Assembly
6.4.1. Assembly Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Packaging
6.5.1. Packaging Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Trailer Loading and Unloading
6.6.1. Trailer Loading and Unloading Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Raw Material Handling
6.7.1. Raw Material Handling Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Others
6.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. AGV Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. AGV Market: Industry Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Manufacturing Sector
7.3.1. Manufacturing Sector Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Wholesale and Distribution Sector
7.4.1. Wholesale and Distribution Sector Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. AGV Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. AGV Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.3. Hardware
8.3.1. Hardware Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Software
8.4.1. Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Services
8.5.1. Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. AGV Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. AGV Market: Battery Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
9.3. Lead Battery
9.3.1. Lead Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4. Lithium-Ion Battery
9.4.1. Lithium-Ion Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5. Nickel-based Battery
9.5.1. Nickel-based Battery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6. Others
9.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. AGV Market: Mode of Operation Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Segment Dashboard
10.2. AGV Market: Mode of Operation Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
10.3. Indoor
10.3.1. Indoor Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
10.4. Outdoor
10.4.1. Outdoor Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 11. AGV Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
11.1. AGV Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million
11.2. North America
11.2.1. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.2. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.3. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.4. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.5. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.6. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.7. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.8. North America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.2.9. U.S.
11.2.10. Canada
11.2.11. Mexico
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.2. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.3. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.4. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.5. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.6. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.7. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.8. Europe AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.3.9. UK
11.3.10. Germany
11.3.11. France
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.4.1. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.2. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.3. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.4. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.5. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.6. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.7. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.8. Asia-Pacific AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.4.9. China
11.4.10. Japan
11.4.11. India
11.4.12. South Korea
11.4.13. Australia
11.5. Latin America
11.5.1. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.2. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.3. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.4. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.5. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.6. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.7. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.8. Latin America AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.5.9. Brazil
11.6. Middle East and Africa
11.6.1. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.2. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.3. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Navigation Technology, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.4. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.5. Middle East and Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Industry, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.6. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.7. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Battery Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.8. Middle East & Africa AGV Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
11.6.9. KSA
11.6.10. UAE
11.6.11. South Africa
Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
12.2. Company Categorization
12.3. Company Market Positioning
12.4. Company Market Share Analysis
12.5. Company Heat Map Analysis
12.6. Strategy Mapping
12.7. Company Profiles
12.7.1. Swisslog Holding AG
12.7.2. KION GROUP AG
12.7.3. Bastian Solutions, LLC
12.7.4. Daifuku Co., Ltd.
12.7.5. Dematic
12.7.6. JBT
12.7.7. Seegrid Corporation
12.7.8. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
12.7.9. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
12.7.10. BALYO
12.7.11. E&K Automation GmbH
12.7.12. Kollmorgen
12.7.13. KMH Fleet Solutions
12.7.14. ELETTRIC80 S.P.A.
12.7.15. inVia Robotics, Inc.
12.7.16. Locus Robotics
12.7.17. Schaefer Systems International, Inc.
12.7.18. System Logistics Spa
12.7.19. Transbotics
12.7.20. Zebra Technologies Corp.
List of Tables [223]
List of Figures [106]
Companies Featured

  • Swisslog Holding AG
  • KION GROUP AG
  • Bastian Solutions, LLC
  • Daifuku Co., Ltd.
  • Dematic
  • JBT
  • Seegrid Corporation
  • TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
  • BALYO
  • E&K Automation GmbH
  • Kollmorgen
  • KMH Fleet Solutions
  • ELETTRIC80 S.P.A.
  • inVia Robotics, Inc.
  • Locus Robotics
  • Schaefer Systems International, Inc.
  • System Logistics Spa
  • Transbotics (A division of Scott Systems International Incorporated)
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

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