Global Wires And Cables Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Grid Modernization, Renewable Energy, And Data Centers Propel Market To USD 313.19 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on grid modernization, fiber-optic expansion, renewable energy, EV wiring, and underground cable demand with segment-level insights. Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wires and Cables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Voltage, Installation, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wires and cables market was valued at approximately USD 230.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 313.19 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by investments in power transmission infrastructure, grid modernization, telecommunications networks, renewable energy projects, data centers, transportation systems, and automotive electrification. Power infrastructure development remains a primary market growth driver. Governments and utilities are investing in smart grid infrastructure and grid modernization to increase transmission capacity, improve efficiency, and strengthen network reliability. At the same time, the expansion of solar and wind power generation is increasing demand for high voltage cable, medium voltage cable, extra high voltage cable, and other advanced power transmission systems. Renewable energy projects often require extensive cable networks to connect generation assets with substations, storage facilities, and regional electricity grids. Digital transformation is also creating significant opportunities across the global wires and cables industry. Growing adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital services, and connected technologies is accelerating investment in data center cable infrastructure and high-capacity communications networks. Data center operators increasingly require fiber optic cables and structured cabling systems that support high-speed data transmission, operational resilience, and scalable connectivity. Expanding internet access, enterprise digitalization, and telecommunications infrastructure are expected to sustain fiber optic network expansion throughout the forecast period. Infrastructure construction is further strengthening demand for electrical wire and cable solutions. Investments in roads, railways, metro systems, airports, commercial properties, industrial facilities, and residential developments require extensive deployment of power cables, low voltage cables, communication cables, building wires, and underground cables. Rapid urbanization and smart city programs are contributing to this demand, particularly in markets prioritizing modern transportation, energy efficiency, and connected public infrastructure. The automotive sector represents another important source of market growth. Rising electric vehicle production and broader automotive electrification are increasing requirements for vehicle wiring, charging infrastructure, and specialized cable systems. Demand is also expanding across construction, industrial, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, energy and power, and IT & Telecommunication applications. In addition, underground and submarine cable systems are gaining importance as utilities and infrastructure operators pursue dependable power transmission and improved network resilience. Market Segmentation The report provides revenue forecasts and industry trend analysis at global, regional, and country levels. It examines market performance across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, with segmentation based on voltage, installation, end use, and region. Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Low Voltage (LV)

Medium Voltage (MV)

High Voltage (HV) Extra-High Voltage (EHV) Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Overhead Underground End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Aerospace and Defense

Building & Construction

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa Strategic Value of the Report The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and revenue growth strategies. It includes market estimates, forecasts, growth opportunity assessments, trend analysis, regional and segment revenue projections, competition strategy insights, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking.

Evaluate market opportunities across major regions, voltage categories, installation types, and end-use industries.

Assess the competitive landscape and market presence of key industry participants.

Identify trends influencing power cables, fiber optic cables, electric vehicle wiring, renewable energy cables, and smart grid infrastructure.

Use actionable market insights to identify potential revenue streams and inform strategic business decisions. Monitor product innovation and evolving customer requirements across the global wires and cables market. With energy systems, digital networks, transportation infrastructure, and electric mobility continuing to expand, the wires and cables market is positioned for steady long-term growth. Companies that align their portfolios with grid modernization, renewable energy integration, fiber optic connectivity, data center expansion, and automotive electrification are expected to benefit from emerging opportunities through 2033. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $230.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $313.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Wires and Cables Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Wires and Cables Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Wires and Cables Market: Voltage Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Wires and Cables market: Voltage Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3. Low Voltage (LV)

4.3.1. Low Voltage (LV) Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Medium Voltage (MV)

4.4.1. Medium Voltage (MV) Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. High Voltage (HV)

4.5.1. High Voltage (HV) Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.6. Extra-High Voltage (EHV)

4.6.1. Extra-High Voltage (EHV) Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Wires and Cables Market: Installation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Wires and Cables market: Installation Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Underground

5.3.1. Underground Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Overhead

5.4.1. Overhead Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Wires and Cables Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Wires and Cables market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Aerospace and Defense

6.3.1. Aerospace and Defense Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Building & Construction

6.4.1. Building & Construction Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Oil and Gas

6.5.1. Oil and Gas Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Energy and Power

6.6.1. Energy and Power Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.7. IT & Telecommunication

6.7.1. IT & Telecommunication Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.8. Automotive

6.8.1. Automotive Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Others Wires and Cables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Wires and Cables: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Wires and Cables Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Voltage, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. North America Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Installation, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.2.3. North America Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by End-Use, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.6. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Voltage, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Europe Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Installation, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.3. Europe Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by End-Use, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.4. UK

7.3.5. Germany

7.3.6. France

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Asia-Pacific Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Voltage, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Installation, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by End-Use, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.4. China

7.4.5. Japan

7.4.6. India

7.4.7. South Korea

7.4.8. Australia

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Voltage, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.5.2. Latin America Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Installation, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.5.3. Latin America Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by End-Use, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.5.4. Brazil

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.1. Middle East and Africa Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Voltage, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6.2. Middle East and Africa Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by Installation, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6.3. Middle East and Africa Wires and Cables Estimates and Forecasts, by End-Use, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.5. KSA

7.6.6. South Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Positioning

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Installation Benchmarking

8.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.7. Strategy Mapping

8.8. Company Profiles/Listing

8.8.1. American Wire Group

8.8.2. Amphenol TPC.

8.8.3. Belden Inc.

8.8.4. Encore Wire Corporation

8.8.5. Finolex Cables.

8.8.6. Fujikura Ltd.

8.8.7. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

8.8.8. KEI Industries Limited.

8.8.9. LEONI AG

8.8.10. LS Cable & System Ltd.

8.8.11. Nexans

8.8.12. NKT A/S

8.8.13. Prysmian S.p. A

8.8.14. Sumitomo Corporation

8.8.15. Southwire Company, LLC

List of Tables [84]

List of Figures [55]

Companies Featured



American Wire Group

Amphenol TPC.

Belden Inc.

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

KEI Industries Limited.

LEONI AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans

NKT A/S

Prysmian S.p. A

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Southwire Company, LLC

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