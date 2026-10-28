Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Sustainable Packaging And High-Performance Paper Propel Growth To USD 30.42 Billion


Date: 2026-10-28 11:46:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Packaging and labeling demand, eco-friendly formulations, and process chemicals that reduce waste and operating costs offer strategic ROI opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market was valued at an estimated USD 24.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.42 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 2.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing packaging and labeling applications, demand for high-performance paper products, and continued investment in production efficiency.

Paper and packaging manufacturers are increasing their use of functional, bleaching, and process chemicals to improve paper strength, printability, barrier performance, brightness, surface quality, and manufacturing productivity. These solutions also help producers respond to evolving sustainability requirements and increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

Packaging remains a significant growth area for the specialty pulp & paper chemicals market. The expansion of e-commerce, food delivery, and consumer goods distribution is strengthening demand for durable and sustainable paper-based packaging. Manufacturers are adopting specialty chemicals to improve moisture resistance, print quality, surface performance, and product protection while supporting lightweight and recyclable packaging formats.

Regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing plastic consumption are also accelerating the transition toward paper-based alternatives. This shift is encouraging chemical suppliers and paper manufacturers to develop advanced formulations that enhance recyclability, resource efficiency, and compliance with environmental standards. Innovation in eco-friendly chemical formulations is expected to remain an important factor in market development through 2033.

Labeling, printing, and specialty paper applications are generating additional opportunities as converters and producers prioritize premium appearance and reliable performance. Functional and bleaching chemicals improve brightness, ink adhesion, surface quality, and visual appeal, making them important for premium labels and high-quality printed materials. Process chemicals contribute to improved retention, drainage, and machine runnability, allowing manufacturers to reduce waste, control operating costs, and optimize output.

Despite the positive outlook, the industry continues to face raw material price volatility and complex environmental requirements. Market participants are addressing these challenges through product innovation, efficient manufacturing technologies, and greater emphasis on high-value specialty paper grades. Suppliers that deliver effective formulations with improved environmental profiles are positioned to benefit from changing customer priorities across packaging, labeling, printing, and other applications.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue and volume trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2018 to 2033. Market estimates and forecasts are segmented by product, application, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2018-2033)

  • Basic Chemicals
  • Functional Chemicals
  • Bleaching Chemicals
  • Process Chemicals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2018-2033)

  • Packaging
  • Labeling
  • Printing
  • Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2018-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report

  • Detailed specialty pulp & paper chemicals market analysis across major products, applications, countries, and regions
  • Revenue and volume estimates designed to support market assessment and strategic planning
  • Evaluation of industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, and emerging opportunities
  • Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and competition strategies
  • Analysis of product innovation and developments influencing future demand
  • Actionable market intelligence to support investment evaluation and decision-making

The report provides a structured view of the factors shaping the global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market, including sustainable packaging adoption, performance requirements, regulatory pressures, and chemical innovation. Its forecasts and segment-level analysis can help manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and other industry participants identify revenue opportunities and refine long-term growth strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 84
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.26 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $30.42 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot, 2025 (USD Million)
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook
3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends
3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Price Trend Analysis, 2018-2033
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.5.4. Industry Opportunities
3.6. Industry Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2. Macro-Environmental Analysis

Chapter 4. Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Basic Chemicals
4.3. Functional Chemicals
4.4. Bleaching Chemicals
4.5. Process Chemicals
4.6. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2033 (USD Million and Kilotons)

Chapter 5. Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Packaging
5.3. Labeling
5.4. Printing
5.5. Other Applications
5.6. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2018-2033 (USD Million and Kilotons)

Chapter 6. Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.2. North America
6.2.1. U.S.
6.2.2. Canada
6.2.3. Mexico
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Germany
6.3.2. UK
6.3.3. Italy
6.3.4. France
6.3.5. Spain
6.3.6. The Netherlands
6.3.7. Russia
6.3.8. Turkey
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.4.1. China
6.4.2. India
6.4.3. Japan
6.4.4. South Korea
6.4.5. Indonesia
6.4.6. Malaysia
6.4.7. Australia
6.4.8. New Zealand
6.4.9. Thailand
6.4.10. Vietnam
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Brazil
6.5.2. Argentina
6.5.3. Venezuela
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Saudi Arabia
6.6.2. Iran
6.6.3. UAE
6.7. Regional and Country Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product and Application, 2018-2033 (USD Million and Kilotons)

Chapter 7. Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market - Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2025
7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.5. Regional Market Analysis
7.6. Strategy Mapping
7.7. Company Profiles
7.7.1. BASF SE
7.7.2. Buck man
7.7.3. Dow Chemical Company
7.7.4. Ecolab
7.7.5. SNF Group
7.7.6. Evonik Industries AG
7.7.7. Nouryon
7.7.8. Solenis
7.7.9. Akzo Nobel
7.7.10. Ashland
7.8. Company Profile Coverage: Participant's Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking and Recent Developments

List of Tables [107]

List of Figures [24]

Companies Featured
The leading players profiled in this Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals market report include:

  • BASF SE
  • Buck man
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Ecolab
  • SNF Group
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Nouryon
  • Solenis
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Ashland

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111879941


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search