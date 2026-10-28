AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 17.1 Billion As AI Adoption Drives 22.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-based platforms improve trial efficiency, recruitment and monitoring, while strategic acquisitions and investments expand real-world evidence capabilities.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.5 billion in 2026 to USD 17.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing adoption of AI-based platforms across multiple stages of clinical research. North America led the global market with a revenue share exceeding 43.0% in 2025.

AI adoption is improving clinical trial productivity, operational efficiency, cost management, and research outcomes. Drug development remains cost-intensive and time-consuming, encouraging pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and technology providers to deploy advanced solutions for trial design, patient recruitment, site selection, medication adherence, and patient monitoring.

Public and private sector initiatives across major therapeutic areas are accelerating market development. Strategic investments, acquisitions, and partnerships are also strengthening the capabilities of AI-based clinical trials solution providers. In March 2025, Tempus AI announced the acquisition of Deep 6 AI to expand its clinical trial recruitment and real-world evidence capabilities. Deep 6 AI's technology analyzes structured and unstructured electronic medical record data across a network of more than 750 provider sites, supporting more efficient identification of eligible patients.

In December 2025, Accenture announced a strategic investment through Accenture Ventures in Ryght AI. The company's AI Site Twin platform creates digital models of clinical research sites using historical performance, patient demographics, and real-time operational data. This approach supports site evaluation and trial planning while addressing persistent operational challenges within clinical research.

AI is also being applied to improve data quality and reduce bias in medical research. Genentech partnered with Stanford University to use an open-source AI system designed to mitigate bias in drug trials. As clinical research continues shifting from traditional processes to technology-based models, pharmaceutical companies are increasing their use of AI to support evidence generation and decision-making.

Patient eligibility and enrollment remain critical market opportunities. Research indicates that 85% of drug trials experience delays during patient recruitment, while 30% terminate early because of recruitment failure. AI-based platforms can analyze complex clinical and patient datasets to improve candidate identification, enrollment planning, and retention strategies. The availability of specialized solutions for patient enrichment & enrollment, drug trial design, investigator & site selection, medication adherence, and patient monitoring is expected to sustain strong market growth through 2033.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth, industry trends, and commercial opportunities at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers therapeutic applications, clinical trial phase, end use, and region.

Therapeutic Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Oncology

CVD

Neurological diseases or conditions

Metabolic diseases

Infectious diseases Others

Clinical Trial Phase (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Phase-I

Phase-II Phase-III

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Pharmaceutical companies

Academia Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of the AI-based clinical trials solution provider market across major segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and investment opportunities

Competitive landscape analysis covering key market participants and strategic developments

Insights into product innovation, market positioning, and potential revenue opportunities Actionable intelligence to support effective business and investment decisions

The report provides stakeholders with a structured assessment of market dynamics, competitive strategies, regional performance, and evolving AI applications in clinical trials. These insights can assist pharmaceutical companies, technology providers, investors, academic institutions, and other market participants in identifying opportunities and developing informed growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Therapeutic applications

1.1.2. Clinical trial phase

1.1.3. End use

1.1.4. Regional scope

1.1.5. Estimates and forecast timeline.

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database.

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Therapeutic applications outlook

2.2.2. Clinical trial phase outlook

2.2.3. End use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Providers Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Technological landscape

3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.6. Legal landscape

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact

3.4. Case Studies

Chapter 4. AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Providers Market: Therapeutic Applications Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Therapeutic Applications Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Global AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Providers Market by Therapeutic Applications Outlook

4.4. Oncology

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. CVD

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million) CVD

4.6. Neurological Diseases or Conditions

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Metabolic Diseases

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.8. Infectious Diseases

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Providers Market: Clinical Trial Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Clinical Trial Phase Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Global AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Providers Market by Clinical Trial Phase Outlook

5.4. Phase-I

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Phase-II

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Phase-III

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Providers Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. End Use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Global AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Providers Market by End Use Outlook

6.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Academia

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Providers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, Therapeutic Applications, Clinical Trial Phase, End Use

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:

7.5. North America

7.5.1. U.S.

7.5.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.5.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.5.1.4. U.S. market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Canada

7.5.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.5.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.5.2.4. Canada market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Europe

7.6.1. UK

7.6.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.1.4. UK market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Germany

7.6.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.2.4. Germany market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. France

7.6.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.3.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.3.4. France market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4. Italy

7.6.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.4.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.4.4. Italy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5. Spain

7.6.5.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.5.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.5.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.5.4. Spain market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.6. Norway

7.6.6.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.6.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.6.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.6.4. Norway market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.7. Sweden

7.6.7.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.7.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.7.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.7.4. Sweden market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.8. Denmark

7.6.8.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.8.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.8.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.8.4. Denmark market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Asia Pacific

7.7.1. Japan

7.7.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.1.4. Japan market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. China

7.7.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.2.4. China market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3. India

7.7.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.3.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.3.4. India market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.4. Australia

7.7.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.4.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.4.4. Australia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.5. South Korea

7.7.5.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.5.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.5.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.5.4. South Korea market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.6. Thailand

7.7.6.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.6.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.6.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.6.4. Singapore market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Latin America

7.8.1. Brazil

7.8.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.8.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.8.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.8.1.4. Brazil market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2. Mexico

7.8.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.8.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.8.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.8.2.4. Mexico market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.3. Argentina

7.8.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.8.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.8.3.3. Competitive scenario

7.8.3.4. Argentina market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.9. MEA

7.9.1. South Africa

7.9.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.9.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.9.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.9.1.4. South Africa market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.2. Saudi Arabia

7.9.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.9.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.9.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.9.2.4. Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.3. UAE

7.9.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.9.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.9.3.3. Competitive scenario

7.9.3.4. UAE market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.4. Kuwait

7.9.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.9.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.9.4.3. Competitive scenario

7.9.4.4. Kuwait market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Key company market share/position analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Unlearn.ai, Inc.

8.4.1.1. Company overview

8.4.1.2. Financial performance

8.4.1.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.2. Saama

8.4.2.1. Company overview

8.4.2.2. Financial performance

8.4.2.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.3. Antidote Technologies, Inc.

8.4.3.1. Company overview

8.4.3.2. Financial performance

8.4.3.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.4. Phesi

8.4.4.1. Company overview

8.4.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.4.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.5. Deep6.ai

8.4.5.1. Company overview

8.4.5.2. Financial performance

8.4.5.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.6. Innoplexus

8.4.6.1. Company overview

8.4.6.2. Financial performance

8.4.6.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.7. Mendel Health Inc.

8.4.7.1. Company overview

8.4.7.2. Financial performance

8.4.7.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.8. Intelligencia AI

8.4.8.1. Company overview

8.4.8.2. Financial performance

8.4.8.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.9. Median Technologies

8.4.9.1. Company overview

8.4.9.2. Financial performance

8.4.9.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.10. SymphonyAI

8.4.10.1. Company overview

8.4.10.2. Financial performance

8.4.10.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.11. BioAge Labs, Inc.

8.4.11.1. Company overview

8.4.11.2. Financial performance

8.4.11.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.12. AiCure

8.4.12.1. Company overview

8.4.12.2. Financial performance

8.4.12.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.13. Consilx

8.4.13.1. Company overview

8.4.13.2. Financial performance

8.4.13.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.13.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.14. DeepLens.AI

8.4.14.1. Company overview

8.4.14.2. Financial performance

8.4.14.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.14.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.15. HaloHealth

8.4.15.1. Company overview

8.4.15.2. Financial performance

8.4.15.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.15.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.16. PHARMASEAL

8.4.16.1. Company overview

8.4.16.2. Financial performance

8.4.16.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.16.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.17. Ardigen

8.4.17.1. Company overview

8.4.17.2. Financial performance

8.4.17.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.17.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.18. Trials.ai

8.4.18.1. Company overview

8.4.18.2. Financial performance

8.4.18.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.18.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.19. Koneksa Health

8.4.19.1. Company overview

8.4.19.2. Financial performance

8.4.19.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.19.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.20. Euretos

8.4.20.1. Company overview

8.4.20.2. Financial performance

8.4.20.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.20.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.21. BioSymetrics, Inc.

8.4.21.1. Company overview

8.4.21.2. Financial performance

8.4.21.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.21.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.22. Verily (Google LLC)

8.4.22.1. Company overview

8.4.22.2. Financial performance

8.4.22.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.22.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.23. Aitia

8.4.23.1. Company overview

8.4.23.2. Financial performance

8.4.23.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.23.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.24. IBM

8.4.24.1. Company overview

8.4.24.2. Financial performance

8.4.24.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.24.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4.25. Exscientia

8.4.25.1. Company overview

8.4.25.2. Financial performance

8.4.25.3. Technology Type benchmarking

8.4.25.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [90]

List of Figures [78]

Companies Featured



Unlearn.ai, Inc.

Saama

Antidote Technologies, Inc.

Phesi

Tempus AI, Inc.

Innoplexus (Partex NV)

Mendel.ai

intelligencia.co

Median Technologies

SymphonyAI

BioAge Labs, Inc.

AiCure

Consilx

Paradigm Health.

Symplr

PHARMASEAL

Ardigen S.A.

Trials.ai

Koneksa Health

Euretos

BioSymetrics, Inc.

Verily Health

Aitia

IBM Corporation Recursion.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900