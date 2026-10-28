Global Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market Size And Trends, 2026-2033 Revenue To Reach USD 35 Billion At 26.9% CAGR As Cloud AI Boosts Productivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI reduces cost overruns through predictive budgeting, automates labor-intensive tasks, optimizes workforce allocation, and improves on-site risk control and asset management.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence in construction market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 6.6 billion in 2026 to USD 35.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 26.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising adoption of AI-powered construction technologies for project planning, cost control, risk management, and workforce optimization.

North America led the global market with a revenue share of 40.0% in 2025. Regional growth reflects increasing investment in construction automation, digital project management platforms, Building Information Modeling (BIM) systems, autonomous equipment, and predictive analytics. Construction companies are using historical project data to improve budget forecasting, develop timeline-based predictive models, and reduce the risk of cost overruns on mega-construction projects.

AI also strengthens 3D model-based processes and reduces workloads for engineers, architects, and construction professionals. Robots and drones can capture 3D scans and other site data, enabling management teams to identify on-site issues, evaluate progress, and make informed operational decisions. These capabilities improve coordination across complex projects while supporting more accurate scheduling and resource allocation.

Key market highlights include:



Cloud deployment accounted for approximately 56.0% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting demand for scalable platforms, centralized data access, and real-time collaboration.

The residential industry segment generated approximately 43.0% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading industry category. Large Enterprises represented approximately 70.0% of market revenue in 2025, supported by their ability to invest in advanced AI solutions and large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

Risk control is another significant artificial intelligence in construction market driver. AI-enabled monitoring systems help contractors and subcontractors identify job-site risks, strengthen safety oversight, and maintain productivity. Autonomous construction machinery further improves efficiency by automating labor-intensive activities such as bricklaying and concrete pouring. AI-driven workforce optimization also helps address labor shortages through workload distribution, performance analysis, and resource planning.

Construction organizations are improving data quality by integrating information from mobile devices, drones, connected equipment, and BIM systems. AI-powered robots in off-site factories can accelerate prefabrication, shorten project timelines, and allow on-site teams to concentrate on core construction activities. Following project completion, analytical tools assess the performance of buildings, roads, bridges, and other assets, supporting maintenance planning and long-term asset management.

The report evaluates revenue growth, industry trends, and emerging opportunities at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers the following areas:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Solution Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Asset Management

Project Management

Risk Management

Schedule Management

Supply Chain Management Others

Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Pre-construction

Construction-stage Post-construction

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Cloud On-premises

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Residential

Public Infrastructure

Heavy Construction Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

The report provides market estimates, segment and regional revenue forecasts, competitive intelligence, trend analysis, and insights into product innovation. It also examines the presence of key market participants and identifies opportunities that can support strategic planning, market assessment, and new revenue development. These findings enable construction companies, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders to evaluate the factors shaping the future of AI adoption across the global construction industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Offering Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Offering Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Solution

4.3.1. Solution Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Service

4.4.1. Service Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Asset Management

5.3.1. Asset Management Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Project Management

5.4.1. Project Management Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Risk Management

5.5.1. Risk Management Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Schedule Management

5.6.1. Schedule Management Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Supply Chain Management

5.7.1. Supply Chain Management Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Stage Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Stage Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

6.2.1. Pre-Construction Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Construction-Stage

6.3.1. Construction-Stage Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Post-Construction

6.4.1. Post-Construction Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Deployment Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Cloud

7.3.1. Cloud Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. On-Premises

7.4.1. On-Premises Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Industry Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Residential

8.3.1. Residential Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Public Infrastructure

8.4.1. Public Infrastructure Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Heavy Construction

8.5.1. Heavy Construction Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Organization Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Lead Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

9.3. Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

9.3.1. Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Large Enterprises

9.4.1. Large Enterprises Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Share, Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million

10.2. North America

10.2.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.2.2. U.S.

10.2.2.1. U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.2.3. Canada

10.2.3.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.2.4. Mexico

10.2.4.1. Mexico Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.2. UK

10.3.2.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.3.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.4. France

10.3.4.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. China

10.4.2.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.3.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.4. India

10.4.4.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.5. South Korea

10.4.5.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.6. Australia

10.4.6.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. Brazil

10.5.2.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.3. Argentina

10.6. Middle East and Africa

10.6.1. Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2.1. Saudi Arabia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.3. UAE

10.6.3.1. UAE Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.4. South Africa

10.6.4.1. South Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

11.2. Company Categorization

11.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

11.4. Company Profiles

11.4.1. Autodesk Inc.

11.4.1.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.1.2. Financial Performance

11.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.1.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.2. International Business Machines Corporation

11.4.2.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.2.2. Financial Performance

11.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.2.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.3. Microsoft

11.4.3.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.3.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.3.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.4. Oracle

11.4.4.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.5. SAP SE

11.4.5.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.5.2. Financial Performance

11.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.5.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.6. Trimble Inc.

11.4.6.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.6.2. Financial Performance

11.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.6.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.7. ALICE Technologies Inc.

11.4.7.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.7.2. Financial Performance

11.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.7.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.8. BuildingConnected

11.4.8.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.8.2. Financial Performance

11.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.8.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.9. The Access Group

11.4.9.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.9.2. Financial Performance

11.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.9.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.10. Doxel.

11.4.10.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.10.2. Financial Performance

11.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.10.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

Companies Featured



Autodesk Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

ALICE Technologies Inc.

BuildingConnected

The Access Group Doxel

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