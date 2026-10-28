Global Micro-Mobility Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Revenue To Hit USD 126.52 Billion As Electrification And Last-Mile Demand Fuel 13.3% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$46.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$126.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Micro-Mobility Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Micro-Mobility Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers
3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers
3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution
3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic and social landscape
3.3.2.3. Technological landscape
3.3.2.4. Legal landscape
3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape
Chapter 4. Micro-Mobility Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Micro-Mobility Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Electric Kick Scooters
4.3.1. Electric Kick Scooters Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Electric Skateboards
4.4.1. Electric Skateboards Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Electric Bicycles
4.5.1. Electric Bicycles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Micro-Mobility Market: Battery Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Micro-Mobility Market: Battery Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Sealed Lead Acid
5.3.1. Sealed Lead Acid Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. NiMH
5.4.1. NiMH Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Li-Ion
5.5.1. Li-Ion Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Micro-Mobility Market: Voltage Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Micro-Mobility Market: Voltage Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Below 24V
6.3.1. Below 24V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. 36V
6.4.1. 36V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. 48V
6.5.1. 48V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Greater than 48V
6.6.1. Greater than 48V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Micro-Mobility Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Micro-Mobility Market Share, By Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.2. U.S.
7.2.2.1. U.S. Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.3. Canada
7.2.3.1. Canada Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.4. Mexico
7.2.4.1. Mexico Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Europe Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.2. U.K.
7.3.2.1. U.K. Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.3. Germany
7.3.3.1. Germany Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.4. France
7.3.4.1. France Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.4.1. Asia Pacific Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. China
7.4.2.1. China Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.3. India
7.4.3.1. India Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.4. Japan
7.4.4.1. Japan Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.5. Australia
7.4.5.1. Australia Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.6. South Korea
7.4.6.1. South Korea Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Latin America Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Brazil
7.5.2.1. Brazil Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Middle East and Africa
7.6.1. Middle East and Africa Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. UAE
7.6.2.1. UAE Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.3. KSA
7.6.3.1. KSA Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.4. South Africa
7.6.4.1. South Africa Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Positioning
8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.
8.4.1.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.1.2. Financial Performance
8.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.2. Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.
8.4.2.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.2.2. Financial Performance
8.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.3. Xiaomi
8.4.3.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.3.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.4. Segway inc.
8.4.4.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.5. Swagtron
8.4.5.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.5.2. Financial Performance
8.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.6. Boosted USA
8.4.6.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.6.2. Financial Performance
8.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.7. Accell Group
8.4.7.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.7.2. Financial Performance
8.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.8. Kalkhoff Werke
8.4.8.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.8.2. Financial Performance
8.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.9. KugooEU Scooter
8.4.9.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.9.2. Financial Performance
8.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.10. Swifty Scooters
8.4.10.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.10.2. Financial Performance
8.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [75]
List of Figures [54]
Companies Featured
- Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd Xiaomi Segway Inc. Swagtron Boosted USA Accell Group Kalkhoff Werke KugooEU Scooter Swifty Scooters
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