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Global Micro-Mobility Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Revenue To Hit USD 126.52 Billion As Electrification And Last-Mile Demand Fuel 13.3% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-28 11:46:35

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IoT, AI and real-time analytics optimize routes and maintenance, reducing downtime and costs, while electrification and last-mile demand support scalable micro-mobility growth.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Micro-mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type, Battery, Voltage, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro-mobility market was valued at an estimated USD 46.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 126.52 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rapid urbanization, worsening traffic congestion, demand for last-mile connectivity, and increased focus on reducing carbon emissions.

Electric-powered transportation is a primary growth driver across the micro-mobility industry. E-bikes and e-scooters are gaining adoption as consumers, businesses, and governments seek more sustainable alternatives amid rising fuel costs and environmental concerns. Electric bicycles account for a significant market share due to their affordability, extended range capabilities, and suitability for daily commuting.

Continued improvements in lithium-ion battery technology are strengthening the performance and commercial viability of electric micro-mobility vehicles. Faster charging, longer battery life, and improved energy efficiency are making these solutions more attractive to individual riders and fleet operators. Electrification is expected to remain central to global micro-mobility market growth throughout the forecast period.

Technology is also reshaping fleet operations and customer experiences. Operators are adopting IoT-enabled sensors, GPS tracking, AI, and real-time data analytics to monitor vehicle condition, improve route planning, enhance safety, and increase asset utilization. Predictive maintenance capabilities can reduce vehicle downtime and control operating expenses, while app-based services such as digital unlocking, navigation, payment, and ride analytics improve accessibility and customer engagement.

Autonomous and semi-autonomous capabilities are emerging as longer-term opportunities, with companies exploring advanced vehicle positioning, automated fleet redistribution, and self-driving micro-mobility applications. These developments are expected to support more efficient, scalable, and user-centric urban transportation networks.

Government support is accelerating market adoption across major economies. Subsidies for electric vehicles, investment in cycling infrastructure, development of low-emission zones, and expansion of smart city programs are improving the accessibility of micro-mobility services. Dedicated bike lanes, designated parking areas, and updated safety standards are also helping cities integrate these vehicles into broader urban transportation systems.

Demand for efficient last-mile transportation represents another major market opportunity. As urban populations grow, conventional transit networks face mounting pressure to serve short-distance trips efficiently. Micro-mobility vehicles provide flexible and time-saving connections between public transportation hubs, workplaces, residential areas, and final destinations. Integration with buses, trains, and other public transportation services is strengthening multimodal connectivity and supporting more seamless urban journeys.

Despite the favorable outlook, high initial investment and ongoing maintenance expenses may constrain market development. Safety risks, theft, vandalism, inconsistent regulations, and limited supporting infrastructure can affect user confidence and fleet profitability. Service providers must also address challenges related to vehicle availability, charging, maintenance, fleet management efficiency, and asset utilization.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The global micro-mobility market is segmented by vehicle type, battery, voltage, and region.

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Electric Kick Scooters
  • Electric Skateboards
  • Electric Bicycles

Battery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Sealed Lead Acid
  • NiMH
  • Li-Ion

Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Below 24V
  • 36V
  • 48V
  • Greater than 48V

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, and France
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
  • Latin America: Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa: UAE, KSA, and South Africa

Download a free sample of the report for additional market forecasts, segment analysis, regional insights, and industry trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $126.52 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Micro-Mobility Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Micro-Mobility Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers
3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers
3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution
3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic and social landscape
3.3.2.3. Technological landscape
3.3.2.4. Legal landscape
3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape
Chapter 4. Micro-Mobility Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Micro-Mobility Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Electric Kick Scooters
4.3.1. Electric Kick Scooters Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Electric Skateboards
4.4.1. Electric Skateboards Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Electric Bicycles
4.5.1. Electric Bicycles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Micro-Mobility Market: Battery Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Micro-Mobility Market: Battery Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Sealed Lead Acid
5.3.1. Sealed Lead Acid Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. NiMH
5.4.1. NiMH Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Li-Ion
5.5.1. Li-Ion Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Micro-Mobility Market: Voltage Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Micro-Mobility Market: Voltage Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Below 24V
6.3.1. Below 24V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. 36V
6.4.1. 36V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. 48V
6.5.1. 48V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Greater than 48V
6.6.1. Greater than 48V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Micro-Mobility Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Micro-Mobility Market Share, By Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.2. U.S.
7.2.2.1. U.S. Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.3. Canada
7.2.3.1. Canada Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2.4. Mexico
7.2.4.1. Mexico Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Europe Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.2. U.K.
7.3.2.1. U.K. Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.3. Germany
7.3.3.1. Germany Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.4. France
7.3.4.1. France Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.4.1. Asia Pacific Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. China
7.4.2.1. China Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.3. India
7.4.3.1. India Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.4. Japan
7.4.4.1. Japan Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.5. Australia
7.4.5.1. Australia Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.6. South Korea
7.4.6.1. South Korea Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Latin America Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Brazil
7.5.2.1. Brazil Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Middle East and Africa
7.6.1. Middle East and Africa Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. UAE
7.6.2.1. UAE Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.3. KSA
7.6.3.1. KSA Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.4. South Africa
7.6.4.1. South Africa Micro-Mobility Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Positioning
8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.
8.4.1.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.1.2. Financial Performance
8.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.2. Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.
8.4.2.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.2.2. Financial Performance
8.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.3. Xiaomi
8.4.3.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.3.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.4. Segway inc.
8.4.4.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.5. Swagtron
8.4.5.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.5.2. Financial Performance
8.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.6. Boosted USA
8.4.6.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.6.2. Financial Performance
8.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.7. Accell Group
8.4.7.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.7.2. Financial Performance
8.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.8. Kalkhoff Werke
8.4.8.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.8.2. Financial Performance
8.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.9. KugooEU Scooter
8.4.9.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.9.2. Financial Performance
8.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.10. Swifty Scooters
8.4.10.1. Participant's Overview
8.4.10.2. Financial Performance
8.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [75]
List of Figures [54]

Companies Featured

  • Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd
  • Xiaomi
  • Segway Inc.
  • Swagtron
  • Boosted USA
  • Accell Group
  • Kalkhoff Werke
  • KugooEU Scooter
  • Swifty Scooters

For more information about this report visit

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