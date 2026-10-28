Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 14.47 Billion As Portable Multiplex Testing Expands


Date: 2026-10-28 11:46:35

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portable, cartridge-based multiplex systems, digital integration, and expansion into oncology and remote care drive point-of-care molecular diagnostics adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Technology, Test Location, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 9.28 billion in 2026 to USD 14.47 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for rapid and accurate molecular testing across decentralized healthcare settings.

North America dominated the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2025, accounting for 45.41% of global revenue. The region's leading position reflects the widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic platforms and strong demand for timely testing across hospitals, decentralized laboratories, and other care facilities.

Infectious disease detection remains a major application area, with point-of-care molecular diagnostic platforms widely used for respiratory illnesses and sexually transmitted infections. Continued product development is also expanding the clinical reach of these systems into oncology, genetic screening, prenatal testing, hematology, endocrinology, and antimicrobial resistance.

Key Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends

Portable and Cartridge-Based Systems: Demand is increasing for compact, all-in-one molecular testing platforms that use self-contained cartridges. Their ease of operation, limited training requirements, and compatibility with decentralized testing environments support adoption across a range of healthcare facilities.

Multiplex Testing Capabilities: Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting point-of-care devices that can detect multiple pathogens from a single sample. These capabilities facilitate faster differential diagnosis, particularly for respiratory infections that present with overlapping symptoms.

Integration with Digital Health Ecosystems: Wireless connectivity is becoming an important feature of point-of-care molecular diagnostic devices. Connected systems enable real-time data sharing with electronic health records while supporting telemedicine, remote monitoring, and coordinated clinical decision-making.

Expansion Beyond Infectious Diseases: Market participants are broadening their product portfolios beyond infectious disease testing. Emerging applications in oncology, genetic screening, and antimicrobial resistance are expected to strengthen the clinical value and long-term growth potential of point-of-care molecular platforms.

Focus on Low-Resource and Remote Settings: Manufacturers are developing rugged, battery-powered devices that require minimal infrastructure. These platforms can help address testing needs in rural communities, emergency care environments, mobile facilities, and developing countries.

Advances in portability, connectivity, multiplexing, and test versatility are increasing access to point-of-care molecular diagnostics across developed and developing regions. Healthcare systems continue to prioritize technologies that deliver accurate results quickly and support efficient treatment decisions near the patient. These priorities are expected to sustain market demand through 2033.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes revenue growth and market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented by technology, application, test location, end use, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • PCR-based
  • Genetic Sequencing-based
  • Hybridization-based
  • Microarray-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Oncology
  • Hematology
  • Prenatal Testing
  • Endocrinology
  • Other Applications

Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • OTC
  • POC

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Decentralized Labs
  • Hospitals
  • Home-care
  • Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 161
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.73 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.47 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Segment Definitions
1.1.1.1. Application Segment
1.1.1.2. Type Segment
1.1.1.3. Technology Segment
1.1.1.4. Test Location Segment
1.1.1.5. End Use Segment
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.3.1. Objectives
1.3.2. Objective - 1
1.3.3. Objective - 2
1.3.4. Objective - 3
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Technology & Application Snapshot
2.3. Test Location & Type Snapshot
2.4. End Use Snapshot
2.5. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Market Drivers
3.4.1. Growing Demand for Rapid and Decentralized Testing
3.4.2. Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
3.4.3. Technological Advancements in Molecular Platforms
3.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.1. High Cost of Molecular POC Devices and Consumables
3.5.2. Regulatory and Quality Assurance Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Technology Business Analysis
4.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market: Technology Movement Analysis
4.2. PCR-based
4.2.1. PCR-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.3. Genetic Sequencing-based
4.3.1. Genetic Sequencing-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Hybridization-based
4.4.1. Hybridization-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.5. Microarray-based
4.5.1. Microarray-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis
5.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis
5.2. Infectious Diseases
5.2.1. Infectious Diseases Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.2. HIV POC
5.2.2.1. HIV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.3. Clostridium difficile POC
5.2.3.1. Clostridium difficile POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.4. HBV POC
5.2.4.1. HBV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.5. Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections
5.2.5.1. Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.6. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC
5.2.6.1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.7. HPV POC
5.2.7.1. HPV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.8. Influenza/Flu POC
5.2.8.1. Influenza/Flu POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.9. HCV POC
5.2.9.1. HCV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.10. MRSA POC
5.2.10.1. MRSA POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.11. TB and drug-resistant TB POC
5.2.11.1. TB and drug-resistant TB POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.12. HSV POC
5.2.12.1. HSV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.13. Other Infectious Diseases
5.2.13.1. Other Infectious Diseases Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3. Oncology
5.3.1. Oncology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. Hematology
5.4.1. Hematology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.5. Prenatal Testing
5.5.1. Prenatal Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.6. Endocrinology
5.6.1. Endocrinology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Test Location Business Analysis
6.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Test Location Movement Analysis
6.2. OTC
6.2.1. OTC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3. POC
6.3.1. POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis
7.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: End Use Movement Analysis
7.2. Decentralized Labs
7.2.1. Decentralized Labs Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3. Hospitals
7.3.1. Hospitals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4. Homecare
7.4.1. Home-care Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5. Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
7.5.1. Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis
8.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share By Region, 2025 & 2033
8.1.1. Country Analysis Coverage: Key Country Dynamics, Target Disease Prevalence, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Reimbursement Scenario
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.2.1. U.S. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD BILLION)
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.3.1. Canada Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.2.4. Mexico
8.2.4.1. Mexico Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.2. Germany
8.3.2.1. Germany Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.3. UK
8.3.3.1. UK Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.4. France
8.3.4.1. France Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.5. Italy
8.3.5.1. Italy Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.6. Spain
8.3.6.1. Spain Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.7. Denmark
8.3.7.1. Denmark Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.8. Sweden
8.3.8.1. Sweden Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.9. Norway
8.3.9.1. Norway Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.2. Japan
8.4.2.1. Japan Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.3. China
8.4.3.1. China Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.4. India
8.4.4.1. India Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.5. South Korea
8.4.5.1. South Korea Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.6. Australia
8.4.6.1. Australia Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.7. Thailand
8.4.7.1. Thailand Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.5.2.1. Brazil Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.5.3. Argentina
8.5.3.1. Argentina Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6. MEA
8.6.1. MEA Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6.2. South Africa
8.6.2.1. South Africa Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6.3. Saudi Arabia
8.6.3.1. Saudi Arabia Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6.4. UAE
8.6.4.1. UAE Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6.5. Kuwait
8.6.5.1. Kuwait Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Participant's overview
9.2. Financial performance
9.3. Participant categorization
9.3.1. Market Leaders
9.3.2. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, 2025
9.3.3. Company Profiles
9.3.3.1. Profile Coverage: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives
9.3.3.2. Abbott
9.3.3.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
9.3.3.4. QIAGEN
9.3.3.5. Danaher Corporation
9.3.3.6. BIOMERIEUX
9.3.3.7. OraSure Technologies Inc.
9.3.3.8. binx health, inc.
9.3.3.9. QuidelOrtho Corporation.
9.3.4. Strategy Mapping
9.3.4.1. Expansion
9.3.4.2. Acquisition
9.3.4.3. Collaborations
9.3.4.4. Disease Type/Drug Class Launch
9.3.4.5. Partnerships
9.3.4.6. Others
List of Tables [123]
List of Figures [56]

Companies Featured

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Abbott
  • QIAGEN
  • Danaher Corporation
  • BIOMERIEUX
  • OraSure Technologies Inc.
  • binx health, inc.
  • QuidelOrtho Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111879928


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search