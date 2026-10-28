Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 14.47 Billion As Portable Multiplex Testing Expands

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Technology, Test Location, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 9.28 billion in 2026 to USD 14.47 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for rapid and accurate molecular testing across decentralized healthcare settings.

North America dominated the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2025, accounting for 45.41% of global revenue. The region's leading position reflects the widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic platforms and strong demand for timely testing across hospitals, decentralized laboratories, and other care facilities.

Infectious disease detection remains a major application area, with point-of-care molecular diagnostic platforms widely used for respiratory illnesses and sexually transmitted infections. Continued product development is also expanding the clinical reach of these systems into oncology, genetic screening, prenatal testing, hematology, endocrinology, and antimicrobial resistance.

Key Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends

Portable and Cartridge-Based Systems: Demand is increasing for compact, all-in-one molecular testing platforms that use self-contained cartridges. Their ease of operation, limited training requirements, and compatibility with decentralized testing environments support adoption across a range of healthcare facilities.

Multiplex Testing Capabilities: Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting point-of-care devices that can detect multiple pathogens from a single sample. These capabilities facilitate faster differential diagnosis, particularly for respiratory infections that present with overlapping symptoms.

Integration with Digital Health Ecosystems: Wireless connectivity is becoming an important feature of point-of-care molecular diagnostic devices. Connected systems enable real-time data sharing with electronic health records while supporting telemedicine, remote monitoring, and coordinated clinical decision-making.

Expansion Beyond Infectious Diseases: Market participants are broadening their product portfolios beyond infectious disease testing. Emerging applications in oncology, genetic screening, and antimicrobial resistance are expected to strengthen the clinical value and long-term growth potential of point-of-care molecular platforms.

Focus on Low-Resource and Remote Settings: Manufacturers are developing rugged, battery-powered devices that require minimal infrastructure. These platforms can help address testing needs in rural communities, emergency care environments, mobile facilities, and developing countries.

Advances in portability, connectivity, multiplexing, and test versatility are increasing access to point-of-care molecular diagnostics across developed and developing regions. Healthcare systems continue to prioritize technologies that deliver accurate results quickly and support efficient treatment decisions near the patient. These priorities are expected to sustain market demand through 2033.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes revenue growth and market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented by technology, application, test location, end use, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



PCR-based

Genetic Sequencing-based

Hybridization-based Microarray-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology Other Applications

Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



OTC POC

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Decentralized Labs

Hospitals

Home-care

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Attributes:

