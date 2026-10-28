Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 14.47 Billion As Portable Multiplex Testing Expands
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|161
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$14.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Segment Definitions
1.1.1.1. Application Segment
1.1.1.2. Type Segment
1.1.1.3. Technology Segment
1.1.1.4. Test Location Segment
1.1.1.5. End Use Segment
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.3.1. Objectives
1.3.2. Objective - 1
1.3.3. Objective - 2
1.3.4. Objective - 3
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Technology & Application Snapshot
2.3. Test Location & Type Snapshot
2.4. End Use Snapshot
2.5. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Market Drivers
3.4.1. Growing Demand for Rapid and Decentralized Testing
3.4.2. Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
3.4.3. Technological Advancements in Molecular Platforms
3.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.1. High Cost of Molecular POC Devices and Consumables
3.5.2. Regulatory and Quality Assurance Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Technology Business Analysis
4.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market: Technology Movement Analysis
4.2. PCR-based
4.2.1. PCR-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.3. Genetic Sequencing-based
4.3.1. Genetic Sequencing-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Hybridization-based
4.4.1. Hybridization-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.5. Microarray-based
4.5.1. Microarray-based Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis
5.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis
5.2. Infectious Diseases
5.2.1. Infectious Diseases Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.2. HIV POC
5.2.2.1. HIV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.3. Clostridium difficile POC
5.2.3.1. Clostridium difficile POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.4. HBV POC
5.2.4.1. HBV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.5. Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections
5.2.5.1. Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.6. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC
5.2.6.1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.7. HPV POC
5.2.7.1. HPV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.8. Influenza/Flu POC
5.2.8.1. Influenza/Flu POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.9. HCV POC
5.2.9.1. HCV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.10. MRSA POC
5.2.10.1. MRSA POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.11. TB and drug-resistant TB POC
5.2.11.1. TB and drug-resistant TB POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.12. HSV POC
5.2.12.1. HSV POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.2.13. Other Infectious Diseases
5.2.13.1. Other Infectious Diseases Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3. Oncology
5.3.1. Oncology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. Hematology
5.4.1. Hematology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.5. Prenatal Testing
5.5.1. Prenatal Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.6. Endocrinology
5.6.1. Endocrinology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Test Location Business Analysis
6.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Test Location Movement Analysis
6.2. OTC
6.2.1. OTC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3. POC
6.3.1. POC Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis
7.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: End Use Movement Analysis
7.2. Decentralized Labs
7.2.1. Decentralized Labs Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3. Hospitals
7.3.1. Hospitals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4. Homecare
7.4.1. Home-care Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5. Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
7.5.1. Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis
8.1. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share By Region, 2025 & 2033
8.1.1. Country Analysis Coverage: Key Country Dynamics, Target Disease Prevalence, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Reimbursement Scenario
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.2.1. U.S. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD BILLION)
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.3.1. Canada Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.2.4. Mexico
8.2.4.1. Mexico Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.2. Germany
8.3.2.1. Germany Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.3. UK
8.3.3.1. UK Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.4. France
8.3.4.1. France Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.5. Italy
8.3.5.1. Italy Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.6. Spain
8.3.6.1. Spain Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.7. Denmark
8.3.7.1. Denmark Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.8. Sweden
8.3.8.1. Sweden Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.3.9. Norway
8.3.9.1. Norway Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.2. Japan
8.4.2.1. Japan Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.3. China
8.4.3.1. China Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.4. India
8.4.4.1. India Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.5. South Korea
8.4.5.1. South Korea Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.6. Australia
8.4.6.1. Australia Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4.7. Thailand
8.4.7.1. Thailand Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.5.2.1. Brazil Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.5.3. Argentina
8.5.3.1. Argentina Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6. MEA
8.6.1. MEA Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6.2. South Africa
8.6.2.1. South Africa Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6.3. Saudi Arabia
8.6.3.1. Saudi Arabia Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6.4. UAE
8.6.4.1. UAE Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.6.5. Kuwait
8.6.5.1. Kuwait Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Participant's overview
9.2. Financial performance
9.3. Participant categorization
9.3.1. Market Leaders
9.3.2. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, 2025
9.3.3. Company Profiles
9.3.3.1. Profile Coverage: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives
9.3.3.2. Abbott
9.3.3.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
9.3.3.4. QIAGEN
9.3.3.5. Danaher Corporation
9.3.3.6. BIOMERIEUX
9.3.3.7. OraSure Technologies Inc.
9.3.3.8. binx health, inc.
9.3.3.9. QuidelOrtho Corporation.
9.3.4. Strategy Mapping
9.3.4.1. Expansion
9.3.4.2. Acquisition
9.3.4.3. Collaborations
9.3.4.4. Disease Type/Drug Class Launch
9.3.4.5. Partnerships
9.3.4.6. Others
List of Tables [123]
List of Figures [56]
Companies Featured
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Abbott QIAGEN Danaher Corporation BIOMERIEUX OraSure Technologies Inc. binx health, inc. QuidelOrtho Corporation
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