Best Drug and Alcohol Addiction treatment Centers Seattle

Best Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment Centers Seattle Washington

Seattle-area outpatient addiction treatment provider accepts commercial and Washington Apple Health plans, with insurance verification by phone in minutes.

- Alec ReillySEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horizon Health Drug Rehabs Seattle, an outpatient addiction treatment and behavioral health provider serving Seattle, Shoreline, and surrounding Washington communities, is highlighting its acceptance of multiple commercial health insurance and Washington Medicaid plans, along with a streamlined phone-based insurance verification process for individuals seeking alcohol and drug addiction treatment.The initiative focuses on helping individuals and families understand their insurance benefits before beginning treatment. Prospective patients can call Horizon Health Seattle at 206-656-8780 to request confidential insurance verification, which can typically be completed over the phone in minutes when the necessary insurance information is available.Horizon Health addiction treatment Seattle provides alcohol treatment Seattle residents can explore through structured outpatient addiction treatment, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), individual counseling, group therapy, and support for co-occurring mental health conditions.Commercial and Medicaid Insurance Plans Accepted- Horizon Health alcohol rehabs Seattle identifies the following insurance organizations among its accepted coverage options.- Drug Rehabs Seattle Accepting Kaiser Permanente- Addiction Treatment Centers Accepting Seattle Accepting Aetna- Drug Treatment Centers Accepting Drug Rehabs Seattle Accepting Premera Blue Cross- Drug Rehabs Seattle Accepting First Choice Health- Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment Centers Seattle Accepting UnitedHealthcare- Alcohol Rehabs Seattle Accepting Ambetter- Rehabs Seattle Accepting RegenceWashington Medicaid / Apple Health:- Wellpoint- Drug Rehabs Seattle Accepting UnitedHealthcare Community Plan- Community Health Plan of Washington- Coordinated CareInsurance participation and coverage vary by individual policy, network, treatment service, medical necessity, and authorization requirements. Listing an insurer does not mean every plan or service is covered.Individuals seeking information about available benefits can visit Horizon Health's drug rehabs Seattle insurance and payment options page or call the admissions team directly.Insurance Verification Available by Phone in MinutesUncertainty about insurance benefits can delay the decision to seek addiction treatment. Horizon Health Seattle's admissions process includes a confidential review of insurance information to help prospective patients understand their coverage options.During a phone consultation, the admissions team can review the patient's insurance carrier and plan information, check applicable benefits, explain potential authorization requirements, and discuss next steps for a clinical assessment.Initial insurance verification can often be completed within minutes. More detailed coverage determinations or insurer authorizations may require additional time.The process is available to individuals researching alcohol addiction treatment, substance use disorder counseling, and outpatient rehabilitation services in the Seattle metropolitan area.Outpatient Alcohol and Drug Treatment in SeattleHorizon Health Seattle provides structured addiction treatment services for individuals experiencing alcohol use disorder, drug addiction, and related behavioral health challenges.Its intensive outpatient program offers scheduled therapeutic support while allowing clinically appropriate patients to continue living at home and managing work, school, or family responsibilities.Treatment services include substance use disorder assessments, individual and group counseling, relapse prevention education, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and support for co-occurring mental health conditions.Virtual IOP options include afternoon and evening programming, subject to clinical suitability and scheduling availability.Individuals researching drug treatment Seattle services can also learn about outpatient care, available therapies, insurance coverage, and admissions through Horizon Health's educational resources.Because alcohol withdrawal can cause serious medical complications, individuals who may be physically dependent on alcohol should obtain medical guidance before abruptly stopping drinking. Patients requiring medically supervised detoxification or residential care may need a different level of treatment.About Horizon Health SeattleHorizon Health Seattle is an outpatient substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment provider located in Shoreline, Washington. The organization serves individuals throughout the greater Seattle area through addiction counseling, intensive outpatient treatment, behavioral health services, and individualized recovery planning.Horizon Health accepts multiple commercial insurance plans and Washington Apple Health managed-care plans. Its admissions team assists prospective patients with confidential insurance verification and treatment inquiries.Horizon Health Seattle17544 Midvale Avenue N, Suite 307Shoreline, WA 98133Phone: 206-656-8780

Alec Reilly

Horizon Health Drug Rehabs Seattle

+1 206-656-8780

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Horizon Health Seattle Highlights Insurance Coverage and Phone Verification for Alcohol Treatment in Seattle News Provided By Behavioral Health Network Resources ( Drug Reah SEO Marketing ) October 28, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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