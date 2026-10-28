Opus Training Adds Revenue And Customer Success Leaders As Users Grow 200%

Opus Training is the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of multi-unit brands.

Meghan Foulkes is Opus Training's new Senior Vice President of Revenue

Debbie Greisel is Opus Training's new Vice President of Customer Success

Meghan Foulkes joins as SVP of Revenue, Debbie Greisel as VP of Customer Success as multi-unit brands use Opus to make every location work like their best

- Rachael Nemeth, Co-Founder and CEO Opus TrainingNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opus Training, the AI-native training and operations platform for frontline teams at multi-unit businesses, announced two new executive hires: Meghan Foulkes as Senior Vice President of Revenue, and Debbie Greisel as Vice President of Customer Success.The two leaders join as multi-unit brands including restaurants, gyms, car washes and hotels lean on Opus to improve their operations, train their teams and maintain standards across multiple locations.A year of growthFoulkes and Greisel hires come as Opus continues significant customer growth and product innovation aimed at supporting frontline operations and training in a way that allows mulit-unit businesses to make every location work like their best location.Opus launched Recommendation Engine in July, which turns guest reviews and operational data into specific actions for each location, from fixing a recurring miss to recognizing a team that's doing well. The company followed up with Audits, which turns store visits into tracked follow-through, and Agents, a product release that puts AI assistants to work drafting training, running reports and handling admin work.During the same period, Opus has experienced significant growth, with users increasing by 200% over the past year. Opus now works with more than 500 brands across the U.S.Opus also continues to earn recognition for its innovation for frontline and multi-unit brands. Opus was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2026 and closed Series B fundraising to continue to scale its work.Building the revenue teamFoulkes joins Opus as Senior Vice President of revenue, bringing more than 15 years of experience building and scaling sales organizations in SaaS and technology. Most recently, she served as SVP of sales for North America at MoxiWorks, a real estate and technology and software platform. Before that, she led sales at ActivePipe, which MoxiWorks acquired, served as VP of Sales at FitGrid, a data platform, and led regional sales at Mindbody, a leading fitness club management software company.Across her career, Foulkes played a pivotal role in three successful acquisitions with a combined valuation of more than $2 billion and led teams of more than 45 account executives and multiple sales leaders.Her connection to Opus customers goes back further than her tech career. Foulkes grew up in the restaurant and retail space. At Opus, she leads the team helping multi-unit brands bring AI-powered training and operations to the people on their frontline.“Growing up in restaurants and retail, I saw how much frontline teams carry every day,” Foulkes said.“AI is multiplying what people behind a desk can do, and frontline teams deserve that same advantage. That's why Opus is so special to me.”Driving customer successGreisel joins Opus after building and running customer success teams at EvenUp, a legal technology company; Flock Safety, a safety technology platform; and ServiceTitan, a leading software platform for commercial and residential trade contractors. At Opus, she will lead the teams that partner with customers across the U.S. to drive measurable value and the outcomes they care about most.“Providing an exceptional customer experience has always been what drives me,” Greisel said.“Frontline teams and multi-unit operators work hard to deliver consistent experiences for their own customers, and they deserve the same from us. I'm excited to help them get the most out of Opus and run stronger, better-trained locations.”Rachael Nemeth, CEO and co-founder of Opus Training, said Foulkes and Greisel will allow the company to continue to grow and thrive.“Operators count on Opus to help every one of their locations run well, and that gets harder and more important as we grow,” Nemeth said.“Meghan and Debbie have each built teams through this kind of growth, and they know what operators expect from a partner.”About Opus TrainingOpus is an AI-native training and operations platform for frontline and deskless teams at multi-unit businesses in the service industry. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2026, Opus serves more than 500 multi-unit customers include Smashburger, Bonchon, Mac Haik Restaurant Group, Gordon Ramsay Group, Shamin Hotels (Hilton, Hyatt), VASA Fitness, Shipley Do-N

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Opus Training Adds Revenue and Customer Success Leaders as Users Grow 200% News Provided By Opus Training October 28, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry



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