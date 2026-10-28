Too Lost Music Group To Acquire Xelon Entertainment, Expanding APAC Footprint

Xelon founder Ashley Gay joins Too Lost's leadership as the deal brings Xelon's APAC and UK operations into the group, with closing expected by end of 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Too Lost Music Group, headquartered in New York, has entered into a definitive agreement with Xelon Entertainment, the long-running independent distributor with operations across APAC and the United Kingdom. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, with both parties expecting it to close by the end of 2026.Xelon was founded almost 20 years ago by Ashley Gay and has grown into one of the most established independent label distributors in its region. It began as a local artist services company bringing European acts, including Tiësto and Armin van Buuren, to Australian listeners. Since then, Xelon has distributed more than one million recordings for independent labels and artists around the world, with a heavy focus on electronic and dance music.Xelon works with Australian labels Sweat It Out, Central Station Records and Balance Music, as well as global imprints 23rd Precinct, Unearthed African Recordings, Urbana Recordings and, most recently, Paul Oakenfold's Perfecto. Over the years, the company has handled releases for artists including Hans Zimmer, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Dom Dolla, Pitbull, Carl Cox and Purple Disco Machine. Operating from Melbourne, New York and the United Kingdom, Xelon is also recognized as a preferred distributor by Apple Music, Beatport and Spotify.Gay will continue to lead Xelon as president and will join Too Lost's leadership team, where he will also drive business development across Australia, New Zealand, the broader APAC region, the United Kingdom and Europe.“I'm incredibly proud of what the Xelon team has built over the past two decades,” said Gay.“Joining Too Lost gives us the opportunity to accelerate that work and expand the Xelon footprint globally with greater technology, resources, and global infrastructure while continuing to serve our clients with the same local expertise and independence that have defined us from the beginning.”For Too Lost, the move expands its footprint in APAC and strengthens its position as an independent distribution partner in the region. Too Lost serves more than half a million artists and labels and delivers approximately 10% of the world's newly released music each day.“Xelon has spent almost two decades building trust with some of the most important independent labels and artists in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond,” said Gregory Hirschhorn, CEO and co-founder of Too Lost.“Ashley has built an incredible business with a deeply respected brand, and we're excited about the opportunity to bring Xelon into the Too Lost Music Group ecosystem while preserving what has made the company so successful.”The Xelon agreement follows Too Lost's earlier deal with GYRO.“Together with GYRO, these partnerships meaningfully expand our presence in the region and give independent labels and artists across APAC and beyond a stronger global alternative to the major label system,” Hirschhorn said.The combination of Too Lost, Xelon and GYRO is designed to bring together technology, local market expertise, label services, distribution infrastructure and capital, so independent music businesses can compete more effectively on a global stage. With more than 170 professionals across 10 offices worldwide, Too Lost Music Group is positioning itself as a scaled alternative for independents who want to grow without giving up control of their rights or creative independence.Mallesons is providing legal advice on the deal, with BDO and Deloitte handling tax and financial due diligence.

Ashley King

Digital Music News

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Too Lost Music Group to Acquire Xelon Entertainment, Expanding APAC Footprint News Provided By Digital Music News October 28, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Music Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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