Houston Heights Practice Offers Specialized Gambling And Sports Betting Addiction Treatment

Heights Behavioral Health offers specialized outpatient gambling and sports betting addiction treatment in the Houston Heights, with day, evening, and virtual care.

A private therapy office at Heights Behavioral Health, 1009 Yale Street, where master's-level clinicians provide gambling addiction treatment in Houston.

The lounge at Heights Behavioral Health offers a private, residential-feeling setting for outpatient gambling and sports betting addiction treatment in the Houston Heights.

Heights Behavioral Health offers outpatient gambling and sports betting addiction treatment in Houston, with day, evening, and virtual care.

- Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, CEO and Co-Founder, Heights Behavioral HealthHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heights Behavioral Health, an outpatient practice at 1009 Yale Street just off 11th Street in the Houston Heights, offers specialized gambling addiction treatment in Houston for adults struggling with sports betting addiction, compulsive gambling, and other process addictions. The dedicated track is led by a Certified Sex Addiction Therapist and delivered entirely by master's-level clinicians, as football season brings sports betting into more Houston homes.A Growing Need for Gambling Addiction HelpMore than half of U.S. men ages 18 to 49 now have an active sportsbook account, according to a Siena Institute study cited by the Texas Tribune in June 2026. The same report found that Texas is one of only seven states that provide no public funding for problem gambling treatment, leaving Houston families with few local options when betting stops being entertainment.Is Sports Betting Legal in Texas?No. Sports betting is not legal in Texas, and legalization would require a constitutional amendment and a statewide vote. Yet many Texans still bet through prediction market apps and offshore sportsbooks on their phones, often without realizing how quickly losses can build."Gambling problems rarely look like a crisis at first," said Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Heights Behavioral Health. "They look like a man checking scores at dinner, a credit card his spouse has never seen, or a young professional who cannot stop chasing last weekend's losses. People deserve specialized gambling addiction help close to home, and they deserve it without shame."Signs of Gambling AddictionClinicians at Heights Behavioral Health encourage families to watch for these common signs of gambling addiction and sports betting addiction:- Chasing losses, or betting more to win back money already lost- Hiding bets, betting apps, accounts, or debts from a spouse or family- Borrowing money or using credit cards to keep betting- Irritability or restlessness when trying to cut back- Needing larger bets to feel the same excitement- Missing work, family time, or sleep to follow games and oddsHow to Stop Sports Betting: Where to StartHeights Behavioral Health suggests three first steps for anyone asking how to stop sports betting: delete betting and prediction market apps and turn on any self-exclusion or deposit limit tools available, hand day-to-day control of finances to a trusted person for a period of time, and speak with a gambling addiction therapist who can assess what is driving the behavior. Gambling often travels with depression, anxiety, trauma, or substance use, and treating only the betting rarely holds.Gambling Addiction Treatment in HoustonThe practice's process addiction track offers an outpatient alternative to residential gambling rehab. Treatment is individualized and may include individual therapy with a gambling addiction therapist, process groups, CBT, DBT, EMDR, and neurofeedback, along with psychiatry when medication support is appropriate. The track also treats technology and gaming addiction and sex and love addiction, which frequently overlap with compulsive gambling.Care is available during the day, through Evening IOP from Tuesday through Thursday, and through Virtual IOP for adults located anywhere in Texas, so many clients can begin treatment without stepping away from work. Every clinician on the team holds a master's degree, and care takes place in a private, residential-feeling setting in the Heights rather than a clinical campus. Treatment records are protected under HIPAA.Help for Spouses, Partners, and FamiliesBecause sports betting addiction harms the whole household, Heights Behavioral Health also offers monthly Family Intensives and a support group for partners experiencing betrayal trauma after hidden debt or deception.Joni Ogle is available for interviews on sports betting addiction, problem gambling in Texas, and how families can respond.Getting HelpAdmissions answers calls seven days a week, 8:00 am to 7:30 pm, at (877) 549-5102. Spouses, parents, and therapists are welcome to make the first call. The National Problem Gambling Helpline is available at 1-800-MY-RESET. If you or someone you love is in crisis, call or text 988, or call 911 in an emergency.About Heights Behavioral HealthHeights Behavioral Health is a founder-led, female-owned outpatient behavioral health practice at 1009 Yale Street, Suite A, Houston, Texas 77008, offering gambling addiction treatment, mental health care, substance use treatment, and treatment for process addictions. Programs include Individualized Intensive Programming, Partial Hospitalization, day, evening, and virtual Intensive Outpatient programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatry, and monthly Family Intensives. Learn more at heightsbehavioralhealth.

Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, CEO and Co-Founder

Heights Behavioral Health

+1 877-549-5102

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