FIX 2026 Concludes Successfully In Daegu, Leaping Forward As A Global Innovative Technology Expo

Group Photo of Best of FIX Innovation Award Winners at the Awards Ceremony FIX Innovation Awards 2026

Tesollo presenting at the FIX 2026 Innovation Awards Media Day

Kijung Ju, Startup City Division Director of DAEGU CENTER FOR CREATIVE ECONOMY & INNOVATION, introduces the Startup City Project to global media representatives and participating companies.

Group Photo of Media Outlets and Companies who Won the BEST OF FIX 2026 Global Media Awards

A Scene from the Showfloor of FIX 2026, DIFA Zone

FIX 2026 drew 117K+ visitors, spotlighting AI, robotics, mobility, and 30 Global Media Award winners across 588 firms to advance deep-tech commercialization.

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ▸ Record scale with 588 companies and 2,000 booths; Expanded proportion of overseas exhibitors▸ Comprehensive coverage of innovative technologies across future mobility, robotics, ICT, and startups▸ Over 117,000 visitors over four days, expanding broad consensus on the integration of AI into daily lifeThe Future Innovation Tech Expo 2026 (hereinafter, FIX 2026 ), held at EXCO under the theme“AI, Beyond Tech into Reality,” successfully concluded on October 24 (Sat) after welcoming more than 117,000 visitors during its four-day run from October 21 (Wed).This year's event took place across all EXCO exhibition halls on a record scale, featuring 588 participating companies and 2,000 booths, with overseas exhibitors accounting for 27.5% (162 companies). In particular, the exhibition elevated its status as a premier global platform by introducing the full-scale 'VoloCity' urban air mobility (UAM) airframe from Germany's Volocopter to Korea for the first time, alongside new participation from 30 leading ASEAN AI companies showcasing the latest ICT and AI technologies.FIX 2026 highlighted diverse technologies through which AI transforms industrial landscapes and citizens' everyday lives. By presenting practical applications spanning manufacturing innovation technologies such as next-generation dual-arm robots, autonomous delivery vehicles, and unmanned firefighting robots for logistics and safety, the expo demonstrated the concrete potential of AI integration across industry and society.In the East Wing, where the mobility exhibition took place, core future mobility technologies were introduced, including Hyundai Motor Company's 'ATRIA AI' and 'Pleos', as well as GMTCK's hands-free driver assistance system 'Super Cruise'. Leading regional automotive component manufacturers SL, Sambo Motors, and PHC also showcased their transition achievements into future industries through demonstrations of smart factory manufacturing processes using robots, scaled-down models of the UAM airframe (B-33X), high-output inverters for advanced air mobility, and robotic actuators.Furthermore, diverse electric vehicle lineups from global automakers including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Zeekr, and BYD, as well as the full-scale 'VoloCity' urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft from Germany's Volocopter, drew significant visitor attention. The VoloCity boarding experience was particularly popular, maintaining vibrant engagement throughout the exhibition halls daily.In the West Wing's robotics exhibition, prominent Korean robot leaders HD Hyundai Robotics and Doosan Robotics participated for the first time this year, garnering notable spotlight. HD Hyundai Robotics presented its next-generation collaborative robot 'HDC35-18' and a new dual-arm robot model. At the same time, Doosan Robotics introduced a range of robotic solutions designed to enhance industrial productivity and efficiency, including 'Scan&Go', the recipient of the CES Best of Innovation Award.In the ICT sector, various technologies were highlighted, including Geobot's autonomous sinkhole-exploration robot, AIRC's AI-powered unmanned robotic convenience-store platform 'PnGO', and Farmity's posture- and behavior-recognition solution 'FIRA Pose', which received two innovation awards at CES 2026. These showcases demonstrated the application of AI beyond industrial workplaces into areas directly connected to citizens' lives, including urban safety, retail, and healthcare, illustrating its ability to address pressing regional issues.In the startup sector, 91 global partners from 12 countries participated to broaden opportunities for technological exchange, investment, and business collaboration with domestic startups. In contrast, 30 promising Korean startups showcased innovative products and services at the 'Startup Arena'.A key highlight within the startup ecosystem was the specialized corporate zone and international networking platform hosted by the Daegu Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (DCCEI, CEO Han In-kook). DCCEI showcased 14 promising regional enterprises selected under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' flagship regional revitalization initiative, the“Startup City Project”-a policy designed to decentralize venture investment from the capital region by deploying targeted commercialization capital (up to KRW 400 million for emerging future tech and KRW 250 million for general manufacturing/technology). The 14 participating companies-Nuvinda, Yellosis, A.Cure, Zio Robot, EROP, AIEEV, LearningVision, FutureDrive, WPosition, AIRS, UNIVA, RootLab, Muaheng, and TheSunHan-engaged in intensive business matching and media pitch sessions. Notable showcases included Nuvinda's 120Nm-class high back-drivability integrated actuator with ultra-high torque density engineered for Physical AI and humanoid robotics; TheSunHan's 'YAK' on-premises deep learning compute infrastructure; AIEEV's 'Private Air Cloud' enterprise inference platform for secure autonomous AI agents; and LearningVision's composite visual AI inspection solution for secondary battery cell manufacturing. During on-site media sessions led by Kijung Ju, Director of DCCEI's Startup City Division, global journalists from outlets including Le Café du Geek, Ubergizmo, DIGITIMES, ET Manufacturing, Otaku Soken, ChinaByte, Clipset, Pokde, CNET Korea, and IT Dong-A connected directly with founders to accelerate cross-border scaling and media validation.The conference, held from October 21 (Wed) to October 23 (Fri), featured 61 key figures from leading global corporations and prominent scholars from 14 countries as speakers, looking ahead to emerging technological trends and the future of industrial innovation.In mobility, Brian McMurray, President of GMTCK, served as a keynote speaker; in robotics, Professor Kyu-Jin Cho of Seoul National University and Francesco Ferro, CEO of PAL Robotics; and in AI, Professor Xiaoxiao Li of the Vector AI Institute delivered keynote addresses sharing outlooks and insights on future industries. Additionally, science YouTuber Jaehyeok Kim (Orbit) of the YouTube Channel UnrealScience served as a special lecturer on AI, a role that captured substantial public interest.A wide array of concurrent events were also conducted, including job fairs, the FIX Innovation Awards conference and award ceremony, smart mobility startup camps, Open Chengdu, startup idea competitions, and the BEST OF FIX 2026 Global Media Awards.Celebrating its third edition, the FIX Innovation Awards evaluated 209 technology enterprises through a rigorous judging panel of 26 experts, with over 70% of applicants (147 companies) holding verified global award records, including CES honors. The official presentation ceremony took place on Thursday, October 22, at the EXCO East Wing Open Seminar Room, attended by approximately 100 distinguished dignitaries, including Jung-ki Kim, Vice Mayor for Administrative Affairs of Daegu Metropolitan City. Thirty-one trailblazing enterprises were recognized across future mobility, robotics, and AI/ICT, with top honors-the Best of FIX Innovation Award-conferred upon nine category champions:Future Mobility: ONEPREDICT (AI predictive equipment diagnostics), SWM (urban autonomous robotaxi platform), PERSEUS (SDV hypervisor solution 'Pegasus'), and HJWAVE (automotive radar 3D waveguide antenna).Robotics: Tesollo (20-DoF multi-joint robot hand 'DG-5F-M') and AeiROBOT (bipedal humanoid platform 'Alice 5').AI/ICT: CENS (AI server precision dielectric spray-cooling system), WACE (manufacturing AI operating system 'VEXPLOR'), and POTATONET (AI-driven cyber threat intelligence and domain security).Awardees receive substantial follow-up commercialization support, including a 30% booth discount for FIX 2027, entry into the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund U-CONNECT Demo Day, FIX Startup Arena IR pitch slots, preferential consideration for Plug and Play (PNP) glocal expansion programs, and pre-matched buyer meetings.Reinforcing the global reach of these technologies, FIX 2026 and official media partner AVING News co-hosted the“FIX 2026 Innovation Awards Media Day” on October 22 at the EXCO West Wing 'FIX TV ZONE'. An invited press corps of 13 domestic and international outlets-including Le Café du Geek, Clipset, Ubergizmo, AVING USA, Otaku Soken, DIGITIMES, VietnamPlus, ChinaByte, ET Manufacturing, Pokde, Dong-A Ilbo IT, CNET Korea, and DENOISE-conducted in-depth technical Q&A sessions with the nine Best Innovation Technology Award winners, broadcasting their industrial value to worldwide markets.On October 23, global press engagement culminated in the“BEST OF FIX 2026 Global Media Awards” ceremony held at the FIX TV Zone under the banner of 'Startup City Daegu', opened by Mi-jung Kim, Team Leader of Daegu's Future Mobility Division. Ten leading international media outlets across Europe, the Americas, and Asia each selected their TOP 3 breakthrough enterprises (spotlighting a total of 30 market-ready leaders spanning Physical AI, finished platforms, and core engineering enablers):Le Café du Geek: BEYLESS (SDV/AUTOSAR embedded software), Brain-Life Link (wearable EEG-AI device 'Focus+'), and TESOLLO (20-DoF robotic hand 'DG-5F').Clipset: TOFF MOBILITY (electric aviation infrastructure 'EV Air Care'), WAVUS (autonomous UAV control architectures), and PYUNGHWA HOLDINGS (impact-absorption elastomers for humanoid/quadruped robots).Ubergizmo: Doosan Robotics (collaborative robots and 'Dart-Suite' / 'Scan & Go'), DOGU Robotics (wheeled-legged autonomous facility patrol robots), and Rezbin Waste Technology (mobile app-incentivized circular recycling platform).Otaku Soken: MIRAEROBOT (educational AI manipulators and robotics kits), HD Hyundai Robotics (industrial/FPD transfer arms and Physical AI controllers), and U&S Networks (integrated cross-manufacturer robot/drone command-and-control platform).DIGITIMES: LVIS Korea (AI neuro-mapping software 'NeuroMatch'), OPTOELEC (Wafer-Level Optics for intelligent headlamps), and KAR Co., Ltd. (autonomous mobility validation and research go-kart platforms).ChinaByte: YHDATABASE (AI fraud detection system 'y-SmartData'), ORGO ('ORGO LIFT' electric lifting actuators for AGVs/AMRs), and NRT Sensors (high-durability inductive rotary encoders).ET Manufacturing: BRATO ('BP Series' precision planetary gearboxes), D,RIVE (ECU diagnostics and fleet telematics intelligence), and AeiROBOT ('Alice' bipedal humanoid series and actuators).VietnamPlus: Farmity (mmWave radar/vision Spatial AI), JINMYUNG I&C (AI-enabled CCTV surveillance and acoustic safety systems), and iM Robotics (industrial logistics AMRs).Pokde: STM Corporation (wheel-bearing seals and magnetic encoders), GEOBOT (Physical AI and subsurface diagnostic robots), and Intellectus Corp. (DDS real-time industrial middleware 'int2ConneX').AVING USA: MOBILTECH ('Replica City' 3D spatial digital twin infrastructure), AIRC Inc. ('PnGO' fully automated robotic convenience store), and YOUNG HYUN ROBOTICS (commercial lifestyle and service robotics).Jinhyo Kim, Founder and CEO at DOGU Robotics, shared his comment on receiving the award,“We are glad that our company was selected as TOP 3 from Ubergizmo from Silicon Valley in the FIX 2026 Global Media Awards. This award will help establish business with major players in Silicon Valley's industrial value chain with our proven technology and our new U.S. office in San Jose.”Furthermore, export consultations conducted through buyer invitations via KOTRA and overseas corporate business matching totaled USD 353 million. In contrast, procurement consultations with major domestic conglomerates such as SK Hynix and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries reached 32 billion KRW, bringing the combined consultation volume to approximately 508.6 billion KRW.Daegu Metropolitan City also operated a range of MICE-linked programs for visiting buyers, investors, and business leaders, including visits to the Daegu International Opera Festival and the 83 Tower Night Tours, thereby promoting Daegu's appeal as a premier cultural tourism destination.Kyungho Choo, Mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City, stated,“This year, FIX focused on achieving qualitative growth as a global innovative technology exhibition alongside quantitative expansion. We hope FIX 2026 served as a meaningful occasion showcasing how AI-based advanced innovative technologies transform industrial sites and citizens' daily lives, while sharing global technology trends to explore the future of industries and emerging business opportunities.”

Gahyong Lee

Daegu Metropolitan City

+82 53-803-3843

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FIX 2026 Concludes Successfully in Daegu, Leaping Forward as a Global Innovative Technology Expo News Provided By AVING News October 28, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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