Dave Whittington earns 2026 FastExpert recognition for his experience, production, and client service across the Ocean City market.

OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With 27 years of experience and more than $247 million in career sales, Dave Whittington has been named a 2026 Top Agent in Ocean City, MD, by FastExpert. The recognition adds to a long track record serving buyers and sellers throughout Ocean City, West Ocean City, Ocean Pines, and the surrounding coastal markets.Whittington specializes in vacation properties, oceanfront condos, bayfront townhomes, waterfront residences, and primary homes, reinforcing his reputation as one of the best real estate agents in Ocean City.What Did FastExpert Recognize Dave Whittington For?FastExpert named Whittington a 2026 Top Agent in Ocean City, MD, recognizing his experience, transaction history, client feedback, and recent production.His FastExpert profile reflects 27 years in real estate, 85 recent transactions over the past three years, and approximately $20.5 million in sales over the most recent year reported by the platform. Whittington also holds a five-star client rating across more than 250 reviews.The recognition is especially relevant to his long-standing focus on Ocean City and the surrounding resort market, where second homes, investment properties, and waterfront real estate require specialized local knowledge.“Whether someone is buying a beachfront condo or selling a long-held vacation property, my focus is on giving them honest information and staying closely involved throughout the process,” says Whittington.What Makes Dave Whittington a Top Producer in Ocean City?Whittington has built his practice around hands-on representation and deep familiarity with coastal real estate.For sellers, that means realistic pricing, direct communication, and active attention to the condition and marketability of the property. For out-of-town owners in particular, Whittington often helps coordinate issues that arise when they cannot be physically present.Buyers benefit from his experience with Ocean City's condo buildings, waterfront communities, vacation properties, and investment-oriented real estate. He helps clients evaluate not only price, but also property condition, ownership costs, rental considerations, and long-term value.His career spans 791 transactions and approximately $247 million in sales, giving him perspective across different market cycles and property types.Experience Proof Points:- 27 years of real estate experience- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Ocean City, MD- 791 career transaction sides completed- Approximately $247 million in total career sales volume- Approximately $20.5 million in recent annual sales reported by FastExpert- 85 recent transactions over the past three years- More than 250 five-star client reviews on FastExpert- Recognized as the most reviewed individual agent on Zillow in Ocean City, MD- Ranked in the Top 5% of Real Estate Professionals in America- Specializes in vacation homes, waterfront properties, condos, townhomes, and resort real estateWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Ocean City Buyers and Sellers?FastExpert's recognition highlights the value of working with an agent who remains highly active in the Ocean City real estate market.The area currently holds approximately 7.1 months of housing supply, with about 569 properties available. The median sale price is roughly $467,000, up around 10% year over year.For buyers, that level of inventory creates more opportunity to compare properties and negotiate terms, especially on listings that have been available longer. Sellers, meanwhile, need accurate pricing and strong presentation to stand out in a market with more competition.Whittington's experience across vacation homes, investment properties, and waterfront real estate gives clients additional context when evaluating how a specific property fits within those broader conditions.Who Is Dave Whittington?Dave Whittington is a Realtor with Coastal Life Realty Group serving Ocean City, West Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and surrounding coastal communities.His business is centered on resort and waterfront real estate, including vacation homes, second homes, investment properties, condos, townhomes, and single-family residences.Whittington is known for remaining directly involved with clients throughout the transaction, particularly when owners live outside the area and need someone locally to coordinate property issues, inspections, or other details.Backed by decades of experience and hundreds of client reviews, he has built a reputation around responsiveness, practical advice, and a hands-on approach to coastal real estate.Buying or selling in Ocean City, MD? Reach Dave Whittington at Coastal Life Realty Group at (410) 430-5283.Media Contact:- Dave Whittington, Realtor, Coastal Life Realty Group- Phone: (410) 430-5283- Website:- Email:...- Address: 7408 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Dave Whittington

Dave Whittington

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Dave Whittington Named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in Ocean City, MD by FastExpert News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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