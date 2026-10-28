Sleep In Heavenly Peace Raises More Than $1M To End Child Bedlessness At Second Annual Bowling For Beds Event

Members of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Board of Directors present a $1,072,358 check to SHP at the second annual Bowling for Beds on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, at Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C. From left: Jerry Robinson, Gary Aiken, Keily Breeden, Chad S

Chad Sanders, vice chair of the SHP Board of Directors, presents the 2026 Sleep in Heavenly Peace Dream Maker Award to Margi Vagell, executive vice president of supply chain at Lowe's, at Bowling for Beds on Oct. 13, 2026, in Mooresville, N.C.

A bowler hits the lanes for a good cause at the second annual Bowling for Beds at Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C. The event raised $1,072,358, enough to provide beds for 4,280 children in need.

- Jordan Allen, CEO and executive director of Sleep in Heavenly PeaceMOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that builds and delivers beds to children in need, at no cost to families, raised $1,072,358.00 at its second annual Bowling for Beds event. The funds raised will provide beds for 4,280 children who lack safe, comfortable beds of their own.The SHP Board of Directors supports the event. It took place Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Victory Lanes in Mooresville and brought together 482 participants. Guests included leaders from suppliers across home improvement brands, sponsors, Lowe's leaders, SHP board members and staff, and local chapter volunteers. This year's event raised about 85% more than the $580,000 raised at the first Bowling for Beds in 2025. Together, the two events have raised about $1.65 million."Bedlessness isn't a real word, but it is a real problem. Every dollar raised at this amazing Bowling for Beds event turns into lumber, a mattress, bedding, and a bed delivered to a child in need by our incredible volunteers," said Jordan Allen, CEO and executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.“We surpassed 400,000 beds delivered this year, but so many more children are still waiting for a bed of their own. This support will help us reach them.”At the event, SHP presented its 2026 Dream Maker Award to Margi Vagell, executive vice president of supply chain at Lowe's. The award recognizes a leader whose service, advocacy, and commitment help turn SHP's mission into lasting impact for children and families. Lowe's is SHP's founding partner, and Vagell has been a hands-on champion of the mission, building and delivering beds alongside SHP volunteers. Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising at Lowe's, received the inaugural Dream Maker Award in 2025."Margi is a leader who inspires others and turns compassion into action," said Chad Sanders, Vice-Chair of the SHP Board of Directors. "She understands what it means to bring people, resources and purpose together, and she has brought that same commitment to the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace."Bowling for Beds was made possible by its sponsors, including Hampton Lumber, Biewer Lumber, Boise Cascade, Catalyst, Joneca, Redwood Empire, Trex, James Hardie / TimberTech, Doman Lumber, and ProWood / Deckorators.“Trex is honored to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace and to stand alongside Lowe's in this mission,” said Butch Palaza, Senior Director of Retail Sales, Trex Company Inc.“One of our core values at Trex is Win Together, and that's what today is all about. Sponsors, volunteers and vendors each play a part, and when we all show up, a child wins with a bed of their own.”Bowling for Beds caps a record year for SHP. In 2026, SHP passed 400,000 beds delivered nationwide. At its current pace, SHP expects to build and deliver nearly 100,000 beds by year-end. During Bunks Across America, SHP's national build campaign, 17,761 volunteers built 10,602 beds at 232 chapter events across the country. Of those events, 82 were hosted at Lowe's stores.- About Sleep in Heavenly Peace -Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Child bedlessness affects millions of kids who sleep on floors, couches, or in other inadequate or unsafe conditions. A bed is a basic necessity that supports a child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child has a safe, comfortable place to rest and grow. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

+1 844-432-2337 ext. 5018

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2026 Dream Maker: Margi Vagell

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Sleep in Heavenly Peace Raises More Than $1M to End Child Bedlessness at Second Annual Bowling for Beds Event News Provided By Sleep in Heavenly Peace October 28, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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