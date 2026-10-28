Lecker & Associates Launches Severance Offer Analyzer To Help Ontario Employees Assess Their Termination Packages

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Many Ontario workers are offered less than they're owed. A new online tool helps them see where their severance offer stands before signing.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lecker & Associates, a Toronto-based employment law firm representing employees exclusively, has launched a free Severance Offer Analyzer to help individuals across Ontario assess whether their termination package reflects what they may be owed.

The newly launched analyzer helps employees assess whether the offer they have received meets the Minimum termination pay and severance required under Employment Standards Act (“Labour Board”) requirements. Users can upload their termination letter to receive an estimated severance range and a plain-language explanation of what may be missing.

Understanding What a Severance Offer Should Include

Ontario's Employment Standards Act establishes minimum termination entitlements and, for eligible employees, statutory severance pay. However, meeting those minimum requirements does not necessarily mean an employer has satisfied the employee's full legal entitlement.

Employees may have greater entitlements under common law, depending on their circumstances and the terms of their employment agreement. For executives, assessing an offer may also require a review of bonus arrangements, equity plans, and other compensation documents.

A Clearer Starting Point Before Accepting an Offer

“Employees want to know whether the severance offer they have received is fair,” said Bram Lecker, Principal of Lecker & Associates.“For executives, bonuses and incentive plans can represent a substantial part of their earnings. Those amounts need to be considered when reviewing a termination package. The analyzer helps employees understand what may be missing before they decide whether to accept an offer.”

The free, confidential tool uses artificial intelligence to generate a preliminary estimate, delivered by email.

The Importance of Legal Review Before Signing

Senior and long serving Employees need to consider more than the number of months of salary in a severance offer. Bonuses, benefits, equity awards, and long-term incentive plans may account for a significant portion of compensation. An offer that appears substantial may still exclude compensation the employee is owed. Termination packages frequently include a release of claims. Signing a release can limit an employee's ability to seek additional compensation, making it important to understand both the value of the offer and the rights being given up.

Written employment agreements tend to restrict these entitlements, but if the Offer or Contract does not meet the ESA minimums - it is voidable.

The analyzer helps identify potential gaps, while an employment lawyer can review the terms and advise whether there is a basis to negotiate a better package.

The Severance Offer Analyzer is now available at:

severence-offer-analyzer/

About Lecker & Associates

Lecker & Associates is a Toronto-based employment law firm representing employees exclusively in workplace disputes across Ontario. The firm advises on wrongful dismissal, severance claims, constructive dismissal, workplace harassment, discrimination, and employment contract matters.



Bram A. Lecker

Leckers Law

+14167088320 ext.

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Lecker & Associates Launches Severance Offer Analyzer to Help Ontario Employees Assess Their Termination Packages News Provided By Napkin Marketing October 28, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Law



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