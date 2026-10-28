Brain Injury Florida Appoints Dr. Rita Lenhardt To Board Of Directors

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brain Injury Florida, Inc. (BIF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rita Lenhardt, DHSc, CCC-SLP, CBIST-AP, to its Board of Directors.Dr. Lenhardt brings over 15 years of clinical, academic, and leadership experience in traumatic brain injury (TBI) rehabilitation and cognitive-communication disorders. She currently serves as an Associate Professor in the Speech-Language Pathology Program at Gannon University's Ruskin Campus."We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lenhardt to the Brain Injury Florida Board of Directors," said Denny Armington, President of Brain Injury Florida. "Her extensive clinical background, dedication to brain injury education and advocacy, and active leadership in the speech-language pathology community make her an invaluable addition to our organization as we continue our mission to improve the lives of individuals impacted by acquired brain injury across Florida."Dr. Lenhardt holds a Doctor of Health Science (DHSc), is a Certified Brain Injury Specialist Trainer (CBIST-AP), and serves as Past President of the Florida Speech-Language-Hearing Association (FLASHA). In addition to her academic and clinical roles, she leads a weekly community support group at the Gannon University Speech Pathology Clinic focused on cognitive-communication skills and real-world application for brain injury survivors. In 2015, she was honored with the Professional of the Year Award by the Ontario Brain Injury Association for her commitment to evidence-based practice in brain injury rehabilitation."Brain Injury Florida's mission aligns deeply with my professional experience and passion for serving individuals with brain injuries," said Dr. Lenhardt. "I am excited to accept this opportunity to serve on the Board and look forward to contributing to the organization's strategic vision and outreach efforts."About Brain Injury Florida, Inc.Brain Injury Florida, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with brain injury and their families through advocacy, education, support groups, and community resources across the state of Florida.Media & Contact Information:Brain Injury Florida, Inc.Website:Email:...

Denny Armington

Brain Injury Florida

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Brain Injury Florida Appoints Dr. Rita Lenhardt to Board of Directors News Provided By Brain Injury Florida October 28, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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