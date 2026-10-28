Looking Back On Depression Awareness Month, Lynlake Centers For Wellbeing Urges Minnesotans Not To Wait To Ask For Help

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As one of the Twin Cities' largest outpatient mental health practices, LynLake outlines its approach to making care easier to reach.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Minnesotans look back on October's Depression Awareness Month and ahead to the busy holiday season, LynLake Centers for WellBeing is reminding individuals and families to recognize the signs of depression, screen early and seek care. LynLake, which serves individuals, couples and families across the Twin Cities, is emphasizing that depression is common and treatable, and that asking for help is a sign of strength.That message comes as Minnesota continues to face a shortage of mental health professionals. According to the 2024 Job Vacancy Survey from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), employers reported more than 1,100 openings for mental health counselors and for substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors. Psychiatrist positions had a vacancy rate of 38%.“When someone in our community is ready to ask for help, they shouldn't have to spend weeks or months trying to figure out where to turn,” said Dr. Lori Quist, CEO of LynLake Centers for WellBeing.“Depression Awareness Month asks people to take that first step. Our responsibility is to make sure that when they do, someone is ready to help them.”Recognizing when to reach outDepression can look different from person to person. Common signs include persistent sadness or emptiness, loss of interest in activities, changes in sleep or appetite, fatigue, difficulty concentrating and feelings of hopelessness. LynLake encourages anyone who has experienced these symptoms for two weeks or more to talk with a mental health professional or primary care provider. Free online screening tools, such as those offered by Mental Health America, can be a helpful starting point.As the holidays approach, LynLake encourages Minnesotans to seek support early rather than waiting until seasonal stress becomes overwhelming. But knowing when to ask for help is only half the equation. For many people, the harder part is what comes next: finding a provider, getting an appointment, and fitting care into a busy life. That's where a practice of LynLake's size can make a difference.A responsibility that comes with scaleFounded in 2014 in two shared offices at the corner of Lyndale and Lake in Minneapolis, LynLake now includes more than 200 professionals serving clients at 12 locations across Minneapolis and St. Paul and through telehealth.“LynLake was born in Minnesota, and this community will always be central to who we are,” said Quist.“As one of the larger mental health practices in the Twin Cities, we have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to bring high-quality, compassionate mental healthcare within reach of more Minnesotans.”LynLake's approach to that responsibility focuses on four areas:Access. LynLake is in-network with most major commercial and state-based insurance plans, offers sliding-fee options where available, and provides in-person and telehealth appointments.Whole-person care. LynLake brings together psychotherapy, psychiatry and medication management, nutrition therapy and other wellness services under one roof.Care for every community. LynLake serves people of all ages and backgrounds, including LGBTQ+ and BIPOC Minnesotans who have often faced barriers in traditional healthcare.Supporting the people who provide care. In a state where mental health positions remain hard to fill, keeping experienced clinicians is essential to keeping care available. LynLake offers competitive compensation and benefits, continuing education support, clinical consultation groups, professional office space and centralized administrative support that lets clinicians focus on clients.“Our clinicians are on the front lines, sitting with people during some of the hardest moments of their lives,” said Quist.“They deserve to be rewarded accordingly. Recruiting talented clinicians matters, but keeping them matters even more. We want LynLake to be a place where people can do meaningful work, feel supported in doing it and build their careers here.”Minnesotans seeking care can schedule an appointment at therapy-mn or by calling 612-979-2276.If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.About LynLake Centers for WellBeingLynLake Centers for WellBeing is a Twin Cities mental health practice offering psychotherapy, family therapy, psychiatry, nutrition therapy and wellness services in person and via telehealth. It is a partner practice of ARC Health, a national behavioral health network. Learn more at therapy-mn.Source: DEED, 2024 Job Vacancy Survey

Lori Quist

LynLake Centers for WellBeing

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Looking Back on Depression Awareness Month, LynLake Centers for WellBeing Urges Minnesotans Not to Wait to Ask for Help News Provided By ARC Health OPCO October 28, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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