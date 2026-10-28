MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jen Tackney earns 2026 FastExpert recognition backed by more than two decades of local experience and a high-volume Garden Grove practice.

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jen Tackney, Co-Owner of GMT Real Estate and Team Lead of Team Tackney, has been recognized by FastExpert as a 2026 Top Agent in Garden Grove, CA.The recognition adds to a career spanning more than two decades, 1,200 completed transactions, and extensive experience representing homeowners throughout West Garden Grove and surrounding Orange County communities. Tackney's long-standing local presence has helped establish her reputation as one of the best trust real estate agents in Garden Grove.What Did FastExpert Recognize Jen Tackney For?FastExpert awarded Team Tackney its 2026 Top Agent in Garden Grove, CA designation, recognizing the group's recent transaction activity, client feedback, experience, and local market presence.FastExpert currently ranks Team Tackney #1 among the agents and teams displayed for Garden Grove and reports more than 100 recent local sales in the city over the past three years.The recognition reflects Tackney's long-standing focus on Garden Grove, where she has built a business around residential sales, seller representation, trust-related transactions, and strong community involvement.What Makes Jen Tackney the Best Trust Agent in Garden Grove?Trust and estate-related property sales often involve more than a standard listing. There may be multiple decision-makers, inherited property conditions, deferred maintenance, timing concerns, and important financial considerations that need to be managed carefully throughout the sale.Jen Tackney brings more than two decades of local experience and over 1,200 career transactions to these situations. She helps trustees and families understand the property's current market value, determine what preparation is worthwhile, and build a clear strategy for bringing the home to market.Her experience is especially valuable when a property has been owned for many years or needs work before listing. Tackney coordinates pricing, preparation, marketing, and negotiations while keeping the real estate side of the process organized and clearly communicated.That hands-on approach has helped establish Tackney as the best trust agent in Garden Grove for clients who need experienced guidance through a more complex property transition."Our role is to make the real estate side as clear and manageable as possible," says Tackney. "Families need straightforward advice on the property, the market, and the decisions in front of them."Experience Proof Points:- More than 1,200 career real estate transactions- More than $375 million in career sales volume- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Garden Grove, CA- FastExpert currently ranks Team Tackney #1 among displayed Garden Grove agents and teams- More than $80 million in sales volume and 70+ closed transactions in a recent 12-month period- Five-star client rating across hundreds of reviews- Named 2025 Women of Distinction in Orange County- Awarded Service Provider of the Year by the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce- Selected as a Top Sales Nominee by the Pacific West Association of REALTORS- Extensive experience with residential, investment, trust, and seller representationWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Garden Grove Buyers and Sellers?FastExpert's recognition highlights the value of working with an agent who remains highly active in the Garden Grove market.Current conditions continue to favor sellers, with approximately 2.4 months of housing supply and a median sale price near $1.01 million. Nearly half of recent homes have sold above asking price, indicating continued competition for desirable, well-positioned properties.For sellers, that makes preparation and accurate pricing important for generating strong early interest. Buyers need to be prepared to act decisively when the right property becomes available while still evaluating value carefully.Tackney's high level of transaction activity gives clients current insight into how buyers are responding, where competition is strongest, and how negotiation strategies are changing across the local market.Who Is Jen Tackney?Jen Tackney is the Co-Owner of GMT Real Estate and Team Lead of Team Tackney, serving West Garden Grove, Cypress, Westminster, Stanton, Anaheim, Buena Park, and surrounding Orange County communities.Her business is built around direct client representation, strong negotiation, and a deep connection to the community she serves. Tackney has also earned recognition for her civic involvement, including the Golden Boot Award and PTA Oak Award.Backed by decades of local experience and a strong client-review history, she is known for responsive communication, practical advice, and helping buyers and sellers stay informed throughout the transaction.Buying or selling in Garden Grove, CA? Reach Jen Tackney at GMT Real Estate at 714-801-9882.Media Contact:- Jen Tackney, Co-Owner and Team Lead- Phone: 714-801-9882- Website:- Email:...- Address: 5256 Lampson Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92845

Jen Tackney

Jen Tackney

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Jen Tackney Named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in Garden Grove, CA by FastExpert News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 15:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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