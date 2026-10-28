Assam Rifles DG Reviews Security, Fencing Work Along India-Myanmar Border In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 28 (IANS) Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, who is on a two-day visit to Manipur, on Wednesday reviewed border security arrangements and the progress of fencing work along the India-Myanmar border in the state, officials said.

Assam Rifles sources said that continuing operational review in Manipur, the Assam Rifles Director General visited Moreh and Chongjang in Tengnoupal District, which shares border with Myanmar, to assess the prevailing security situation and review the progress of border fencing work.

During the visit, Lt General Lakhera inspected key border crossing points and interacted with local residents. He emphasised the importance of effective surveillance, heightened operational preparedness and robust border management to ensure sustained vigilance and security in the region.

Five Manipur districts – Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul -- share a 398 km unfenced international border with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla last week reviewed the progress of the ongoing India-Myanmar border fencing works at a meeting with senior officials.

A Lok Bhavan official said that the Governor, during the review meeting, asked the officials to expedite the India-Myanmar border fencing works along Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh recently, in a NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, stressed the need for stronger management of the long international border, better surveillance systems and joint action against drug trafficking, arms smuggling and human trafficking.

The Chief Minister also informed the NITI Aayog that to check illegal arms and drug smuggling across the India-Myanmar border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed 50 kilometres of border fencing. Work on another 80 kilometres has started, he said.

Assam Rifles DG, alongside Maj Gen Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), visited Kakching, Manipur's Garrison and reviewed the operational preparedness. The DG Assam Rifles lauded troops for their dedication and visited 'Dakshata Dhama' Hospitality Skill Centre, interacting with 25 Commis Chef Trainees to encourage youth empowerment through assured employment.

An Assam Rifles official said that Lt General Lakhera on Tuesday met the state Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal.“The interaction focused on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and ongoing efforts towards maintaining peace and stability in the state. The meeting underscored the importance of continued coordination and collective efforts to foster lasting peace and security in Manipur,” the official said.

The Assam Rifles DG on Tuesday also held a series of meetings in different places and reviewed the law and order situation in the state.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General G.P. Singh on Tuesday held a high-level operational review meeting with Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General and discussed security-related issues in the state.

The Assam Rifles chief, accompanied by Major General Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South), carried out a comprehensive operational review across Somsai Garrison and Tusom Company Operating Base (COB) in mountainous Ukhrul district. A similar operational review meeting was also held at Chassad Garrison in hilly Kamjong district.