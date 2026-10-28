Jamia Extends Virtual Classes Till Nov 24, Shifts To Online Examination

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Wednesday directed the extension of the ongoing online classes till November 24 and announced that all practical and theory examinations of Odd semester students will be held via virtual mode, considering that the situation at the campus is "not conducive" for an academic environment.

Further, JMI declared that the winter vacation for the academic session 2026-27 will begin from December 25 till January 12, 2027.

Students at the university have been staging a hunger strike since October 12, demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the University's Chief Proctor over a "crackdown" on protestors.

All classes were shifted to online mode on October 24 as a "precautionary measure" amid the students' protests.

An official statement from JMI said: "To assess the situation, a meeting of all Deans/Heads/Directors/Officials was held today at 4.30 pm in the FTK FT, and after detailed discussion it has been unanimously agreed that the situation of the University Campus is not conducive to an academic environment."

"Therefore, to ensure the safety and security of bonafide students of the University, the Competent Authority, JMI, has passed the following orders: The Online classes shall now be held till 24th November, 2026; Teaching (Odd Semester) through online mode shall end on 24th November, 2026; The End Semester Exam of all Practical, Field Work, Project Viva, Minor Project Viva etc., through online mode shall be conducted with effect from 25th November, 2026 to 30th November, 2026," the statement read.

"End Semester Exams of theory papers shall be conducted through online mode with effect from 1st December, 2026 to 24th December, 2026; The Winter Vacation for the academic Session 2026-27 shall be observed with effect from 25th December, 2026 to 12th January, 2027," the varsity said, adding that even semester classes shall commence from January 13, 2027.

Further, JMI ordered all Deans, Heads and Directors, to ensure the compliance of the said orders and make necessary steps for the smooth conduct of online classes, mid-term examinations, End-Semester Examination and maintain students' attendance and other records regularly.

Earlier on Wednesday, the university expressed deep shock, disappointment, and concern regarding the incidents that took place the previous night, which involved vandalism and damage to University property.